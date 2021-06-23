 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   For sale: Colorado mansion. Comes with ice cream parlor and a prison among other things   (nypost.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, Shooting range, ice cream parlor, 30,000-square-foot glass, founder Robert Levine, 28,000-square-foot amenities lodge, 39-year-old Cabletron, curved seating area, powder rooms  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 24 Jun 2021 at 5:45 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
King-Key.jpg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A prison to put misbehaving children in? Really, that seems weird. I love the fact you can get ice cream whenever you want, too.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Gimp's accommodations were upgraded...
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
No vagina tunnel.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Leave the black lights at home folks.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dad? John McAfee?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
that place is amazing.
 
KareemDemented
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ten full bathrooms and six "powder rooms" - the ideal home for the billionaire with a bladder problem.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Meh.
No vagina tunnel.


User name checks out...
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not paying over $40 mil to live in someone else's insanity, I'll make my own, thanks.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Heh.

We just found this gem still powered-up, albeit no longer patched:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently we're using it as a shelf to cover an 8" diameter hole in the bottom of the cabinet.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KareemDemented: Ten full bathrooms and six "powder rooms" - the ideal home for the billionaire with a bladder
cocaine problem
muzzle-loader hobby.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD ITS A NY POST LINK AND MURDOCH MAKES ME LOSE MY SHIAT I CANT BELIEVE YOU WOULD POST A LINK TO THIS ITS GONNA MAKE ME BARF THIS IS THE WORST THING FARK.COM COULD DO NOBODY CLICK ON THIS OR YOU'RE GONNA KILL AMERICA
 
Oysterman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: OH MY GOD ITS A NY POST LINK AND MURDOCH MAKES ME LOSE MY SHIAT I CANT BELIEVE YOU WOULD POST A LINK TO THIS ITS GONNA MAKE ME BARF THIS IS THE WORST THING FARK.COM COULD DO NOBODY CLICK ON THIS OR YOU'RE GONNA KILL AMERICA


Cool
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OK, that is a pretty cool house. I'd hate to pay maintenance on it though.

/Flat roof in snow country? C'mon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Having your own private Coldstone Creamery in a state with legal weed is a recipe for extreme obesity, and somehow I'm okay with that.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: OH MY GOD ITS A NY POST LINK AND MURDOCH MAKES ME LOSE MY SHIAT I CANT BELIEVE YOU WOULD POST A LINK TO THIS ITS GONNA MAKE ME BARF THIS IS THE WORST THING FARK.COM COULD DO NOBODY CLICK ON THIS OR YOU'RE GONNA KILL AMERICA


How about switching to decaf?
 
Hunchentoot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: OH MY GOD ITS A NY POST LINK AND MURDOCH MAKES ME LOSE MY SHIAT I CANT BELIEVE YOU WOULD POST A LINK TO THIS ITS GONNA MAKE ME BARF THIS IS THE WORST THING FARK.COM COULD DO NOBODY CLICK ON THIS OR YOU'RE GONNA KILL AMERICA


eat more pickles. life may go better for you.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honestly? I like it.
Most rooms and spaces seem are over the top (number of jacuzzis, length of pool, number of snowmobiles and their garages, etc), but the actual spaces are rather subtle in their design, or at least their color scheme.
That said, I'd tear down, nay, rip down, anything "western" themed. It felt like I was looking at some Disney facade or something.
Even the faux jail/poker room seems like it was trying too hard.

Everything else? I'd love to retire in a place like this.

And THIS was a huge selling point:
"The 25,000-square-foot recreation center called "the Lodge" includes a five-story rock climbing wall, an elevator, an indoor shooting range, a teppanyaki (similar to Hibachi) dining area, a full kitchen, a massage room, a gym, a spa, an Olympic-sized pool and a hot tub, according to the Casteel Creek website."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KareemDemented: Ten full bathrooms and six "powder rooms" - the ideal home for the billionaire with a bladder problem.


Full bathrooms attached to the bedrooms and swimming pools, powder rooms attached to the living rooms and recreational areas, is my guess.
At least that's how I'd set it up.
 
moike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The house and grounds look like they were built for a VR single player horror mystery exploration game.

I expect nothing less from an eccentric 90's era tech founder who likely played way too much Myst back in the day.
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is about all I can say about the subject.....
But then there's this one here on Fark....
Fark user imageView Full Size


You know this one.......you know Gifted....!!!!
 
suid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Honestly? I like it.
Most rooms and spaces seem are over the top (number of jacuzzis, length of pool, number of snowmobiles and their garages, etc), but the actual spaces are rather subtle in their design, or at least their color scheme.
That said, I'd tear down, nay, rip down, anything "western" themed. It felt like I was looking at some Disney facade or something.
Even the faux jail/poker room seems like it was trying too hard.

Everything else? I'd love to retire in a place like this.

And THIS was a huge selling point:
"The 25,000-square-foot recreation center called "the Lodge" includes a five-story rock climbing wall, an elevator, an indoor shooting range, a teppanyaki (similar to Hibachi) dining area, a full kitchen, a massage room, a gym, a spa, an Olympic-sized pool and a hot tub, according to the Casteel Creek website."


And you'd need a staff of 10 or 15 to run this place for you.  But when you have $625 million, and can make Merrill Lynch pay you back $40 million, I think you can afford to keep them..
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not going to lie, I like most of it. This would be an amazing recording studio/retreat. That's what I'd do - put a studio in there and rent it out to rock stars.
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KareemDemented: Ten full bathrooms and six "powder rooms" - the ideal home for the billionaire with a bladder problem.


"Unlike the poors I don't have to use the same bathroom twice in the same day!"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: OH MY GOD ITS A NY POST LINK AND MURDOCH MAKES ME LOSE MY SHIAT I CANT BELIEVE YOU WOULD POST A LINK TO THIS ITS GONNA MAKE ME BARF THIS IS THE WORST THING FARK.COM COULD DO NOBODY CLICK ON THIS OR YOU'RE GONNA KILL AMERICA

Cool


Sorry.  I was looking at my day planner and I thought I was on the schedule to be the person who flips out about the NY Post articles today.  Turns out I was looking at the wrong date.  I'm on for a week from today.  My bad.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.