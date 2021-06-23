 Skip to content
(Western Mass News)   When it comes to pressurized oxygen tanks, it's Righty, Tighty Lefty, Loosey. Not Bangy, Boomy   (westernmassnews.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
O2 that we use as SCUBA first aid is stored somewhere around 3000psi in the tank.

The tank valve is pretty rough, chrome over thick brass, and it has a burst disc to blow in the event of over pressure. If you can't get the valve open, you can usually loosen the burst disc housing enough to vent the pressure.

All that said, if you manage to fark up the valve or tank enough to get a filled one to rupture, it's just a bomb at that point.

O2 is never stable, TFA. It's just another of a long list of potentially dangerous safety shiat you keep with you in order to do the job. But to be fair if you fark up a tank even with just regular atmosphere inside, it can be really bad.

It takes about 15 minutes to safely vent an O2 tank by cracking open the valve outdoors away from ignition sources. The valve comes off with a wrench after it's empty.

This whole scenario is just pants on head.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My tanks are steel and 2000 psi. If the valve breaks off they become a rocket I am told. I keep them chained to a wall.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't forget another rule:
MRI, gonna die
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Only ever dealt with them from a welding perspective, but even from there why in the hell would you... he has to have confused a known vented tank with a maybe who knows.  Anything else would indeed require stupidity to the level of, "How the fark did he get to that age at all??"
 
Eravior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"City officials spoke out, saying they believe he was trying to get the valve off the tank before the incident turned deadly. "

As opposed to after it turned deadly?

""I think your instinct are you wanna bang it, you wanna turn it hard, boy that's not someone you can do with oxygen or propane," Clapprood said."

That's what she said.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that's one for the How Not to Do It record books.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Except for those bastard gas bottles that have reversed thread. Apparently for extra safety.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

She needs an editor too, then?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never heard of tighty lefty, before.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's one for the Darwin Awards. Seriously, do NOT fark with anything that's under that much pressure, and ESPECIALLY do not smack it on the ground repeatedly. If you can't get it to depressurize the way it's supposed to, leave it the fark alone.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oil around high pressure oxygen is another odd thing.  Oil can seep in the valve threads and will spontaneously combust when it gets to the pure O2.  When that happens the pressure in the tank goes up to more then 20,000 psi or until the tank is no longer a tank.  I'm wondering why there aren't more stories about that in places like India with their O2 shortages and people filling any old tank they can find.

I've seen a photo of a SCUBA cascade bottle failure.  They are the standard big welding tanks full of air used to fill the smaller tanks but when one blew up it pulverized the cinderblock walls of the room.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't wanna work. He just wanted to bang oxygen all day.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: "'I think your instinct are you wanna bang it, you wanna turn it hard, boy that's not someone you can do with oxygen or propane,' Clapprood said"

I feel like there's a song lyric in there somewhere.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The guy was banging an oxygen tank, valve down, on the pavement? And then it blew up and he died? Yeah, there are only two acceptable reactions for this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Never heard of tighty lefty, before.


https://www.hotrod.com/articles/ccrp-​0​607-junkyard-crawl-lefthand-lugs/
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Grateful Dead - Loose Lucy (Giants Stadium 6/17/91)
Youtube Wpwq2ml2eGo
 
