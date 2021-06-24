 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Derek Chauvin sentencing is tomorrow. Betting the over/under to the right. George Floyd is still the "under"
    Manslaughter, Prison, Murder, Crime, Law, Assault, murder of George Floyd, Life imprisonment  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life, no parole
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10 years. Out in 6 with good behavior.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
20 years
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.


This is the one thing I doubt.  That he'll ever work as a cop again.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three years probation, a legal clerkship with the sentencing judge, and a law degree in four years.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Benevolent Misanthrope: Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.

This is the one thing I doubt.  That he'll ever work as a cop again.


We'll see.  I wouldn't be at all surprised.  it may not be a big city, but some peckerwood town in the South will have him.  Lionize him, even.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do you guys think Chauvin might finally turn his life around in jail? Did the system fail him?

/s
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He will get a harsh sentence that will be overturned on appeal due to that one idiot juror who lied about being involved with BLM, then he will be given a job a Fox News.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah if he makes it to prison, he probably won't make it out.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Three years probation, a legal clerkship with the sentencing judge, and a law degree in four years.


Working at a firm defending Bad Apple™ cops by the end of the decade.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Life, no parole


life in this case will be about 45 minutes after lights out day 1.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
40 years. That is the maximum according to TFA and there are severe aggravating factors that justify the maximum.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At this point I would not be surprised if he got house arrest and community service.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After the Pubs steal democracy from us, Chauvin will be the next Supreme Court appointment.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: Benevolent Misanthrope: Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.

This is the one thing I doubt.  That he'll ever work as a cop again.

We'll see.  I wouldn't be at all surprised.  it may not be a big city, but some peckerwood town in the South will have him.  Lionize him, even.


He won't even have to go to the south for that. Rural Minnesota loves this guy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time Served plus an apology.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schatzie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: Benevolent Misanthrope: Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.

This is the one thing I doubt.  That he'll ever work as a cop again.

We'll see.  I wouldn't be at all surprised.  it may not be a big city, but some peckerwood town in the South will have him.  Lionize him, even.


Nope.  No state regulatory agency will license him with a felony conviction.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

40 degree day: 40 years. That is the maximum according to TFA and there are severe aggravating factors that justify the maximum.


This. I'm normally cynical about justice against cops, but this judge seemed set on a high punishment.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
30 years, possibility of parole in 20. He'll be housed in the pussy cop wing and be treated with blowjobs and steak everyday.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
12 years sentence, dead in 6 months.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Night Court - "$50 Fine and Time Served"
Youtube kydVLIsjeD4
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$30 million in property damage and merchandise looted. Oh you meant the sentence? 25 years.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
15 years.  Plus 9 and a half more.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Regardless of the sentencing there is a 99% chance of riots happening.

/% pull out of my ass...but there will most likely be unrest.
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Life, no parole


Would be nice, but it's not on the table. Max would be 40 years, which is what I think the judge should give him.

Oh, and the sentence should specify that any time spent in Federal custody does notcount toward his state-imposed sentence.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: Benevolent Misanthrope: Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.

This is the one thing I doubt.  That he'll ever work as a cop again.

We'll see.  I wouldn't be at all surprised.  it may not be a big city, but some peckerwood town in the South will have him.  Lionize him, even.


Get him a fancy uniform jacket with fake medals and make him Sheriff.
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Do you guys think Chauvin might finally turn his life around in jail? Did the system fail him?

/s


Yeah, he'll try the Tex Watson, "I'm a born-again Christian..." bullshiat.

Also need over/under on whether or not he lives out his sentence, whatever it is.
 
DaveTheGreat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.


There are actual statutes governing the commissioning of cops. Unless he's given a pardon by the governor of the state that convicted him, no agency can give him a badge even if they really want to.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
$500 fine, 200 hours of community service, 30 days in county lockup, and he has to write a sincere apology to Floyd's family. Then he moves to Philadelphia, Mississippi and runs for Sheriff.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Three years probation, a legal clerkship with the sentencing judge, and a law degree in four years.


And an hour program on Fox news, and a book deal, and a GoFundMe.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 12 years sentence, dead in 6 months.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
30 days
in the hole
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: $30 million in property damage and merchandise looted. Oh you meant the sentence? 25 years.


Don't worry, they caught one of the guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They are going to throw the book at him, and then he will either commit suicide or someone will murder him on the inside.  He's never leaving prison.  Even a twenty year sentence is going to be a life sentence for him.

Even the people who bend over backwards to never see wrong in the actions of cops will admit that Chauvin crossed a line, though they still try to blame Floyd.  

The best Chauvin can hope for is that the next governor of Minnesota being a Trumpist who will pardon him.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Benevolent Misanthrope: Minimum possible.  Out as soon as possible.  Eventually hired by another LEO agency, if not Minneapolis.

This is the one thing I doubt.  That he'll ever work as a cop again.


He's a convicted felon.  He can't legally handle a firearm in any state.

As for the sentence, 5-8, in segregation, out in 3-4.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The judge will overturn his firing and reinstate him with backpay.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: RTOGUY: $30 million in property damage and merchandise looted. Oh you meant the sentence? 25 years.

Don't worry, they caught one of the guys.
[Fark user image image 425x281]


Weren't those the folks that tried to lynch Jussie Smollet?
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Life, no parole, Marion, IL.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Inb4 he gets Epsteined.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zjoik: Yeah if he makes it to prison, he probably won't make it out.


psilocyberguy: 30 years, possibility of parole in 20. He'll be housed in the pussy cop wing and be treated with blowjobs and steak everyday.


He is currently in Solitary Confinement at Oak Park Heights.  https://mn.gov/doc/faciliti​es/oak-park​-heights/

Per that link: "Oak Park Heights operates at the highest custody level of any facility in the Minnesota DOC system. Most individuals housed in the facility are designated at either maximum or close custody levels."

Somehow I don't think he will be going to some minimum security golf club prison.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
60 years suspended sentence
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: $30 million in property damage and merchandise looted. Oh you meant the sentence? 25 years.


I know - it's so unfair. Poor guy stands up to white genocide, and we treat him like a criminal.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Do you guys think Chauvin might finally turn his life around in jail? Did the system fail him?

/s


Don't be so Chauvinistic.
 
