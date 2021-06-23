 Skip to content
 
Anyone interested in having 80% of their baby eaten?
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father had a part dingo dog back when he lived on his mother's dairy farm. Ginger was the dog of last resort. If all the other dogs had tried and failed to retrieve a cow from a precarious slope, they'd send in Ginger, and that cow would damned well extract herself from her predicament or be torn apart where she stood.
/Miss you dad. Gone these nine years.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a HOTY candidate right there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80% dingo? So it's a ding?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any savory meat left in the fridge gets sandwiched pretty quick.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about annoying neighbors?  No reason, just asking.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dingo ate mah bye-bye

I just yell that randomly - it just pops in my mind sometimes & I've got to tell it out.  Repeatedly.
Normally I don't have Tourette's, but I make an exception for yelling shiat in am Australian accent.
For some reason, I find it hilarious.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
jimchines.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you also need a computer networked security grid and on-call behavioral consultants?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That depends: how is babby served?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dingoes are feral domesticated dogs.  A pet dingo is a domesticated dog.

An Australian night's cold is traditionally measured as how many dingoes are needed to sleep with to keep you warm.
 
semiotix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I recall a "Deep Thoughts with Jack Handy" that went something like this:
"It's funny how a pack of wild dingoes can tear entire families apart."
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: An Australian night's cold is traditionally measured as how many dingoes are needed to sleep with to keep you warm.


Wouldn't that depend on the Dingo? I mean, sometimes it only takes one if they're into the really kinky... I've said too much.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Dingoes are feral domesticated dogs.  A pet dingo is a domesticated dog.

An Australian night's cold is traditionally measured as how many dingoes are needed to sleep with to keep you warm.


ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
+1 Subby, well done!

/ although most dingoes prefer their babies raw from what I've heard
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
