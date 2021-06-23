 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   Controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue to be removed from American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Robin Williams rolls in his grave   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I admire TR as a larger than life president.

That statue does have issues, mostly with the composition. If it's the museum of natural history shouldn't it be him founding the national park service or sparing the bear cub that sparked the term "Teddy bears"?

/ this looks like the Lone Ranger later years where he needs two sidekicks to saddle up after the gout kicks in.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a huge TR fan... it's a really, really bad statue. It's the right move.

Replace it with another one of him.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB: My grandfather made exhibits in the 70s that are still on display there.  And yes, there are people who routinely complain about them.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's America's Great Leap Forward.

When do we start smashing the schoolteachers?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was there any actual history as to what the statue was supposed to represent or what the artists intent was?
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Robin rolled into Teddy's grave?

hey, it's the afterlife ... in June 

who am I to judge?
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When do we start smashing the schoolteachers?


are they hot?
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Was there any actual history as to what the statue was supposed to represent or what the artists intent was?


it was a great representation of the concept of the white man's burden
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The idea of the statue was well intended.  It was meant to honor Roosevelt, and at the time his three most proudest accomplishments was his role in the Battle of San Juan, and his work to help Native Americans and African Americans.  Roosevelt was not perfect as a Civil Rights hero, but the truth is he, more than any other major white politician of his era, was fighting for better treatment of minorities.

The reason he is flanked by an African American and a Native American is to represent his role in expanding and fighting for the rights of these minority groups.  I get the statue does a poor job of communicating that to modern audiences, but it isn't the same as a statue to a Confederate General or a slave trader who actively fought to oppress the rights of minorities.

That said, it is a bad statue.
 
focusthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
American history is frought with ugliness (we are not alone).  There's a bunch of museums, schools, companies, etc. with "American" in their name.  Should they remove that word?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is literally Rush's 2112.
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WillofJ2: Was there any actual history as to what the statue was supposed to represent or what the artists intent was?


Wikipedia has this:
The sculptor of the statue, James Earle Fraser, stated the intent with these words: "The two figures at [Roosevelt's] side are guides symbolizing the continents of Africa and America, and if you choose may stand for Roosevelt's friendliness to all races." cite
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: The idea of the statue was well intended.  It was meant to honor Roosevelt, and at the time his three most proudest accomplishments was his role in the Battle of San Juan, and his work to help Native Americans and African Americans.  Roosevelt was not perfect as a Civil Rights hero, but the truth is he, more than any other major white politician of his era, was fighting for better treatment of minorities.

The reason he is flanked by an African American and a Native American is to represent his role in expanding and fighting for the rights of these minority groups.  I get the statue does a poor job of communicating that to modern audiences, but it isn't the same as a statue to a Confederate General or a slave trader who actively fought to oppress the rights of minorities.

That said, it is a bad statue.


Cf. Lincoln and the "kneeling slave". Supposed to be emancipated, didn't come out that way.

TR was the original skinny nerdy kid who became a super hero.
 
