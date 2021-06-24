 Skip to content
(CNN)   Choices have consequences and you chose... poorly   (cnn.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "She loved her job, her patients and the people she worked with, she said."

...but not enough to protect them from inadvertently being a spreader of covid.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No one took away her choice, she made it. She's unhappy she was forced to make the choice, I'm sure, but that's not the same thing.

Taking away her choice would involve vaccinating her without consent, which didn't happen.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I don't want to work for people like that. Don't take away my choice."

So why didn't you quit, you dumb hick?  Or did you think they would eventually give in to your petulant refusal and repetition of Fox talking points?

Blank has been skeptical about the safety of the vaccine and the hospital's initial offer of a bonus for getting the shots made her even more distrustful.

"I don't understand, if this is really supposed to be good for us, why are you having to offer us anything?" she said.

BECAUSE THEY WERE TRYING TO OVERCOME YOUR SELFISHNESS WITH GREED, YOU STUPID F*CKING BINT!

The head of COVID response at our local clinic refused to be vaccinated until they required it. She said it was for the same reason - the vaccine had been rushed through the process. But I know her, and the real reason is, "you can't tell me what to do.". It's a basic infantile, libertarian response, and it needs to be called out.

She used to be my primary care physician. I asked for my account to be transferred. When she asked me why, I said it was because of her stance on vaccinations. She pulled the same argument on her choice and how she was a medical professional and I wasn't. I just smiled and said "You chose not to be vaccinated until forced, I choose not to see someone who had to be forced to be vaccinated." She didn't understand the equivalence. Because these people are self-absorbed, infantile assholes.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I don't trust what I think is an untested vaccine, but I also won't take when it's been shown to be fine for 99+% of people"

Go f*ck yourself you dumb asshole
 
knackx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: No one took away her choice, she made it. She's unhappy she was forced to make the choice, I'm sure, but that's not the same thing.

Taking away her choice would involve vaccinating her without consent, which didn't happen.


Exactly this.  She said she didn't like the fact that it was rushed (during the orange years, at that) - I get that, to a point, sure  Hell, I waited an extra couple of months because I like my stylish mask, and don't really need to leave the house often anyway.  Well, that and I didn't feel like constantly f5ing the signup page, waiting for an opening.

Something like half the country is vaccinated now - how long was she planning to wait/how many people need to have it and be okay?

Makes me wonder if that's not her real reasoning.  I've always wondered about some of the contrary folks - isn't not doing something just because someone wants you too just as sheep-followy as doing something just because someone wants you to?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A health care worker refusing to get vaccinated is like a race car driver wanting to drive without a helmet.

How does it feel to want?  Please be sure to let us know, maybe send a postcard now and then.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Don't take away my choice'

you have all kinds of choices now in your search for a new job
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lol go fark yourself, coont.  You farked around.  You found out.
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Antivaxxers are the epitome of selfishness.
 
neongoats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Haha plague rat.

No jobs for plague rats. get vaxxed or gtfo ya filthy animal
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 'Don't take away my choice'

you have all kinds of choices now in your search for a new job


Yeah. Like Arby's, McDonald's, or Burger King.  They're all hiring
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You had the choice, and if I recall correctly you live in an At Will Employment state, so doubly so.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark you CNN. Fark you right in the stupid face for constantly giving these people the attention they desperately crave, and the national platform to further mainstream their self-absorbed, contrarian, stupidity.

And fark all the other media outlets who desperately crave doing the same farking thing every time a right-winger opens their stupid face and bullshiat flows out.

Fark you all very much, you're a big part of the farking problem. Conservatives can play this stupid farking game without you shiatbags playing along.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll take a vaccine that was rushed through the FDA process over a Russian or Chinese vaccine that has been fully vetted by their respective governments any day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An ultrasound technologist who says she was fired by a Houston hospital because she wouldn't get vaccinated against the coronavirus told CNN on Wednesday, "I don't want to work for people like that. Don't take away my choice."

It reminds me of time I was fired from Subway for smoking weed in the bathroom.  They took away my choice to smoke weed on the job.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Houston hospital employee who says she was fired for not getting vaccine: 'Don't take away my choice'

It is not your choice to kill people already in poor health you dumb (BEEP).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She wants to work in healthcare, but it too stupid to get vaccinated.  Maybe there's a homeopath who needs an assistant.  But then again, she's a Texan and so probably things homeopathy involves rainbow flags and glitter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Don't take away my choice'

Jesus, another idiot from my hometown.

White people are the worst.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Treat these idiots like people who chose to drive drunk.  They don't care who they might hurt, fark em.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently she believes that sunscreen causes autism, too.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"'Don't take away my choice'"

Says the anti choice republican.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When asked if she'll get more comfortable with taking the shot as more people get vaccinated, Blank said that will likely deter her even more, saying she's hearing about more negative side effects as time goes on.

I bet her coworkers are relieved that they no longer have to hear her "Stories From Facebook Memes" when they're trying to do their jobs.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If 1% of 1000 people have a side effect vs .5% of 100 million people have a side effect, sure you hear about more, but it's actually less.
 
debug
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knackx: Makes me wonder if that's not her real reasoning. I've always wondered about some of the contrary folks - isn't not doing something just because someone wants you too just as sheep-followy as doing something just because someone wants you to


Especially when that someone is "the libs".  Same reason all these assholes wouldn't wear masks and wanted to have physical confrontations over it with minimum wage workers that didn't make the policy.  They're just assholes. That's really all there is to it.  There's no deeper meaning or reason behind their actions.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not a choice, that's a preference.

You chose your preference over your job.  You still have both your choice and your preference.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Dead for Tax Reasons: 'Don't take away my choice'

you have all kinds of choices now in your search for a new job

Yeah. Like Arby's, McDonald's, or Burger King.  They're all hiring


She'll probably end up at a chiropractor's clinic.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Honestly this story scares the shiat out of me because even people on the front lines who should know better have bought so thoroughly into the lies.
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She says she applied for a religious exemption but was denied.

As you damn well should. Nothing in the rest of the article references any religious objection, you were just using it as a cross to hide behind.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...and my choice as a patient is not go to get healthcare from people who are so stupid and reckless that they will not get the vaccine.

Sorry, but not sorry. Go fark yourself.
 
cefm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Requiring vaccines or other health related tests can be part of your job if you work in certain industries. Child care workers need to get a TB test, and if they don't they can be fired. They are free to not comply and be fired.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

knackx: Well, that and I didn't feel like constantly f5ing the signup page, waiting for an opening.


I wonder how many people have been jaded on getting vaccinated because of this.

My state's signup system was farked-sideways.  It would not temporarily-commit a timeslot that one chose at the beginning of the process, so by the time one got done entering all of the other pertinent information after selecting the timeslot and went to confirm/commit, one would be informed that this timeslot was no longer available.

I persisted anyway but it took hours upon hours to finally get it to work.  And in the meantime actual clinics were ending up with discarded vaccine because there weren't enough actual patients on the ground to receive shots.

Normally I'm a pretty rule-abiding person, like wait your turn, wait until your group for eligibility, but when I heard both that there was vaccine being squandered and that actual clinics would vaccinate without an appointment, my attitude changed to fark-it, just show up and worst case they turn you away, even if one's age group was not yet in the priority-group, because better that some that didn't yet qualify got it than the vaccine being wasted because the signup process was b0rk3d.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I don't want to work for people like that. Don't take away my choice."

You could have quit at any time, but stuck around to be fired.

Blank said she is not against vaccines, but she said she feels uncomfortable with a vaccine that she thinks went through a rushed process.

Liar.

Blank has been skeptical about the safety of the vaccine and the hospital's initial offer of a bonus for getting the shots made her even more distrustful.

"I don't understand, if this is really supposed to be good for us, why are you having to offer us anything?" she said.

Because they realized that you are stupid and crying for no reason. Money often solves this problem.

When asked if she'll get more comfortable with taking the shot as more people get vaccinated, Blank said that will likely deter her even more

Told you she was a liar.

She says she applied for a religious exemption but was denied.

Because she's lying. Also, she was working for a Methodist hospital.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trumpers are pro-choice now?
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 'Don't take away my choice'

you have all kinds of choices now in your search for a new job


No she doesn't. She's trained in healthcare, a field where the hiring managers are going to see "refused to get vaccinated per hospital orders" in the notes from her last job. If they ask about that, and she says "I didn't want to because ir's my choice."
The hiring manager wiuld then say "and it is our choice to not move forwatd with you.Goodbye."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anfrind: Antivaxxers are the epitome of selfishness.


Nah, the epitome of selfishness are antivaxxers who get the vaccine anyhow.
I'm sure we can all think of a few examples, like the former President**
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subjecting the sick and the helpless to mortal danger on a whim isn't a choice you should get to make, toots...

Doubly so if you're dumb enough to believe that throwing away your career over a collective delusion is a sound decision.
 
slantsix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some of the most caring, dumbest people I've ever met have been health care professionals. This doesn't surprise me.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got the jab yesterday.  No bad reaction at all. Sore arm.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got that vaccine and now just look at me.  Just look!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It seems about 99% of the smart people in this country have already taken the vaccine. Even if the vaccines turn out to be 100% fatal, it would still be a better deal than having to live in a world where only the science deniers remain.

What kind of world do you really think we'll wind up in once all us vaccinated peoples drop dead?

No thanks, I'll take my chances with the vaccine, thanks.

/pfully Pfizerized
//pftheven
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

https://www.waff.com/2021/06/23/unvac​c​inated-missourians-fuel-covid-we-will-​be-canary/

As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The religious exemption still pisses me off.

Person #1:  "I'm a Christian Scientist, and it's against my beliefs!"
Judge:  "Okay, you guys have been around awhile, but even though your ideas are crazy to most people, you're exempt."

Person #2:  "I'm a Pastafarian, and it's against my beliefs!"
Judge: "Your 'religion' is fake.  Denied."

Government is getting into the business of recognizing a religion as legit or not, something it's specifically NOT supposed to do.  Right there in the First Amendment.  So, either recognize all religions as equal, and cave in to all of their specific demands, or get rid of the religious exemption.

Wouldn't surprise me in the least if Josh Duggar claims his pedophilia is a "deeply-held religious belief" and thus he can't be prosecuted for that.  Someone WILL try it, eventually.  It will go to SCOTUS, and the only reasonable choice is to scrap the exemption.  Allowing it to exist means ANYTHING can be considered a "deeply-held religious belief", including murder, since the Bible orders you to stone a bride who isn't a virgin.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wraithstrike: Dead for Tax Reasons: 'Don't take away my choice'

you have all kinds of choices now in your search for a new job

No she doesn't. She's trained in healthcare, a field where the hiring managers are going to see "refused to get vaccinated per hospital orders" in the notes from her last job. If they ask about that, and she says "I didn't want to because ir's my choice."
The hiring manager wiuld then say "and it is our choice to not move forwatd with you.Goodbye."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most healthcare places require employees to have a number of vaccinations before employment. The difference with the Covid vaccine is that it is not fully endorsed by the FDA yet. Once it is, it and any future boosters will likely be mandatory for all healthcare workers.

Also, that religious exception BS needs to stop. No major religion is against vaccines. Stop using your god to excuse you for being a asshole.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Fark you CNN. Fark you right in the stupid face for constantly giving these people the attention they desperately crave, and the national platform to further mainstream their self-absorbed, contrarian, stupidity.

And fark all the other media outlets who desperately crave doing the same farking thing every time a right-winger opens their stupid face and bullshiat flows out.

Fark you all very much, you're a big part of the farking problem. Conservatives can play this stupid farking game without you shiatbags playing along.


You forgot to castigate Drew and FarkTM for greenlighting these.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
197 U.S. 11
25 S.Ct. 358
49 L.Ed. 643
HENNING JACOBSON, Plff. in Err.,
v.
COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS.
No. 70.
Argued December 6, 1904.
Decided February 20, 1905.
This case involves the validity, under the Constitution of the United States, of certain provisions in the statutes of Massachusetts relating to vaccination.

Didn't read the new case, but I suspect the above case was mentioned.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I don't want to work for people like that. Don't take away my choice."

I can't help but wonder what her stance on abortion is.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well maybe she can get a job with a witch doctor in a mud hut.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good.

Now, take away their licenses, and make sure they're never employed in the healthcare field again.
 
