(C|Net)   It was 118° F in: a) Death Valley b) Baghdad c) Siberia
35
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But with the wind chill it was a bone-chilling 112, comrades.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once the permafrost melts, free methane for all!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's in Canadian, right?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In Canadian, it was 44.4 degrees.  If 112 was originally in Canadian, it'd be 233.6 in American.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And I calculated 112 and not 118.  It's 47.7 in Celsius, and 244.4 in Fahrenheit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Maybe it will all release at once and cause a mini Tunguska event?

/not likely
 
focusthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Surface temperature =/= air temperature.  So, maybe 80°ish...but still.  Dayum.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Siberia, ice melts you!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gentlemen, it has been a pleasure Farking with you.
 
scanman61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yeah, I was wondering what that satellite would have showed for Houston today.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least some forecast models are saying Portland, Oregon could get there this weekend.  110-111 is the consensus, and that's several degrees F over the current all-time high.

/ keep your Oregon forests raked
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just bought a new fridge so yay me
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess this means that soon enough, Kevin Costner will be drinking his own piss.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But climate change is a hoax.
But climate change happens all the time.
But it always gets warm in the summer.
But we'll find a way to fix it before it gets too bad.

I feel like I've missed a few.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well that can't be good news.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

90, according to tfa.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure, I'll go right back to planning how to get my career on track, savings built up, and retirement figured out. Why not live the comforting lie... or, could just embrace the hedonistic lifestyle.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The planet will be fine.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And 1000 years of frozen mosquito eggs hatched all at once.  Good luck with that.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Global warming benefits Russia more than anyone.

First, the north pole melts and they become an instant naval power.

And now they can grow their own tomatoes in Siberia.

We're farked.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How's that arctic shipping lane coming, Vlad,?
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pfft, back in the '70 the scientists all said we were heading for another ice age. Shows what they know!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So lonely for so long has the Siberian bikini salesman toiled. Now comes his rejoicing. Now is he redeemed, as his nemesis, the snow shovel salesman, looks on, sweating in envy.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Do the career thing. If shiat really does go sideways, you're going to want those savings. Better to be in steerage class on the ship off this rock than left behind.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

So sad that we never beat the Soviets.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A right-wing propaganda magazine gets it wrong, so what else is new?
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yup, and Frank got off way too easy. Shoulda had his copter crash into the ocean w/ no survivors. fark that ferret faced asshole.
 
animal color
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hope like breathing methane. Just out of curiosity, what sort of pleasure do you get out of pretending that there's no risk to the planet from decades of CO2 farkery?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It's shopped.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/the​-​coming-ice-age/
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you skull-fark the environment for petrochemicals.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That was my first thought. The Siberian mosquito situation is notorious.

The early Soviets used to torture - and in some cases even kill - political prisoners there by simply tying the poor bastard naked, to a post, and just allow the little beasts to feast.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So when climate change gets bad enough can we just start slapping the shiat out of everyone who ever argued it was all some liberal hoax? Can't really deny they deserve it at this point.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yeah, the millions of people throughout time that have migrated because of the climate always changing.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Because the deserts exist because of a lack of CO2.
 
