(Insider)   New Yorker leaves New York for the first time ever and writes an article comparing Chicago and Detroit to New York. Ctrl+F "New York" = 41 results   (insider.com) divider line
63
    New York City, Chicago, Midwestern United States, United States, New Yorker, Democratic Party, Detroit  
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how do you propose someone write a comparison without mentioning the thing you are comparing?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got a problem with New Yorkers over here? Heyyyy.. fuggedaboutit! I ssaid forget about it. Do you want I should punch you in the face real good like?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real talk, everyone was grilling TFAs author just because the kid was trying to score some guap, when they just be frontin' the fact that they are thirstbucket spazzes.

/Just the opinion of a person who is totally not a native of Gotham.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ric? Ric Romero? That you, buddy?
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: I was even more surprised to learn just how important Lake Michigan is to people in Chicago. People head to the water for the beach, boating, and water sports regularly. They all know the temperature of the water at any given moment and when you should and shouldn't jump in for a swim.

June 22, 2:34 p.m. - describe the moment, Chicagoans.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this an Onion article or was he dropped on his head as a child?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.


No, you are just wrong.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Is this an Onion article or was he dropped on his head as a child?


It's what happens when you're provincial.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this yesterday and thought it was one of the dumbest things I'd ever seen.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he mention: It's not New York?
 
venton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your typical city involved in a typical daydream
Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One woman I spoke with told me that the winters were usually only 5 to 10 degrees cooler than in New York and that they get only a few blizzards each season.

Just the occasional blizzard, no going outside during Mosquito Month, and once every 2 years an ancient Native American curse comes by and makes us cry sulphuric acid. But other than those few little quirks, the Midwest is a gosh darn peach (some limitations apply to non-whites).
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things move at a slower pace in the Midwest

so the rumors are true.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lived in Long Island and then NYC his whole life and only now realizes that the people in the Tri-State area have an attitude?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I grew up on Long Island and moved to New York City six years ago, so I consider myself a born and bred New Yorker."

Uh, no. Go back to Massapequa you poser.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of grade did he get on this?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: "I grew up on Long Island and moved to New York City six years ago, so I consider myself a born and bred New Yorker."

Uh, no. Go back to Massapequa you poser.


Yeah, you're a born and bred long Islander.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Olito went to college in Boston. He has, in fact, left New York and it can't possibly have escaped his notice that other places have "chic restaurants, trendy stores, unique bars, and popular clubs".

This is for the clicks and/or lulz. Mission accomplished, I suppose.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope: Things move at a slower pace in the Midwest

so the rumors are true.


Growing up in Michigan, it took me 15-20 minutes to move my bowels.
I live in San Diego now and it only takes me 13-18 minutes to move them...
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People love to say "cheers" in the Midwest."

Well... yeah. It's usually followed by drinking.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You grew up on Long Island and recently moved to Brooklyn. You're not an NYC native.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now visit Bumbelch, Nebrahoma.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooooo, now do Los Angeles.

Or for some real shiats and giggles, something like Oklahoma City.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: What kind of grade did he get on this?


In Chicago, a B+
In New York, an FU
 
camaroash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Real talk, everyone was grilling TFAs author just because the kid was trying to score some guap, when they just be frontin' the fact that they are thirstbucket spazzes.

/Just the opinion of a person who is totally not a native of Gotham.


Oh. For a second there I thought you were having a Stroke.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA:As a New Yorker, I've become accustom to $15 cocktails and $50 dinners. In Chicago and Detroit, I was excited to find prices were much lower.

To me, Chicago is expensive.

The small town I went to college in (about 27,000 people), STILL, has bars with $10 all you can drink long island nights.

About 5 years ago the mayor had them change it to "All you care to drink" nights, but the price has stayed the same.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.


Or bodega.  Nowhere else in the world has independent convenience stores.
 
camaroash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Is this an Onion article or was he dropped on his head as a child?


"Which side of his head?" is the real question.
 
ex_dilbert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 Chicago and Detroit are barely Midwestern. Spend some time in a small rural town if you really want to understand the differences.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was expecting the Coastal Elite to be smarter.  Not sending their best.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.

Or bodega.  Nowhere else in the world has independent convenience stores.


We call them "party stores" around here. Why? We like to party.
 
camaroash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ex_dilbert: Chicago and Detroit are barely Midwestern. Spend some time in a small rural town if you really want to understand the differences.


No, we're not rebooting "Juno" so stop asking.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.

Or bodega.  Nowhere else in the world has independent convenience stores.


Chicago has them all over
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Why doesn't it smell like urine here?"
 
fat_free
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: FLMountainMan: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.

Or bodega.  Nowhere else in the world has independent convenience stores.

We call them "party stores" around here. Why? We like to party.


I'd prefer a Chicago winter to a Phoenix summer.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pedestrians wave and thank cars as they cross intersections.
Meanwhile, In New York:
Midnight Cowboy (2/11) Movie CLIP - I'm Walkin' Here (1969) HD
Youtube _Z-tCU-sULA
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:As a New Yorker, I've become accustom to $15 cocktails and $50 dinners. In Chicago and Detroit, I was excited to find prices were much lower.

To me, Chicago is expensive.

The small town I went to college in (about 27,000 people), STILL, has bars with $10 all you can drink long island nights.

About 5 years ago the mayor had them change it to "All you care to drink" nights, but the price has stayed the same.


There was one place I went to that had a promotion like that, but it was listed as, "All you can drink until we're sick of your drunk ass."  No, not a paraphrase - they had signs and all.  Also true, staff could, would, and did cut people off/throw them out if they got obnoxious or were 3 sheets and a diesel turbine to the wind.   Otherwise they'd keep drawing 'em.  Excellent bouncers there - not big, not that scary looking really - talked people out all but two times I ever saw.  The two didn't have time to do much more than cock a fist before they were wrapped up and on their way out the door.

/bonus points - they were boggled that a woman had them wrapped up both times
//only 5'4" or so, kinda wiry - and a college freestyle wrestling team captain back in the day
///she knew what she was about
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: FLMountainMan: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.

Or bodega.  Nowhere else in the world has independent convenience stores.

We call them "party stores" around here. Why? We like to party.


A "party store" in California sells stuff like paper hats and balloons.

I think there is a slight difference between a NYC bodega and a convenience store elsewhere in the country.  A bodega is, at least sometimes, a full on grocery store that sells things like produce or meat or bread or pasta (limited selections of each).  A convenience store typically just sells snacks and junk food and soda and cigarettes (and beer and wine if it's legal to do so), but little or no non-junk food.

This is because most New Yorkers don't have cars and most people in the rest of the country do.  So, a New Yorker buys small amounts of normal groceries from a small bodega literally steps from their apartment, while most other people do larger, weekly or monthly, shopping at supermarket (but might stop in quickly for some junk food or beer at a convenience store, many of which are located inside gas stations).
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat_free: Streetwise Hercules: FLMountainMan: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.

Or bodega.  Nowhere else in the world has independent convenience stores.

We call them "party stores" around here. Why? We like to party.

I'd prefer a Chicago winter to a Phoenix summer.


Am I going to have to check Urban Dictionary?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

camaroash: EnzoTheCoder: Real talk, everyone was grilling TFAs author just because the kid was trying to score some guap, when they just be frontin' the fact that they are thirstbucket spazzes.

/Just the opinion of a person who is totally not a native of Gotham.

Oh. For a second there I thought you were having a Stroke.


Ah, fugheddaboutit.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Things I learned living in Las Vegas:
-There are wind storms
-Before putting on your shoes, check to make sure there are no scorpions in them
-People are friendlier than in Boston
-Ely is pronounced Ee-lee, not Ee-li
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I work with a Puerto Rican man from Queens.  He says the main difference between NYC and Chicago is that "fark you" is a greeting in New York and an insult in Chicago.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Detroit mostly without homelessness?  I live 15 minutes south of Detroit.  Dude was never here
 
JesseL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fat_free: Streetwise Hercules: FLMountainMan: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm more shocked the word "pizza" does not appear.

Or bodega.  Nowhere else in the world has independent convenience stores.

We call them "party stores" around here. Why? We like to party.

I'd prefer a Chicago winter to a Phoenix summer.


You can drive for two hours and get out of the heat in Phoenix. Drive two hours out of Chicago in the winter and it's just as cold, except now you're in a corn field.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Is this an Onion article or was he dropped on his head as a child?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/all grown up
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dstanley: Ric? Ric Romero? That you, buddy?


His illegitimate kid, proly.
 
v2micca
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Chicago this guy visited is not the normal Chicago.  Over half of the downtown offices are still closed with most employees working remotely.  Many of the restaurants are closed, temporarily or permanently, seriously, the French Market is a ghost town right now.  And yes, Chicago has a fair share of homeless.  If he had visited the city just two weeks later he might have seen some of them returning.  But, with no one downtown to panhandle, they all vacated the city and really haven't returned in force yet.  And under normal circumstances we do have trains running every 5 to 10 minutes.  But, with the reduced capacity demands both Metra and the L trains have been running on modified schedules for over a year now.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Detroit mostly without homelessness?  I live 15 minutes south of Detroit.  Dude was never here


Yeah.  The differences between Chicago and Detroit are pretty large.  But to him it all seemed to be one thing called the "Midwest".

Brings this to mind:

mk0brilliantmaptxoqs.kinstacdn.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skinink: Things I learned living in Las Vegas:
-There are wind storms
-Before putting on your shoes, check to make sure there are no scorpions in them
-People are friendlier than in Boston
-Ely is pronounced Ee-lee, not Ee-li


You forgot to mention that even if there is only a 1/16" of rain, everything shuts down.
 
