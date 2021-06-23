 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Seven bishops injured after baseless assault by priest   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Greece, Orthodox Church, Bishop, senior Greek Orthodox bishops, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Church of Greece, Greek Orthodox Church, Katerina Sakellaropoulou  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 3:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a shame.

That they weren't meddling Repuglican Bishops.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hoped it was those US bishops. Those pedophiles should be lowered in a vat of acid.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had another thing comin'.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop bashing your bishops people.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: They had another thing comin'.


In before....................goddam you!

/Tiny fist etc.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope it didn't hurt their beards.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Queen takes bishop?

/Got nothin'
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
after he was allegedly discovered to be in possession of 1.8 grams of cocaine - hidden under his cassock "in the area of his genitals"

I have so many questions....
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny thing

I used to run a B&B with my ex.

"Seven Greek Priests want to stay at your accommodation" was a regular scam/spam email received on our booking sites.  The first time we got it we were so excited by the big ($$$) booking request and then totally deflated when we got the immediate obviously scammy reply.

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/n​e​ws/article-1680046/Hetherington-Helga-​the-Greek-priests-card-trick.html

Reading an article about seven Greek priests all I can assume is that there's a too-high cheque coming along with direction to send the overage to their "agent" in Nigeria.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby, that's a magnificent headline.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Subby, that's a magnificent headline.


It is a classic - and I should have mentioned before posting other shiat - sorry subby
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.