(WCVB Boston)   The best happy hour is the one that accepts Monopoly money   (wcvb.com)
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a story link here on fark some years ago before the world completely went to shiat, i think it was just before Fallout 4 launched, where  a dad made an increadibly awesome looking Fallout themed monopoly board for his daughter, with the monopoly money replaced with appropriate bottlecap variants. Would have loved to have something similar.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Granted he's in a Limousine but he does have a Drink probably from the Ralph's Tavern.........!
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Reminds me of a story link here on fark some years ago before the world completely went to shiat, i think it was just before Fallout 4 launched, where  a dad made an increadibly awesome looking Fallout themed monopoly board for his daughter, with the monopoly money replaced with appropriate bottlecap variants. Would have loved to have something similar.


I thought it was his wife, but I remember the story, and the detail-love put into it - it totally should have had it's own kickstarter page, cos I'm 100% certain that the kewlfaktor would have even lured me into backing it (as long as bethesda had no input into manufacturing materials, of course, LOL!)
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Smoking GNU: Reminds me of a story link here on fark some years ago before the world completely went to shiat, i think it was just before Fallout 4 launched, where  a dad made an increadibly awesome looking Fallout themed monopoly board for his daughter, with the monopoly money replaced with appropriate bottlecap variants. Would have loved to have something similar.

I thought it was his wife, but I remember the story, and the detail-love put into it - it totally should have had it's own kickstarter page, cos I'm 100% certain that the kewlfaktor would have even lured me into backing it (as long as bethesda had no input into manufacturing materials, of course, LOL!)


https://www.cnet.com/news/man-makes-i​n​credible-fallout-monopoly-for-wife/


Yup, it's even more glorious than I remember - click the pics to pop to huge versions to marvel at the full zoom details!! (worth the click!)
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

uttertosh: uttertosh: Smoking GNU: Reminds me of a story link here on fark some years ago before the world completely went to shiat, i think it was just before Fallout 4 launched, where  a dad made an increadibly awesome looking Fallout themed monopoly board for his daughter, with the monopoly money replaced with appropriate bottlecap variants. Would have loved to have something similar.

I thought it was his wife, but I remember the story, and the detail-love put into it - it totally should have had it's own kickstarter page, cos I'm 100% certain that the kewlfaktor would have even lured me into backing it (as long as bethesda had no input into manufacturing materials, of course, LOL!)

https://www.cnet.com/news/man-makes-in​credible-fallout-monopoly-for-wife/


Yup, it's even more glorious than I remember - click the pics to pop to huge versions to marvel at the full zoom details!! (worth the click!)


Correction noted, and yeah, i would so like to have one of those.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FARK your house rules about parking. That's not how real life works and it's not how that game works.

/can't play that game with my dad, he refuses to trade property even when it is to his benefit
 
