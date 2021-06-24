 Skip to content
 
(Daily Voice)   News copters assist in swamp rescue by backing off   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
During the lengthy rescue efforts, an unconfirmed report said that unidentified "noisy" news helicopters were asked to leave the immediate area because first responders were unable to communicate with the victim.

I suppose reading and basic understanding of how things work is too hard for subby
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We finally know how he survived

/now let's see some huge tracts of land!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: During the lengthy rescue efforts, an unconfirmed report said that unidentified "noisy" news helicopters were asked to leave the immediate area because first responders were unable to communicate with the victim.

I suppose reading and basic understanding of how things work is too hard for subby


I think subby was being sarcastic. I can tell from the "awkward" tag and from seeing quite a few submissions in my time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was it because he lost his pants in the mud?
