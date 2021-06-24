 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Arizona women use Walmart's in-store scanning app to access $100,000 in roll back savings   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the loss prevention team needs to work on their app.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of pairs of Hanes underwear Wrangler jeans
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feels like cop math.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they hired cashiers instead of having people ring up their own items, this type of loss could be avoided.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds like the loss prevention team needs to work on their app.


Umm... Yeahhhh...

"The suspects would enter the stores and scan the items using a smartphone in order to use the quick pay at the checkout. The problem was once they reached the checkout, payment was bypassed, and they simply walked out with the unpaid merchandise. By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items," the Mesa Police Department explained.

When I have used Scan-and-Go at Sam's Club, they had someone posted at the exit to look at the order and look in your cart, then confirm the payment.  You couldn't just walk out and not pay.  Someone wasn't at their post, most likely.  Or they made that the greeter's job, who can't figure it out.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"By arresting thieves who steal large amounts of merchandise, prices are kept at bay for the everyday honest consumer," the department said. "

Walmart went on to add "But we save even more money by using phone apps and self-checkout stations thereby reducing our payroll."
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"By arresting thieves who steal large amounts of merchandise, prices are kept at bay for the everyday honest consumer,"

Hey, how about a nice kiss? I always like a kiss when someone's putting it in my ass.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "By arresting thieves who steal large amounts of merchandise, prices are kept at bay for the everyday honest consumer," the department said. "

Walmart went on to add "But we save even more money by using phone apps and self-checkout stations thereby reducing our payroll."


They always fail to mention that they just deduct the losses on their taxes and large losses are covered by insurance.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When you use self-checkout the attending cashier is usually pretty vigilant about people paying. They seem to lack this ability with the app, making it completely insecure. Whoops.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: Sounds like the loss prevention team needs to work on their app.

Umm... Yeahhhh...

"The suspects would enter the stores and scan the items using a smartphone in order to use the quick pay at the checkout. The problem was once they reached the checkout, payment was bypassed, and they simply walked out with the unpaid merchandise. By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items," the Mesa Police Department explained.

When I have used Scan-and-Go at Sam's Club, they had someone posted at the exit to look at the order and look in your cart, then confirm the payment.  You couldn't just walk out and not pay.  Someone wasn't at their post, most likely.  Or they made that the greeter's job, who can't figure it out.


"Did you pay for that item miss?"

"Oh, I used Scan and Go."

"Ahh, we didn't have that back in World War I." *confuzzled expression and uncomfortably  long pause later* "You have a great day ma'am!"
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

labman: If they hired cashiers instead of having people ring up their own items, this type of loss could be avoided.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two women accused of stealing more than $100K worth of items from Walmarts in several states

Not sure if they're women. IYKWIM
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wallgreens in San Francisco must be using the same app.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

labman: If they hired cashiers instead of having people ring up their own items, this type of loss could be avoided.


"But then we couldn't keep our prices so low!"
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chelsea Handler and Tito Ortiz are not looking to happy!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you use self-checkout the attending cashier is usually pretty vigilant about people paying. They seem to lack this ability with the app, making it completely insecure. Whoops.


It looks like these two worked as a team. One would deliberately cause a distraction while the other slipped through the line and left the transaction open. There are several variations of the technique.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds like the loss prevention team needs to work on their app.


No farking shiat... I'm not entirely convinced that these women should be prosecuted if the system is that farking shiatty. It's Walmart's fault at this point.
 
warrenn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is such an obvious way of shoplifting that Walmart should be sued for entrapment for making it so easy. Having people self-pay doesn't even work in snack rooms in fancy offices.  People making 6 figures will drink unlimited coffee and never contribute to the coffee club jar.  If people can fake scan Walmart merchandise and walk out without any verification, Walmart deserves the loss.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is $100k worth of stuff at a Walmart?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The suspects would enter the stores and scan the items using a smartphone in order to use the quick pay at the checkout. The problem was once they reached the checkout, payment was bypassed, and they simply walked out with the unpaid merchandise. By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items," the Mesa Police Department explained.

Sure wish I were a criminal.  This seems so easy a couple of cavewomen could do it.

No, Julie Og.  I wasn't talking about you.  You're an accomplished accountant. No one understands depreciation  like you do.   Know what?  you should wear that tigerskin bikini to work.  It's part of your heritage.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Two women accused of stealing more than $100K worth of items from Walmarts in several states

Not sure if they're women. IYKWIM


Those mugshots look like they're from a John Waters movie
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x648]


Walmart Underwear.  With the patented Perma-Wedgie technology.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is odd. Walmart normally treats everyone as a criminal.  Which is fair because more than 50% of shoppers there are probably shady.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Walmart Underwear.  With the patented Perma-Wedgie technology.


even the customers wear 'em


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
