Is "Wakayama man" Japan's version of "Florida man"?
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nagasaki-man shakes his glowing head in shame.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who was that guy in a school bathroom at 2:40 in the morning?

If you've seen enough hentai, the answer should be obvious.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one even got killed.

Step up your game if you wish to challenge Florida Man.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At about 9:30 p.m. on June 15, 55-year-old office worker Tamio Ueda entered a public high school in Wakayama City. He then stole a sailor-style school uniform that was stored in one of the rooms and put it on. Ueda must have been having a whale of a time with his ill-gotten uniform because he was reportedly frolicking in there for hours, well into the early morning of the 16th.

Brad:  Hey, Ted.  How was your night?
Ted:  Not bad.  I watched some TV.  Coupla episodes of Final Space.  Not really in to it.
Brad:  Yeah.  You need to watch Invincible.  Here comes Tamio.  Man, he looks beat.  Hey, Tamio.  How was your night?
Tamio:  You ever watch Sailor Moon?
Brad/Ted:  No....
Tamio:  How about Kill la Kill?
Brad/Ted:  No....
Tamio:   Well, you wouldn't get it.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When it comes to the members of the public being involved in weird shiat, all of Japan is Florida. One could make the argument that Florida is just a shadow of Japan in this regard. Seriously, there is no nook or cranny in this amazing country that doesn't have its fair share of bat-shiat insanity going on. And much if it isn't just superficial oddity, it's deep, breathtaking levels of crazytown. And for the most part (so long as it doesn't hurt anyone), I love it... don't ever change Japan.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Then things got even stranger.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. Udea, still wearing the uniform, entered a restroom inside the school. While in there he bumped into another man in his 30s. The man restrained Ueda and called the police to come and arrest him.

In custody, Ueda admitted to burglarizing the school for its uniform, but the rest of the world is left wondering: Who was that guy in a school bathroom at 2:40 in the morning?

Look, It's pretty obvious. Every perv has their own territory that they'll defend from other pervs who want to take it from them. Obviously sailor suit perv was trespassing on school bathroom lurker perv. He should have known better!

What the perv who got arrested might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The mysterious man was reported to have a wide stance.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe Wakayama is a sister city to Bakersfield CA. So, interpret that how you will
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I believe Wakayama is a sister city to Bakersfield CA. So, interpret that how you will


Not sure if I want to see their version of Buck Owens.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wakayama Forever!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think wakajawaka man is Frank Zappa.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I believe Wakayama is a sister city to Bakersfield CA. So, interpret that how you will


In Bakersfield, nocturnal bathroom activity happens in truck stops. Why do they hate schools?
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
but the rest of the world is left wondering

No. Quite the opposite.
We already know he was jerking off. Thats not news. Especially not in Japan.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: NateAsbestos: I believe Wakayama is a sister city to Bakersfield CA. So, interpret that how you will

In Bakersfield, nocturnal bathroom activity happens in truck stops. Why do they hate schools?


They mistook a geometry book for the Kama Sutra?
 
