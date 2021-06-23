 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Last chance for you to see a Super Moon in 2021 is this week. Bonus: It is a "Strawberry Moon"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Moon, June's full moon, Lunar eclipse, last supermoon of the year, full moon, strawberry moon, moon, Thursday's full moon  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweet.
I'll make pork and strawberry stew.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think I speak for many but not all of us when I say we don't want to see a strawberry moon.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nah, for me its Pink Moon or nothing.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember the days when we just had regular full moons? Ah, those were the days.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Strawberry Moon used to be my favorite Boone's Farm flavor.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N spells Strawberry Beret.
 
ansius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 437x441]

Nah, for me its Pink Moon or nothing.


love that album and I just listened to it again last weekend!
 
JRoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Strawberry mooooooooon...I saw you standing alone....
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OMG just once, I want somebody to show readers the actual visible difference. Here is a picture that is uper, here is a picture that is merely duper. Like: Note the differences ___, ____, and ___ which is only viible through a telescope but that is what you can see only if it is super.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, a "supermoon" exactly two weeks after an annular solar eclipse! What are the odds?

/100%
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
... how to see the full moon? Look the fark outside after it gets dark, you fools! Are there people who don't know which direction to look to find the dang thing‽ Do they go to bed before sundown‽
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I found my spoon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Remember the days when we just had regular full moons? Ah, those were the days.


Yeah. Now it seems like every other time there's a full moon, now it's got some weird ass name based upon some ultra obscure reasoning that is alleged to be ancient, but no one has ever heard of until now.

"Here's how to see the 'Blue Monday's Crab' Moon next week! Not because it's blue, nor looks like a crab, or even occurs on a Monday, but because of an ancient tradition where a guy named Bob Yodelhiemer got fed up with all the other specialty moons and didn't care any more. He was in a crabby mood, and everyone asked if he had a case of the Mondays that was making him blue."
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Otera: ... how to see the full moon? Look the fark outside after it gets dark, you fools! Are there people who don't know which direction to look to find the dang thing‽ Do they go to bed before sundown‽


Directions are often included 'cause where it is exactly in relation to you can vary a good bit - east turns into more like se or ne times of the year.  West varies similarly but nw/sw.  If there's stuff in the way like terrain, knowing where it will be when it comes into view aids setting up telescopes, cameras, and that kind of thing rather a lot.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Remember the days when we just had regular full moons? Ah, those were the days.


We called it perigee because advertisers and gen Z hadn't combined forces to ruin the goddamn english language.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When will we see a Chocolate Moon?
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: When will we see a Chocolate Moon?





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
