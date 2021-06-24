 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   ← Would you buy a used one?   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
43
43 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring subby for thinking they're reselling them, the article mentions circuit boards and sanitizing items before sending them in.

Do you just boil the circuit board, or what?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Do you just boil the circuit board, or what?


It's the only way to be sure.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I have to pay extra?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flickfeast.co.ukView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used by whom?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Used by whom?


Came to say this
Came away happy

Came
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Japanese panties. It depends on he previous owner.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ball bearings

Heh.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Used by whom?


I mean if it was used by Scarlet Johansson for example, that would be a definite maybe.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has one of them been owned/used by Jon Voit!
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants a Charlie-In-The-Box.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metal sex toys, or metal found in the products such as ball bearings and motors, would be shipped in bulk to Germany where the metals would be extracted, molested, inserted into various orifices, eaten, digested, excreted then displayed in the national art gallery and sold to a group of Japanese businessmen.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not from those Commonwealth girls, that's for sure. Why do they always look so... Why do we have a term like British hot? There's got to be some kind of Island inbreeding effect
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props to subby for creative use of the "Plug" tag
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wouldn't buy an used sex toy, I guess y'all just screwing virgins.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: If you wouldn't buy an used sex toy, I guess y'all just screwing virgins.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: If you wouldn't buy an used sex toy, I guess y'all just screwing virgins.


Yes, because those two things are the same.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can smell it before opening the box I suggest you do not buy it unless you're into that sort of thing.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my fetish
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the sex toys AC or DC or both.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: If you can smell it before opening the box I suggest you do not buy it unless you're into that sort of thing.


🎵I'm the stench in the box.
All filled up with shiat.
Won't you try and open me.
Open me.🎵
 
Barbeaubot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the word scheme is value-neutral in most English dialects, but a sex toy recycling scheme sounds like something a Lex Luthor parody would come up with.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For whomever's sake I really hope the one on the left has small hands.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not buying some random dildo's random dildo.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: ball bearings

Heh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: If you can smell it before opening the box I suggest you do not buy it unless you're into that sort of thing.


i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't know if I would buy one, but I've rented a few of them.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: ChrisDe: If you wouldn't buy an used sex toy, I guess y'all just screwing virgins.

[Fark user image image 634x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Yellow Beard: If you can smell it before opening the box I suggest you do not buy it unless you're into that sort of thing.

🎵I'm the stench in the box.
All filled up with shiat.
Won't you try and open me.
Open me.🎵


if it smells like fish it's a tasty dish
If it smells like.cologne leave it alone
If it smells like swine it's probably mine

- Magnificent Mutha, Easyriders Magazine, ~1978
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: OkieDookie: Yellow Beard: If you can smell it before opening the box I suggest you do not buy it unless you're into that sort of thing.

🎵I'm the stench in the box.
All filled up with shiat.
Won't you try and open me.
Open me.🎵

if it smells like fish it's a tasty dish
If it smells like.cologne leave it alone
If it smells like swine it's probably mine

- Magnificent Mutha, Easyriders Magazine, ~1978


Sorry - Miraculous not Magnificent

https://russbrown.com/whatever-happen​e​d-to-easyriders-miraculous-mutha/

-memory not as good anymore
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Circuit boards?

Pretty Darn Pusillanimous - 11
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Starving children in India would be glad to have your unwanted sex toys.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Products must be sterilised before being returned, she said."

Would they accept, "I licked it a lot before I brought it here, so it's pretty clean....sort of."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Am I the only one wondering what sort of things you could do if you stripped them down and wired a whole lot of little vibrating motors together?

Maybe you get some extra strong ones, and modify a game controller for when your friends came over?  So it tries flying out of their hands if they get shot

If You had a ring of them, can you sync them up so they can open a jar?

Or would I just be limited to simple things, like make an array of them, mount them onto a seat cover, and have a back massager for long road trips?
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't say used. Say gently loved
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Am I the only one wondering what sort of things you could do if you stripped them down and wired a whole lot of little vibrating motors together?

Maybe you get some extra strong ones, and modify a game controller for when your friends came over?  So it tries flying out of their hands if they get shot

If You had a ring of them, can you sync them up so they can open a jar?

Or would I just be limited to simple things, like make an array of them, mount them onto a seat cover, and have a back massager for long road trips?


Maybe even use an old Wang computer to control an array of fake wangs.
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldJames: Don't say used. Say gently loved


Gently?  You're doing it wrong.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldJames: Don't say used. Say gently loved


On other sites I've seen people reselling Bad Dragon toys, often saying "gently used."

No good, lady, I've seen that toy. There is no gentle, there's "left in the package" and "went down and dirty" with no middle ground.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That sounds like it smells funny
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: OldJames: Don't say used. Say gently loved

On other sites I've seen people reselling Bad Dragon toys, often saying "gently used."

No good, lady, I've seen that toy. There is no gentle, there's "left in the package" and "went down and dirty" with no middle ground.


There taint any middle ground?
 
