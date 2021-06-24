 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Today the sun shines through the Noe Valley solstice crack, tomorrow a nasty sunburn. Go(at)see it   (sfgate.com)
    Solstice, Jenny Badger Sultan, cast of characters, Solstice sun crack returns, yellow line, hold noisemakers, summer solstice, second iteration  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Paul Simon & Goerge Harrison- Here Comes The Sun
Youtube KEgBMTMUanU
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Neat.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a fail of an article. Here's the photo you want
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The one in NYC is spectacular. This photo does not do it justice....

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also, "Solstice Sun Crack" is just a great phrase.

/ and the name of someone's something-something band
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sun shone through my crack on Naked Gardening Day.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Sun shone through my crack on Naked Gardening Day.


Useless without pic...

No, on second thoughts, we're fine the way we are
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
theoutfront.comView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: [theoutfront.com image 700x389]


That's the solstice sun taint.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kobrakai: What a fail of an article. Here's the photo you want
[Fark user image 527x702]


This definitely needs more hippies or pagans.
 
camaroash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Goatse: "C:"
 
camaroash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: [theoutfront.com image 700x389]


what the actual fark?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do they do this three days after the actual solstice?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: kobrakai: What a fail of an article. Here's the photo you want
[Fark user image 527x702]

This definitely needs more hippies or pagans.


I'm not sure which category the dog belongs in
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why do they do this three days after the actual solstice?


More then likely, the solstice doesn't match up to the alley-way until the 3rd day. I seriously doubt the people who built those two buildings took into consideration that on the exact solstice day, that the sun would appear between them.

Just a co-winky-dink that it matches up on the 3rd day of summer.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

camaroash: bughunter: [theoutfront.com image 700x389]

what the actual fark?


Perineal Pyramid Power.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This keeps popping up on my fb feed.  Not sure what I searched to cause it but it amuses me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought this was going to be about that weird trend of anus sunburning that numerous celebrities somehow got tricked into doing.
 
