 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Will Netflix's new furry show treat furry love with all the complex nuance it deserves? Slate asks the question   (slate.com) divider line
83
    More: Strange, Furry fandom, Anthropomorphism, author of Furry Nation, furry community, latest high-concept reality show, contestants wear animal heads, kind of thing, Fursuit  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Betteridge Likes This
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a Slatesplaination but apparently the author happened to know of and how to reach Joe Strike.  I've been aware of him since the 1990s on Usenet and FurryMUCK.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already have Beastars

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.


With a handle like LavenderWolf, I can only say you must be speaking from experience.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.


. . . Says LavenderWolf. . .
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a partner who is a walrus in the furry world and, you know, it's funny, 'cause when I saw him outside of his suit-you know, the walrus is big and bulky, he wears a padded thing-I went, "You're Furio?" He's a skinny guy. And then one day I get an email from him and he says, "How are you, you sexy gator?" That kind of sparked our relationship. If people find each other attractive in their suits, they may find each other attracted out of them as well. So I would not be surprised if people start relationships with other furs based on their fursuits."

This is what happens when society gets strong-armed into thinking that every kink is normal and healthy.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: "I have a partner who is a walrus in the furry world and, you know, it's funny, 'cause when I saw him outside of his suit-you know, the walrus is big and bulky, he wears a padded thing-I went, "You're Furio?" He's a skinny guy. And then one day I get an email from him and he says, "How are you, you sexy gator?" That kind of sparked our relationship. If people find each other attractive in their suits, they may find each other attracted out of them as well. So I would not be surprised if people start relationships with other furs based on their fursuits."

This is what happens when society gets strong-armed into thinking that every kink is normal and healthy.


If it's between consenting adults and not harming anyone else, why not?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: They already have Beastars

[Fark user image image 300x168]


TBH I watched that expecting a WTF am I watching show, but it was way better than I thought it would be.


/but still dangerously furry
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: "I have a partner who is a walrus in the furry world and, you know, it's funny, 'cause when I saw him outside of his suit-you know, the walrus is big and bulky, he wears a padded thing-I went, "You're Furio?" He's a skinny guy. And then one day I get an email from him and he says, "How are you, you sexy gator?" That kind of sparked our relationship. If people find each other attractive in their suits, they may find each other attracted out of them as well. So I would not be surprised if people start relationships with other furs based on their fursuits."

This is what happens when society gets strong-armed into thinking that every kink is normal and healthy.


Yeah, what society needs is more repression, shame, and judgment...
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah my name on fark does seem furry ish. Damn furries ruined animal related names!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: They already have Beastars

[Fark user image image 300x168]

TBH I watched that expecting a WTF am I watching show, but it was way better than I thought it would be.


/but still dangerously furry


New episodes next month!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answer:

Yes: none.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's a live action 'Interspecies Reviewers'?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.


You must be fun on Halloween.

"You sick monsters, dressing your young children like puppies! Hot, sexy puppies!"

"They're Paw Patrol characters, and I'm calling the police."
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Second Life, Furry Valhalla, got shut down
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These things look like Howard the duck monstrosities and are nightmare fuel.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Troy McClure is smiling down from his aquarium.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: Yeah my name on fark does seem furry ish. Damn furries ruined animal related names!


The only time I've seen a wolf colored lavender, it was a furry.

🤔
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that's japanese for 'you sick fark'.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this (the announcement not Slate) go through my news feed the other day and the first thing that popped into my mind was wondering about Matty's thoughts on it. Went looking for it here and couldn't find the thread. I'm sure he's tired of hearing about it.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pop culture, especially in the internet age, is an unstoppable pillager of interesting, niche communities that extracts all content and novelty into an easily digestible product for morons until there is nothing left and the corpse is left to rot as the herd immediately rushes to rape the next thing.
I'm not a furry, but I'm angry about this for the same reason anyone should be angry at these parasites.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also (oblig):

fanlore.orgView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Michael J Faux: "I have a partner who is a walrus in the furry world and, you know, it's funny, 'cause when I saw him outside of his suit-you know, the walrus is big and bulky, he wears a padded thing-I went, "You're Furio?" He's a skinny guy. And then one day I get an email from him and he says, "How are you, you sexy gator?" That kind of sparked our relationship. If people find each other attractive in their suits, they may find each other attracted out of them as well. So I would not be surprised if people start relationships with other furs based on their fursuits."

This is what happens when society gets strong-armed into thinking that every kink is normal and healthy.

If it's between consenting adults and not harming anyone else, why not?


Does everyone forget the poor vietnamese immigrants who run the dry cleaning shop?
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.

You must be fun on Halloween.

"You sick monsters, dressing your young children like puppies! Hot, sexy puppies!"

"They're Paw Patrol characters, and I'm calling the police."


There's a difference between a halloween costume and a sexual fetish.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSS:

The other month I was using Google photos to look up how a park from my childhood has changed over the years.

New basketball court
Updated playground equipment
That big climbing tree is still there, cool!

and then

Picture after picture of furries posing on the picnic tables.

Wat.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: [Fark user image image 376x620]

/that's japanese for 'you sick fark'.


cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: I was expecting a Slatesplaination but apparently the author happened to know of and how to reach Joe Strike.  I've been aware of him since the 1990s on Usenet and FurryMUCK.


I met THE Grey Muzzle at FA2015. That was a weird and wild convention. Seemed like a pretty cool normal dude.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.

You must be fun on Halloween.

"You sick monsters, dressing your young children like puppies! Hot, sexy puppies!"

"They're Paw Patrol characters, and I'm calling the police."


Hey, you brought them to my home.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MonstarMike: I saw this (the announcement not Slate) go through my news feed the other day and the first thing that popped into my mind was wondering about Matty's thoughts on it. Went looking for it here and couldn't find the thread. I'm sure he's tired of hearing about it.


MattytheMouse?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: Yeah my name on fark does seem furry ish. Damn furries ruined animal related names!


I wonder what you browser history looks like.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its latest high-concept reality show: It's called Sexy Beasts, and it approximates blind dating by having all of its contestants wear animal heads throughout the courtship process. "

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.

You must be fun on Halloween.

"You sick monsters, dressing your young children like puppies! Hot, sexy puppies!"

"They're Paw Patrol characters, and I'm calling the police."

There's a difference between a halloween costume and a sexual fetish.


Have you even seen modern Halloween costumes?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delete it all you want. I stand by it.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.

You must be fun on Halloween.

"You sick monsters, dressing your young children like puppies! Hot, sexy puppies!"

"They're Paw Patrol characters, and I'm calling the police."

There's a difference between a halloween costume and a sexual fetish.


Yeah, I know that. But it's hard to tell from your post if you know that.

/also, many Halloween costumes are absolutely sexual fetishes, but I bet you don't threaten to punch every college girl who dresses as Harley Quinn.

//I'm not betting too much, though. You are a stranger on the Internet, and you could be posting from prison for all I know.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.

You must be fun on Halloween.

"You sick monsters, dressing your young children like puppies! Hot, sexy puppies!"

"They're Paw Patrol characters, and I'm calling the police."

There's a difference between a halloween costume and a sexual fetish.

Yeah, I know that. But it's hard to tell from your post if you know that.

/also, many Halloween costumes are absolutely sexual fetishes, but I bet you don't threaten to punch every college girl who dresses as Harley Quinn.

//I'm not betting too much, though. You are a stranger on the Internet, and you could be posting from prison for all I know.


Oh I wish that were true.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity?

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: EdgeRunner: LavenderWolf: There's a guy walking around my town with a farking furry costume on.

I really wanna just go beat the shiat out of him for putting his sexual fetish on public display.

/yes, it's always a sexual fetish, and no I won't believe you when you say otherwise.

You must be fun on Halloween.

"You sick monsters, dressing your young children like puppies! Hot, sexy puppies!"

"They're Paw Patrol characters, and I'm calling the police."

There's a difference between a halloween costume and a sexual fetish.

Yeah, I know that. But it's hard to tell from your post if you know that.

/also, many Halloween costumes are absolutely sexual fetishes, but I bet you don't threaten to punch every college girl who dresses as Harley Quinn.

//I'm not betting too much, though. You are a stranger on the Internet, and you could be posting from prison for all I know.

Oh I wish that were true.


Prison fetish?
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relevant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.