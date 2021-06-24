 Skip to content
(Lexington Herald Leader)   "Redneck Rave" lives up to its name   (kentucky.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
you know what they say, no such thing as bad publicity
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

No one with a functioning brain stem says that.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He gathered a month beforehand with local emergency management officials, law enforcement partners, firefighters and emergency medical services to find out how to best handle what was promoted as the "biggest country party you'll ever go to." He put his deputies on mandatory overtime and enlisted the help of his volunteer deputies.

48 Arrests over 5 days.

They had a 100 in one night at the Pink Floyd show in Foxborough in '88 and I barely saw any trouble in the parking lot.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Edmonson County!  I went to high school in an adjacent county.  Waaay before Trump had the idea, my friends and I used to joke about putting up The Wall.  Between us and Edmonson County.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One would assume the Kentucky State Police would be called on to assist with such an event, or were they too busy providing security for event headliner The Corpse of Charlie Daniels Band?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Instead of OONZE OONZE OONZE OONZE does it go Y'ALL Y'ALL Y'ALL Y'ALL
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
5mpublishing.sirv.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They renamed ICP Fest?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Peckerwoodstock.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size

img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Again? How many Redneck Raves are there?

/Cletus, meet ReCletus
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The event was organized by a country rapper known as "Justin Time."

I heard he dropped his former DJ, Willy Make It, after missing too many rehearsals.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"We all tried to figure out, 'how can we provide 24-hour coverage during this event,'" he said. The sheriff's office doesn't typically have the staff or the budget to provide 24-hour coverage.

Bill the landowner
Bill the 'promoters'

"Are there no prisons in Kentucky? And the Union workhouses? Are they still in operation?"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When "Keepin' it Rural" goes wrong.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One attendee had his throat slit by a supposed friend, Doyle said.


It was during the Ho-Down.  For some reason, everyone looked forward to this event and was summarily disappointed by it.

Pick that knife up, lay it down
Bow to your partner oh don't frown
Now to the knife your hand does go
Wave it around doe-see-doe
Take you partner He'll pay the price
take that knife and make a slice
Watch him bleed there and here
Slice him again, ear to ear!
(Fiddle solo)
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Modern rednecks have ruined rough trade for me.
 
JoinUs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i never thought i see Redneck and Rave in the same sentence. 

/i still can't believe what i read about that event. And another one in October? fark me.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: Rave participants allegedly committed assaults, severed fingers, got impaled and became so intoxicated they were ill.

Arson, Murder, and Jaywalking, right there.

Read more here: https://www.kentucky.com/news/local/cr​ime/article252276858.html?utm_source=f​ark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=lin​k&ICID=ref_fark#storylink=cpyA
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Save a lot of time and money if they just had their Rave In The Grave.
They almost ended up there anyways.
(I think she swears once, maybe twice, can't remember🤷🏼♂)

AronChupa, Little Sis Nora - Rave in the Grave
Youtube Zokn4WDPcHE
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound bad with the amount of people. Hell I've been to college homecoming parties with 40 arrests.  Plus think of the girls in dasey dukes.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: They renamed ICP Fest?


Last March as the pandemic was ramping up in the US, Insane Clown Posse put out a statement that they were canceling the Juggalo festival for 2020, stressing that putting on the event wasn't worth risking at least one life. As easy as they are to laugh at, I respect the stance they took early on.

That's a phase I never thought I'd write in my life, but there it is.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I dunno about the whole "redneck" thing.  But sometimes I wish I were young again.

Excitement for me now is watching a new movie on Netflix/Amazon with the missus and surfing the web till the wee hours (midnight).  Would be later, but enough sleep is important you know.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The ICP are Harvard Dons compared to these swamp turkeys.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some folk'll never lose a toe fanger
But then again some folk'll
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes. Yes I did just check to see if they've seen a spike in covid cases.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wademh: Yes. Yes I did just check to see if they've seen a spike in covid cases.


Wait 2 weeks.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

These Kentucky rednecks would definitely not be welcome at The Gathering Of The Juggalos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
