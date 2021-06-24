 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Church, The Alarm, Cocteau Twins, and Fad Gadget. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD . Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
48
146 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 24 Jun 2021 at 12:30 PM



Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Socalnewwaver's still up a mountain so here's a thread for today.
It's a re-run of last year's Thanksgiving show, but I think some of you may have missed it.
Still packed with gloriousness though
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
afternoon *tips hat*
that request show's not happening anytime soon then?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this is a bookmark
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: this is a bookmark


No, it's Becky
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ultraluzer: cretinbob: this is a bookmark

No, it's Becky


I'm pretty sure that's Joan Jett
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aah.
Just whipped up a "carbonara" to set me up for the show.
Now for some....ice cream before I check to see if Valentina's back with a review of ....something
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Still packed with gloriousness though


Da!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Socalnewwaver's still up a mountain so here's a thread for today.
It's a re-run of last year's Thanksgiving show, but I think some of you may have missed it.
Still packed with gloriousness though


IIRC that was a good show.

Who am I kidding. They are all good shows.

And because my previous message was posted after the show last week and might have been missed, thank you to the anonymous Farker for the month of TF!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what's playing right now, but it sounds like an ambient act warming up.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Pista, how hot is it today in your lovely sailing destination?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Socalnewwaver's still up a mountain so here's a thread for today.
It's a re-run of last year's Thanksgiving show, but I think some of you may have missed it.
Still packed with gloriousness though


You're a damn saint Pista
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: So Pista, how hot is it today in your lovely sailing destination?


It might break 100 in Seattle this weekend, which is farked up for here. Can't speak for Pista though.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll attempt to post the playlist real time on my twitters for anyone in twitters land
https://twitter.com/Pistabacsi
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: So Pista, how hot is it today in your lovely sailing destination?

It might break 100 in Seattle this weekend, which is farked up for here. Can't speak for Pista though.


Yikes! That's toasty for the Pacific Northwest. I'm used to the dry heat here in Socal, but I imagine with humidity, that's not fun.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: So Pista, how hot is it today in your lovely sailing destination?


It's been around 37/38ºc here & some poor sods have been resurfacing a road just around the corner today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It got so warm in my apartment that all the plates & glasses in the cupboards were physically warm
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the light jazz piano. Here's a little something to go with.

Comedian Robert Klein "Late Night Radio"
Youtube f_meWX9XYZM
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: It got so warm in my apartment that all the plates & glasses in the cupboards were physically warm


In my house, it's doorknobs. When doorknobs are warm, you know it's hot!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My weather (Northside Chicago near the lake)

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible

....and the same all week. I fell sorry for those of you in hot/drought-prone places.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pre-game program is rather good, actually.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: My weather (Northside Chicago near the lake)

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible

....and the same all week. I fell sorry for those of you in hot/drought-prone places.


Send some of that over would you. The grass here is all brown
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: My weather (Northside Chicago near the lake)

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms... thunderstorm ... showers and thunderstorms


Sounds lovely, would you mind sending some my way?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person going, "Doobie deedee doo dee dee.." etc on this j*zz thing is looking for a fork in their eye
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take Valentina reviewing cinema hot dogs over this any day
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we goooooooo!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: So Pista, how hot is it today in your lovely sailing destination?

It might break 100 in Seattle this weekend, which is farked up for here. Can't speak for Pista though.

Yikes! That's toasty for the Pacific Northwest. I'm used to the dry heat here in Socal, but I imagine with humidity, that's not fun.


I might go to work on my off days this weekend b/c we have AC there (unlike most places). But it is also a bar, so I have that going for me :P
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's Spaceballs 1, they've gone to plaid!" Damn I love that movie :D
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: So Pista, how hot is it today in your lovely sailing destination?

It might break 100 in Seattle this weekend, which is farked up for here. Can't speak for Pista though.

Yikes! That's toasty for the Pacific Northwest. I'm used to the dry heat here in Socal, but I imagine with humidity, that's not fun.


Also, I grew up in Lancaster (shiathole) I know socal weather
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

Also, I grew up in Lancaster (shiathole) I know socal weather

At least you got out. Don't know why I'm still here. :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well that's Bluebell Knoll cued up for the weekend too now
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah Cocteaus! Dreamy glittering rainfall cascady song.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love Liz :)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive:

Also, I grew up in Lancaster (shiathole) I know socal weather

At least you got out. Don't know why I'm still here. :)


I got out the stupid way. I joined the Navy, but that's also how I landed in Seattle, so I guess it sorta worked out.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd love to hear The Sisters have a stab at Jetsetter's Ball.
I think they could do that quite nicely
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's too bad socalnewwaver isn't here to hear me brag that I have the Cocteau Twins box set :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djslowdive: It's too bad socalnewwaver isn't here to hear me brag that I have the Cocteau Twins box set :p


Which one?
Is there more than one?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: It's too bad socalnewwaver isn't here to hear me brag that I have the Cocteau Twins box set :p

Which one?
Is there more than one?


I think there's only one, but this is the one I have: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T​he_Box_​Set_(Cocteau_Twins)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: It's too bad socalnewwaver isn't here to hear me brag that I have the Cocteau Twins box set :p

Which one?
Is there more than one?

I think there's only one, but this is the one I have: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th​e_Box_Set_(Cocteau_Twins)


That's a goodie.
Bonus: Guthrie didn't fark it up by remastering it
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great Japan tune. Very swoon worthy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Great Japan tune. Very swoon worthy.


Would love to have seen them live
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry I'm late, my brain still thinks I live in Texass some days.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Sorry I'm late, my brain still thinks I live in Texass some days.


It's all good :)
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mmmm, Cannibals in coconut milk, yummy! ;)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Great Japan tune. Very swoon worthy.

Would love to have seen them live


Me too. Lots o' bands I missed back in the day. Luckily I do have tix for Cruel World, so at least I've got that to look forward to nxt year.
 
