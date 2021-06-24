 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Knots, I cast thee OUT The power of Groot compels you   (pennlive.com) divider line
    Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, Dickson City, Pennsylvania  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorax cosplayers took thinks a bit too far this time?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are 911 calls public record?  How does no one have eyewitness video of this?  Is there bodycam footage that can be FOIAed?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw lighten up. They were just board. If I saw that, I'd probably just laugh and go about my business. Some poor sap feels bad for all the trees and just wanted to do something. It might seem like a corny thing to do, but it didn't hurt anybody. I'll go out on a limb here and say maybe they even helped a little.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the exorcism was held for the trees that had been turned into lumber.

I had no idead you could get such high quality cocaine in PA.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was all a ruse to distract from the guys having the Shop-Vac orgy in aisle 7
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually I just perform last rites over my dead wood.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Aw lighten up. They were just board. If I saw that, I'd probably just laugh and go about my business. Some poor sap feels bad for all the trees and just wanted to do something. It might seem like a corny thing to do, but it didn't hurt anybody. I'll go out on a limb here and say maybe they even helped a little.


I agree and one could even say that since tree exorcism is not a poplar skill, they must have gone through a lot of effort to spruce up their abilities. Plus they did leaf when asked. But it is being treated as this shady thing.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
that's not how exorcism works and you could end up harming or exercising unintended nearby targets.
or you could really botch it and end up performing a half exorcism or 'exor' wherein the spirit is only half way exorcised, leaving half still occupying the host and the other half hanging outside vulnerable to the elements.
probably best to leave it to the professionals.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure what's more WTH; that someone was performing an exorcism on lumber,   or that someone would see that and call 911.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They were very naughty pines.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Driver: They were very naughty pines.


It just gave Sonny Bono a little smooch.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Christian splinter group.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have nothing to add to this pile of compost but chuckling nonetheless.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Aw lighten up. They were just board. If I saw that, I'd probably just laugh and go about my business. Some poor sap feels bad for all the trees and just wanted to do something. It might seem like a corny thing to do, but it didn't hurt anybody. I'll go out on a limb here and say maybe they even helped a little.


That was knot funny.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is no indication the incident had anything to do with theprice of lumber.

Well there goes my hypothesis.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I frequently offer up sacrifices to wood and charcoal gods. And more times then not the gods are pleased. In return they give me the tasty flesh of my offering. That is how I know I have done the proper rituals, made the offering attractive with sacred spices. If they are not pleased with my offering, well...let's go to McDonald's
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You gotta be careful where you cut your lumber...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: You gotta be careful where you cut your lumber...

[Fark user image image 550x951]


Yule be sorry.
 
Daer21
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I'm not even sure what's more WTH; that someone was performing an exorcism on lumber,   or that someone would see that and call 911.


There's a limit to the weird shiat one should tolerate in a hardware store.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: the exorcism was held for the trees that had been turned into lumber.

I had no idead you could get such high quality cocaine in PA.


you mean meth.   it's always meth.
 
