 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Actual headline: 'Redneck Rave' descends into throat slashing, impalements, and mass arrests. "We were like, 'Well, this doesn't bode well for the weekend.'"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Repeat, Sheriff, United States, country rapper Justin Time, massive country music festival, Constable, Police, Redneck Rave, Lexington, Kentucky  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 10:50 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We were like, 'Well, this doesn't bode well for the weekend.'"

What did they expect from a Kentucky weekend? Sounds like the usual one to me.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"and another was impaled when he drove a side-by-side over a 2-3 inch log that broke through the bottom of the recreational vehicle."

This is a much more mundane story than I expected when I read the word "impalement."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is the third time I have seen this posted here.

Is Justin Time, the hillbilly rapper, paying someone to keep this story front and center?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "and another was impaled when he drove a side-by-side over a 2-3 inch log that broke through the bottom of the recreational vehicle."

This is a much more mundane story than I expected when I read the word "impalement."


Came for the impalement, stayed for the throat slashing.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But what about the meth?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.