 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   They tried to kill Rasputin in every conceivable way. And yet, his penis lives on (NSFW at end)   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Nicholas II of Russia, Felix Yusupov, Museum of Russian Erotica, Gregori Rasputin, main rooms, small museum, Russian army, only time  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 7:30 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Does this mean John McAfee is the modern day Rasputin?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Infamous gangster John Dillinger's parts are supposedly housed in the walls of the Smithsonian(although they claim no such artifact in their archives).

The Smithsonian is hiding the salami?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks more like a Panopea generosain a jar to me.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All that arsenic keeps that thing from decomposing
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russia's greatest love machine!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Looks more like a Panopea generosain a jar to me.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boney M. - Rasputin (Official Audio)
Youtube Nl_Eo2QzqU4
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound as fun as Museum of Sex in New York (NSFW), and definitely not as fun as the Erotic Heritage Museum (NSFW) in Las Vegas.

/What? They are educational.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know who else's penis was saved for posterity?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rasputin's Shriveled Dick would have made a decent title for a Zappa song.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nidiot: Looks more like a Panopea generosain a jar to me.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x315]


Voted Most Popular amongst the lady clams.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hitier's son Ivan?
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Doesn't sound as fun as Museum of Sex in New York (NSFW), and definitely not as fun as the Erotic Heritage Museum (NSFW) in Las Vegas.

/What? They are educational.


Russians even think their museum-with-a-peen is as good as this Icelandic one, but that's a phallusy.
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We are more than our penises.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rasputin's Penis is my all-male Pussy Riot cover band.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.