(Bay News 9)   Oh the sick Manatees   (baynews9.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Vaccination, Infection, AIDS, Virus, Infectious disease, 0, MANATEE COUNTY, sixth employee of its administration building  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stop getting covid, fools
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Sophian Church
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh, it's almost like getting a vaccine means you don't die as much.

Neat.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, phew! I was about to be sad if manatees were actually catching COVID. Stupid rednecks OTOH, meh.
 
Creoena
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only literally anyone could have seen this coming.
 
subsetzero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not vaccinated?  Whose fault is that?  Shots are readily available everywhere in the United States.

Ignorance can be fixed
Stupid is forever...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks, Ron.
 
