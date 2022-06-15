 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Shelter: "Happy birthday to this beautiful fella who would love a nice, quiet home to live out his golden years.The only rule for adopting Sammy, though? You have to throw him a 20th birthday party on 6/15/22". Welcome to Caturday   (yahoo.com) divider line
354
    More: Caturday, Adoption, Sammy's human friends, Cat, birthday wish, Birthday, Facebook, senior Persian mix cat, The Shelter  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 26 Jun 2021 at 8:00 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



354 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
</relieved, contented sigh>
Anudder Caturday.  Happi haz returned.
>^_^<

Still wiped out, but feeling marginally better, meds are going well, though I had one day I counted my antibiotics to see if I'd actually taken the morning dose or not and another where I counted the remaining steroid pills and did a bit of math to see if I needed two or three that dose.

Random thought, did the slang 'perky' come from percolator coffee pots?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Heya all! Well work decided I don't need to sit around until 6 picking at my belly button so I can now leave earlier so that is good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A late toast RWDA - a never used glass from Mudd's Women (many thanks), Bloody Mary mix and, of course, actual Akvavit. Very tasty!
Fark user imageView Full Size

A careful reading of my employment guide can in handy today. That and a mini-fridge in my office 😆
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Opal side-eye......judgemental little cat.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Long week......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Long week......
[Fark user image 425x318]


Hope yours is over soon...
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Heya all! Well work decided I don't need to sit around until 6 picking at my belly button so I can now leave earlier so that is good.
[Fark user image 200x258]


Ready for some Mango Fandango stories!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr3-4.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr3-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr3-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not cats, but...
scontent.flhr3-4.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: bucket_pup: Long week......
[Fark user image 425x318]

Hope yours is over soon...


Yup! Pulled the eject handle a little early today......
Got tired of trying to do something nice for two people that would have saved them both hours of frustration and then found that my supervisor had given me year-old Coke Cola products  (and here I thought my taste buds were fried) as a "gift"  😬😕
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on


I will light her candle right a way.
I am so sorry your heart is broken.
(((hugs)))
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on


I am so very sorry!  :(
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday, everyone! Meriwether says, "Meow!" I've been recovering from the flu for a week, and Meri's been keeping me company. He's a good kitty. Here he is, napping as usual. Snore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For FTP family.... ♥
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on


So sorry.....🙀
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
FtP and Mrs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on

I will light her candle right a way.
I am so sorry your heart is broken.
(((hugs)))


lilyspad: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on

I am so very sorry!  :(


lilyspad: [Fark user image 700x350]
For FTP family.... ♥


bucket_pup: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on

So sorry.....🙀


valnt9: FtP and Mrs.


[Fark user image 809x544]


Thank you all very much!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on


I am so very sorry sweetie (((((((HUGS))))))) Princess Sammy was so lucky to have you to love for so long.
 
HookedonOnyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on


I am so sorry for your loss.
May you find peace.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh Mo love
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Paint me like your French chubs...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on


Oh man....
So many sads latey.

Big hugs
 
HookedonOnyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And just because I didn't work all day I got to sign in early on the thread.  This is what happens when I first sit down when I get home every day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Today is my Friday!
I'm taking tomorrow off to go to NH and visit my sister and her littles!!  And on Saturday my mom, other sister and her little will join us.

I can't wait to hug the littles FINALLY!!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lol 😂 didn't expect this.  Put up a ring cam on the side of the house yesterday.  It picks up Boo Boo and Khaleesi sad they go about their rounds......
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
To those of you who are Woot-ers... I GOT A BAG OF CRAP TODAY!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Lol 😂 didn't expect this.  Put up a ring cam on the side of the house yesterday.  It picks up Boo Boo and Khaleesi sad they go about their rounds......


As, dammit
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on

I am so very sorry sweetie (((((((HUGS))))))) Princess Sammy was so lucky to have you to love for so long.


bobug: [Fark user image 425x566]
Oh Mo love


ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on

Oh man....
So many sads latey.

Big hugs


Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x564]
Sadly Princess Sammy girl has gone on

[i.pinimg.com image 235x236]


Thank you all very much!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just looked at the latest forecast....triple digits for the next 12 days! 113 on Tuesday. ACK!!
 
Displayed 50 of 354 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.