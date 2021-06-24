 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Covid-19++ a more object-oriented virus   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, Vaccination, Immune system, Vaccine, coronavirus's Delta variant, Dr. Leana Wen, Infection, United States  
•       •       •

932 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 1:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I get it. Let's see how many other Nerds are out here on Fark.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, that's convenient. This way you can just define the COVID base class, inherit most of the symptoms, but override the covid::infect( std::somefool victim ) virtual function with a better spike protein when you make a variant.
 
anfrind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Oh good, that's convenient. This way you can just define the COVID base class, inherit most of the symptoms, but override the virtual covid::infect( std::somefool victim ) virtual function with a better spike protein when you make a variant.


FTFY
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cool
 
tuxq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do I need the 2021 runtime redist package or will the 2019 still work?
 
covfefe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's going to choke my system.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No worries. We just need the Booster shots.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the debate was whether to call the follow-on to C "C++", "D", or "P"-because "C" was the follow-on from "B", which was a stripped down version of a language called BCPL.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: No worries. We just need the Booster shots.


My kids aren't eligible. What we need is all these dumfarks to get over their fear of needles and get vaccinated.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bubble wrap? I bet it's bubble wrap.


/dnrtfa
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
10 PRINT "Get vaccinated you plague rats"
20 GOTO 10
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Ok, I get it. Let's see how many other Nerds are out here on Fark.


I'm more of an Objective-COVID kind of programmer myself.
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's just a bad flu" - Some moron.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong year to learn Rust.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bbbbbut the vaccine is untested.

Excuse me, COVID-19 has been tested in extensive field trials.

I hope your ironclad logic serves as comfort while you slowly drown in your own liquefying lings, asshats.
 
JakeStone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bowen: We Ate the Necco Wafers: No worries. We just need the Booster shots.

My kids aren't eligible. What we need is all these dumfarks to get over their fear of needles and get vaccinated.


Bloody hell.  I've got a fear of needles due to some crap I had to deal with when I was a kid.

I still get shots and have my quiet freak out after I leave the doc, or pharmacy, in the case of covid-19 vaccination.  Not killing people or getting killed by people's spray of germs seems like a win-win to me.
 
indylaw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about we fast-track authorization of a child vaccine? My daughter has already lost a year and a half of her childhood to this.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: TheMaskedArmadillo: Ok, I get it. Let's see how many other Nerds are out here on Fark.

I'm more of an Objective-COVID kind of programmer myself.


I prefer my diseases to have garbage collection, thank you very much.
 
wild9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But if we used PowerShell, we could set up a workflow and run a ForEach -Parallel loop to infect people. It would be much faster I believe.
 
JakeStone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Kit Fister: TheMaskedArmadillo: Ok, I get it. Let's see how many other Nerds are out here on Fark.

I'm more of an Objective-COVID kind of programmer myself.

I prefer my diseases to have garbage collection, thank you very much.


So, Covid# for you, then?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
will my McAfee anti-virus still work?
 
anfrind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: will my McAfee anti-virus still work?


Not anymore.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I prefer hands-on heap management.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
hownot2code.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Kit Fister: TheMaskedArmadillo: Ok, I get it. Let's see how many other Nerds are out here on Fark.

I'm more of an Objective-COVID kind of programmer myself.

I prefer my diseases to have garbage collection, thank you very much.


Garbage collection is especially important if you don't want some hacker kid to discover your plot to defraud your company of millions...
 
mekkab
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's the polymorphism that I don't like.

/Here's hoping my try/catch block doesn't catch anything
 
CheerfulLeer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: will my McAfee anti-virus still work?


The original version is dead now.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok not gonna, don't wanna, just gonna stand by & watch........
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nuff said said.....!!!!!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Ok, I get it. Let's see how many other Nerds are out here on Fark.


On a website dominated by GenX IT guys? You may as well ask if people on here might get a reference to TMBG lyrics.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JakeStone: ArkPanda: Kit Fister: TheMaskedArmadillo: Ok, I get it. Let's see how many other Nerds are out here on Fark.

I'm more of an Objective-COVID kind of programmer myself.

I prefer my diseases to have garbage collection, thank you very much.

So, Covid# for you, then?


I know it's proprietary but I like it a lot better than open source Covid. It's on the MIT license so it spreads just as easily.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.