(Some Guy)   It really isn't a ritzy Hamptons party until the "champagne guns" come out   (businesshala.com) divider line
    The Hamptons, Montauk Branch, East Hampton, South Fork, Suffolk County, New York, Wine, Champagne guns  
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shiny plastic guns-filled with Weave Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot, you knuckle-dragging plebeian savages. I so am glad that lot of uncultured ill-bred swine stays out in the Hamptons so that my friends and I can ride to hounds in peace in Millbrook.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Imagine if you grew up with actual money and the best you could do was look like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember though. Can't tax the rich cause it would inconvenience them and they'd move out of America
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just came to push buttons
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It has such a low alcohol content that you can even drink it during the day."

So it's grape juice.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: "It has such a low alcohol content that you can even drink it during the day."

So it's grape juice.


When I'm looking for an alcohol content I can drink during the day, I don't aim for the lowest number. What kind of selling point is that?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARKLING grape juice.

So it's grape juice.


SPARKLING grape juice.
 
sweetfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it REAL tuna tacos?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weave Clicquot". Do you not have copy editors or taste?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese in plastic cups is the best way to serve cheese.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't decide if this is real article or the opening scene of a movie where a rich girl gets cut off from her allowance and has to find a regular job. Along the way she learns the true meaning of friendship (and even gets a cool blue collar boyfriend!). Back in the good graces of her family, she attends the next summer's champagne gun mixer and sees for the vapid, meaningless life that it is.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saving your clicks, no pics in article anyway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rosé can you see?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hamptons Parties Return with Champagne Guns and Exclusive Rose"

Welcome to the Hamptons. We earn it day by day.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this is a champagne gun:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile us poors be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Now this is a champagne gun:
[Fark user image image 850x566]


That's a terribly designed gun. It will jam so many ways. I have no time to write the several paragraphs necessary.
 
ansius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We aren't taxing these people enough
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The confetti cannon is way more fun

https://imgur.com/gallery/YTpanUi
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rich people sound sticky.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

[Fark user image image 425x536]


Working in a Vegas hotel, I've seen more than my fair share of these damn things thanks to bachelorette parties.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Article?

You're new here, huh.
[Fark user image image 580x580]


Article?

You're new here, huh.
 
invictus2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: Meanwhile us poors be like:

[Fark user image 425x536]


neener  neener neener BATMAN!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
