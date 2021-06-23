 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   John Lightburn arrested for starting 30,000 acre wildfire. Authorities are grateful Bob Conflagration was out of town that day   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Felony, Criminal law, Montana, Arson, felony charges, Misdemeanor, Police, Carbon County Prosecutor Alex Nixon  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That fire almost torched my geologic field station. The people that work there are awesome. They're a lot luckier than some other people in that area.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
instantly made me think of Union Jack...

There will be no armageddon, there will be no sudden ending.
We will see our children grow and theirs grow after them.

For 50 years we awaited the future with a mounting sense of fear.
Our path to the next millennium seemed certain to be lit by the bright lights of a nuclear conflagration.

But now as we raise our eyes we see that we have almost made it.
To the year 2000 and beyond...


in the smoking wreckage of CoVid, Trump, Brexit, trollfarms, flatearthers, anti vaxxers, rolling coal, and George Michael & Alan Rickman bloody dying... it seems quaint, naive, and makes me a bit sad.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a gender reveal party?
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great headline subby :D  If it comes up for a vote, you got mine.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Not a gender reveal party?


Just a dumbass reveal party.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was wondering exactly how in the hell one steals an entire wildfire before I re-read the headline
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: I was wondering exactly how in the hell one steals an entire wildfire before I re-read the headline


Much like stealing whales, it involves an alien spacecraft, transparent aluminum, and time travel.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whew, good thing John Cocktoastin wasn't there either.
 
