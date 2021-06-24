 Skip to content
(Yorkshire Live)   Subby learned a new word today but still can't justify using the Boobies tag. Tag is for subby   (examinerlive.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chimney breast? Interesting.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chimney breasts can be smoking hot
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm a little unclear on who was rammed with drugs and why.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chimney breast? Isn't that something you get after a lifetime of cigarette smoking?
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude is your face crooked or your glasses?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Way to stifle entrepreneurship.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't care how lavishly his fans praise it. Zack Snyder's gritty reboot of Santa Claus sucks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chimney​_​breast

chimney breast is a portion of a chimney which projects forward from a wall to accommodate a fireplace.[1] Typically on the ground floor of a structure, the masonry extends upwards, containing a flue which carries smoke out of the building through a chimney stack.[2] Chimney jambs similarly project from the wall, but they do so on either side of the fireplace and serve to support the chimney breast.[3] The interior of a chimney breast is commonly filled with brickwork, concrete, or illegal immigrants.[4]
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A chimney breast?
We call that a smoke tit here.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The story is from Yorkshire.
You know what that reminds me of?
PUDDING!
images.heb.comView Full Size
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Miss Walsh said number six had more than 350 cannabis plants growing in the basement and three bedrooms and they were valued at between between £300,000 and £350,000.
Next door the house contained more than 180 plants valued at around £180,000.

1k per plant. That's some cop math right there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: The story is from Yorkshire.
You know what that reminds me of?


The meaning of life, every sperm is sacred?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
