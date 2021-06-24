 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Multi-story building near Miami partially collapses, more than 80 rescue units at location
posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 6:06 AM



We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. That's terrible.

What's the deal with the immediate rush to blame a "navy-generated earthquake"?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much to go on yet.  First impression, either a bomb went off on the first floor, or else they paid building inspectors to not look at it for the last 40 years.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we're apparently throwing out causes without any evidence whatsoever, I'm going to go with martian disintegrator beam.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wil Smith's music has finally gone too far.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So are you implying this is rubble without a cause?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/p​a​rtial-building-collapse-in-surfside-pr​ompts-massive-fire-rescue-response/247​9570/?amp

Records showed the 12-story building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At 2am on a week night? Yeah, whole lotta people just died.

What the f*ck other than a bomb could it be?  And why bomb a condo building in surfside?

Is a sinkhole a possibility?
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

data.photofunky.netView Full Size
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A sinkhole is what I was thinking too. Either that or 20 years of ignored warning signs that something was seriously wrong.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like a fairly large building.

streetview:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


....

That's a loooooot of condos...
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Correction: that WAS a lot of condos. Witnesses are saying a 3rd, half, or more has completely pancaked flat. Totally unserviceable.....

Again:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I used a contraction. It's cromulent.

Also, was this Romulans?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Well, the pic posting in the wrong spot seems pretty trivial when a lot of people just died in there.....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dude, it was a Mandalorian Shockwave Generator, pretty obvious.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

In your context the contraction could have been for "that is" OR "that was".

More like imprecise and stupid than like made up for TV......
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe Vanilla Ice had something to do with it...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That's preposterous.

Twas obviously the Jewish Space Lasers.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Were there guns in the building and if so, are they okay?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

So. There are a lot of Russian mobsters in Miami. And the Russian mob/FSB did blow up apartment buildings in Moscow to get Putin first elected.

Not saying this is it, but if you want to know who would bomb a condo building in Miami, there's a pretty good guess
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Right on the beach. I would suspect salt corrosion that went unnoticed or ignored.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trump?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
damn it's called the Champlain tower, might be some Quebec people in there. ... technicaly june 23 there might be a lot of french canadian that would take the night to go out party as that's when our national holiday is celebrated. but florida is mostly old folk that would come back early.

name might not mean anything doh.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DeSantis if anyone
 
thisdaydreamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn. With that much damage I have to wonder if they've been able to get everyone out of what's still standing.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

For crying out loud,you guys are missing the obvious cause: That Damned Obama did it with his time travelling Klingon-cloaked machine.
Jeepers.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was it built with Chinese steel or something?

Non snarky: damn that doesn't look good for finding survivors. From the bit I saw on the news before leaving for work they're still working on getting people out of the part still standing. And that half doesn't have any power for lights.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope this isn't the first case of Covid mutating and jumping from species to structure.
 
Pextor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's all the fault of that Democrat governor.

Oh, wait.....
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
also this close to beach you can't discount that some contractor used some sand that wasn't suppose to go in cement.
 
mtrac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Hulk Hogan lately?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Well at least that would lead to some concrete evidence.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The building was 40 years old so i doubt it was crappy building materials, more likely some form of erosion or corrosion of the structure that's been ignored for many years because fixing things would have cost a lot of money, and money is more important than human life, as many believe.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hillary strikes again. Will her bloodlust for red staters ever be satisfied?

I really hope there's minimal loss of life but I don't see how at this point.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boooo.gif


/window seat please
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I get mixed results when I look at Florida sinkhole info.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Miami Beach and vicinity has been seeing more flooding in the last few years. The limestone karst sinkholes are more a thing in central Florida.

The lawsuits and insurance claims should be interesting. Street View shows several similar looking buildings in that immediate area. The HOAs will probably be arguing over which law firm and engineering firm to hire today.
 
