UK Government: Ban on junk food ads before 9pm TV watershed and more online restrictions in bid to tackle obesity.
60
•       •       •

60 Comments
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! And bring back cigarette ads!
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is oppressive.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can still advertise, just not show unhealthy food. Get ready for the return of the mascot.

Avoid the Noid HD coming to PS5/Xbox/Switch in 2023
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use the future nuclear warning messages. It might not be nuclear waste but some fast food can be considered worse....


Sending this message was important to us. We considered ourselves to be a powerful culture.

This place is not a place of honor... no highly esteemed deed is commemorated here... nothing valued is here.

What is here was dangerous and repulsive to us. This message is a warning about danger.

The danger is in a particular location... it increases towards a center... the center of danger is here... of a particular size and shape, and below us.

The danger is still present, in your time, as it was in ours.

The danger is to the body, and it can kill.

The danger is unleashed only if you substantially disturb this place physically. This place is best shunned and left uninhabited.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in favor of sacrificing a bunch of top advertising execs to Kilauea as a wordless lesson about how much they're appreciated.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: They can still advertise, just not show unhealthy food. Get ready for the return of the mascot.

Avoid the Noid HD coming to PS5/Xbox/Switch in 2023


Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comedycentral.mtvnimages.comView Full Size

"Yall, need to learn yall's food pyramid, motherfu*kers."
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should work. Everyone knows fatties are so weak-minded that ads are a real problem for them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: They can still advertise, just not show unhealthy food. Get ready for the return of the mascot.

Avoid the Noid HD coming to PS5/Xbox/Switch in 2023


Finally a reboot 🙌

Fark user image
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK Government: Let's tackle obesity by banning fast-food commercials airing before 9PM!
Advertisers: Fat chance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Nanny State" strikes again.

*Commercial begins*
Black screen/white lettering
"Hi, this is McDonald's"
"We can't show you any of our food"
"But you know what we have and you know you want it"
"McDonald's"
*Commercial ends*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're tearing down statues of Ronald McDonald?
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to ban Draft King ads. I assure you, madam, I have no intention to make. It. Rain.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect the Ministry of Truth is behind this.
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it won't work, why are they opposed to it?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To be fair, the fast food ads I see after 9pm are probably the most effective ones, anyway.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since I am not stoned out of my mind, those Jack in the Box cups of fries and kitchen scraps do not look appealing.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

akya: To be fair, the fast food ads I see after 9pm are probably the most effective ones, anyway.


In my marketing class in college many moons ago, I learned that fast-food companies purposely ran ads after they were closed at night so it would be stuck in your mind the next day.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

McGrits: Since I am not stoned out of my mind, those Jack in the Box cups of fries and kitchen scraps do not look appealing.


Ahh. Gool ol' E.coli in the Box.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Klivian: They can still advertise, just not show unhealthy food. Get ready for the return of the mascot.

Avoid the Noid HD coming to PS5/Xbox/Switch in 2023


The Noid's already back.  I saw this on TV a few weeks ago: https://www.avclub.com/ugh-dominos-is​-​bringing-back-the-noid-1846824889
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just keep the wage slave from saying "Would you like that medium or large?"   No. Small was implied. I'd like small.  Not even going to eat the fries.   Just gonna chuck them at the homeless guy with the sign.  "Well, small is okay for cheap, weak, stupid people.  You know, people who vote against all the stuff you want of like."  GIVE ME THE DELUXE SIZE AND POUR FRY GREASE DOWN MY THROAT!  "That's a number 7, deluxe and pull around to our grease valve for a bucket of fry grease."
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I haven't  been to a fast food place for at least a couple years and I'm still fat. How will not having these commercials on TV help me?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Klivian: They can still advertise, just not show unhealthy food. Get ready for the return of the mascot.

Avoid the Noid HD coming to PS5/Xbox/Switch in 2023


They should just run the ad campaigns with the food blurred out like it's a Japanese porno...the people will be like , "ohhhhh, uhhhhh, so delicious...."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who still watches "TV" in 2021?
I mean I know some people do. Probably rural people and houses with lots of kids. But I don't know anybody who does.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
YES!! The commercials are just too good. THAT explains the obesity epidemic. Glad it's taken care of, once and for all

Fark user image
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Never quite understood the hate on fast food. It isn't really all that less healthy than fast casual or table service restaurants.

I hate McDonalds, but you can get a QP w/ cheese, regular fries, and a regular diet soda/unsweetened iced tea and keep the calories under 1k. Try doing that at any Mexican or Indian restaurant.

The problem is that consumers choose the less healthy option everywhere they do.

Even at Chipotle I 'think' I am ordering healthy, but I know that I'm not.

/steak bowl, brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, extra salsa, extra hot tomatillo, sour cream, light grated cheese - only 785 calories and I am full
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Snargi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep, blame obesity on the nasty American food. There's nothing in England that would make people fat before the Yanks came.
Fark user image
 
Devo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Make them do disclaimers like prescription drugs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just keep the wage slave from saying "Would you like that medium or large?"   No. Small was implied. I'd like small.  Not even going to eat the fries.   Just gonna chuck them at the homeless guy with the sign.  "Well, small is okay for cheap, weak, stupid people.  You know, people who vote against all the stuff you want of like."  GIVE ME THE DELUXE SIZE AND POUR FRY GREASE DOWN MY THROAT!  "That's a number 7, deluxe and pull around to our grease valve for a bucket of fry grease."


That's something I always hate, them blandly stating "medium or large" instead of asking "do you want to upgrade that to medium or large?".  Especially because some places do not offer small combos (and flat-out state "no, it doesn't come with small sides or drinks" when I ask) but some do.  So I get an unnecessarily oversized meal, and I feel guilty about throwing away fries, so I end up eating that entire medium side instead of the small I preferred.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"the new meat n cheeser comes with extra sodium, I like that!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pay your TV tax
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 425x201]


I feel bad for the poor kid in that ad.

He probably got paid like $100 for his likeness and now he has to spend every day of the rest of his life listening to people on the street yell, "Hey! That's the guy who wants to fark a hamburger!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ban on junk food ads before 9pm TV watershed and more online restrictions in bid to tackle obesity.

englishhelponline.files.wordpress.com
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is literally Van Halen's 1984.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And thanks to this Fark thread, I really what some Hardee's
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Harry Freakstorm: Just keep the wage slave from saying "Would you like that medium or large?"   No. Small was implied. I'd like small.  Not even going to eat the fries.   Just gonna chuck them at the homeless guy with the sign.  "Well, small is okay for cheap, weak, stupid people.  You know, people who vote against all the stuff you want of like."  GIVE ME THE DELUXE SIZE AND POUR FRY GREASE DOWN MY THROAT!  "That's a number 7, deluxe and pull around to our grease valve for a bucket of fry grease."

That's something I always hate, them blandly stating "medium or large" instead of asking "do you want to upgrade that to medium or large?".  Especially because some places do not offer small combos (and flat-out state "no, it doesn't come with small sides or drinks" when I ask) but some do.  So I get an unnecessarily oversized meal, and I feel guilty about throwing away fries, so I end up eating that entire medium side instead of the small I preferred.


Most combos really aren't much food and your drink is more ice than beverage. Even a large barely satiates me in most places. Fast food places cut corners. Now, if I go to the local burger place near me, I can barely eat their burger it is massive. Same caloric intake as the fast food option down the street, but way more filling.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wish this was the law in the late 80's. Those commercials from Burger King were downright incessant and unescapable! You couldn't watch 10 minutes of TV without one of those damn things being shown. They were everywhere!

1987 Burger King "$.99 Double Cheesburger" TV Commercial
Youtube QO-LGV5m_tI
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Many a star began their career as a lowly actor in fast food commercial.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think that this is a good idea. People are unwilling or do not know how to take care of themselves. Most Covid-19 deaths were people who were fat and had other underlining health issues. If this helps people avoid becoming fat it is good for everybody.

/Fat person...currently using Hello Fresh for portion control.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blatz514: I really what some Hardee's


I had a Hardee's in my old home town when I was a kid...

then it closed.

it became a Roy Rogers and then that closed.


It's now a Wendy's....


the point being, I haven't been to a Hardee's in a few decades. I've moved since then and my town has a Hardee's. I need to check out the breakfast biscuits. I hear they are good. Worth my time?
 
