(Ottawa Citizen)   A ground penetrating radar survey of a former residential school in Saskatchewan has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves, "with a total expected to be over three times higher than the 215 discovered recently in Kamloops"   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
2.5×215 = 537.5. or 10mm, metric is weird.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

maddog2030: 2.5×215 = 537.5. or 10mm, metric is weird.


If it was a 10mm, they wouldn't have discovered it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus how many slow-moving atrocities were committed there?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's bad.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy fark.  That's disgusting.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again - these were known about. It's just that no one actually listened to the survivors of the schools who dug the farking graves themselves.

The first nations people are still here, telling anyone and everyone what happened, and are consistently ignored. It's a tragedy on top of a tragedy on top of a tragedy.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thorpe: Jesus how many slow-moving atrocities were committed there?


It's because of Jesus that those atrocities were committed. Truly a vile organisation.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time for someone to start searching the Vatican archives and see if there is any information on this.
 
Creoena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Time for someone to start searching disbanding the Vatican archives and see if there is any information on this.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creoena: Pointy Tail of Satan: Time for someone to start searching disbanding the Vatican archives and see if there is any information on this.


That's why I laugh at the idea of the RCC barring anyone from communion. The glass house they live in is made up of stuff too brittle for a wineglass. When I die I want to be buried with a parka as the priests will be taking up the warm spaces.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
something something YOU MOVED THE HEADSTONES BUT YOU DIDN'T MOVE THE BODIES!!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Child mortality was unimaginably (to us now) high even around the turn of the century. Measles, pertussis, influenza, tb, pneumonia, diarrhea. Then you have the 1918 pandemic. You'd probably get even more deaths with a lot of people living together.

You'd expect a lot of bodies, no?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Time for someone to start searching the Vatican archives and see if there is any information on this.


The religious order that ran a lot of the schools has the records, they just aren't keen on sharing.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montre​a​l/quebec-residential-school-records-ob​lates-1.6075344

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/britis​h​-columbia/catholic-order-staffed-kamlo​ops-residential-school-refuses-share-r​ecords-1.6065322

(Note that other churches also ran schools, the Anglicans, the United Church, and so on.)
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Indeed. Sometimes the language of these 'discovery' stories bug me because this was known. But I do get that the long history of official head-in-the-sand denial changes things. I guess it is necessary to push the language some.

For what little it's worth, I recommend some reading on the life of Jim Thorpe for a small view into residential schools, although a rather mild view.

I'd be happy to get some better recommendations.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thorpe: Jesus how many slow-moving atrocities were committed there?


They still take them on starlight tours or whatever. That province is the equivalent to Mississippi from what I've been told by some former residents.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Child mortality was unimaginably (to us now) high even around the turn of the century. Measles, pertussis, influenza, tb, pneumonia, diarrhea. Then you have the 1918 pandemic. You'd probably get even more deaths with a lot of people living together.

You'd expect a lot of bodies, no?


You know what causes those things? Neglect, malnutrition, physical abuse, unhygienic living conditions, poverty, and lack of preventive medical care.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Child mortality was unimaginably (to us now) high even around the turn of the century. Measles, pertussis, influenza, tb, pneumonia, diarrhea. Then you have the 1918 pandemic. You'd probably get even more deaths with a lot of people living together.

You'd expect a lot of bodies, no?


It's generally considered good manners to tell families when their children died from disease or abuse, rather than simply burying them in unmarked graves without telling anyone.

Kids weren't in residential schools of their own volition, the kids were forcibly taken from their families to 'civilize' them; a great many never saw their families again, and their families never found out what happened to them, either.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat of the story earlier this month or another mass grave?
 
BikerRay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The world would certainly be a lot better off without religion.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Is this a repeat of the story earlier this month or another mass grave?


another one, 3x larger
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/yeah I know the actor wasn't really a Native American
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ishkur: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Child mortality was unimaginably (to us now) high even around the turn of the century. Measles, pertussis, influenza, tb, pneumonia, diarrhea. Then you have the 1918 pandemic. You'd probably get even more deaths with a lot of people living together.

You'd expect a lot of bodies, no?

You know what causes those things? Neglect, malnutrition, physical abuse, unhygienic living conditions, poverty, and lack of preventive medical care.


One of the correct questions would be - was the death rate for the children in the schools higher than the death rate of children outside the schools.

Before people express their shock that a lot of kids died at the school, they should do that analysis. Otherwise, the head shaking is pointless. It's not shocking that a lot of children died at the schools - a lot of children died everywhere in the late 19th century.

That's a completely separate issue from whether the children should have been at the schools in the first place.
 
