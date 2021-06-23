 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Silver was not the solution   (ky3.com) divider line
33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rug really tied the room together.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can take colloidal silver until you're blue in the face, but it's really not going to do anything for you.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can take colloidal silver until you're blue in the face, but it's really not going to do anything for you.


Boo. I got slowed down looking for a good pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat
Fark user imageView Full Size

Duke Silver is always the solution
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been people recommending bleach up the urethra. Don't do that.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be coincidence that the AG went after a two-biatcharlatan hocking a snake oil that wasn't shilled for by the Charlatan-in-Chief.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can take colloidal silver until you're blue in the face, but it's really not going to do anything for you.

Boo. I got slowed down looking for a good pic.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Is he only three apples high?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can take colloidal silver until you're blue in the face, but it's really not going to do anything for you.

Boo. I got slowed down looking for a good pic.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


That shirt is rather blue. And so is that groovy background.

Perhaps other colors might make his face appear... unblue.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can take colloidal silver until you're blue in the face, but it's really not going to do anything for you.

Boo. I got slowed down looking for a good pic.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Now that guy is metal.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, he gets to refund the suckers money.
Next, he gets to pay settlements to the families of the suckers that believed it would "Totally eliminate it, kills it. Deactivates it", treated themselves, and died of Corona anyway.
Bet a shiatload of old people went out unprotected thinking they were now completely immune.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, $156K and he admits no wrong-doing.   Pretty harsh on the poor fella.   I better send him some prayer request donations.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size


/Not amused
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He'll be a con artist to the day he dies.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
$150,000?!?!? Good luck paying that off!!!!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight, if you defraud people out of $90,000 you get a stern telling off and get told to pay it back plus a small fine, but if you steal 2 T-shirts worth $10 you get 20 years in jail....oh wait, one of those guys was old and white. I see now.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There have been people recommending bleach up the urethra. Don't do that.


I can also confirm that jackin' it with IcyHot will not cure Syphilis or Gonorrhea.  Don't do that either.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: It must be coincidence that the AG went after a two-biatcharlatan hocking a snake oil that wasn't shilled for by the Charlatan-in-Chief.


Filter had a stroke trying to parse that one I think.
 
uudd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not nearly enough. His stupid, grifting shiat potentially killed people.  Back to prison with him.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh...right. So um, oblig?:

Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) [Gabry Ponte Ice Pop Mix] (Original Video with subtitles)
Youtube 68ugkg9RePc


/not even a little bit sorry
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: So let me get this straight, if you defraud people out of $90,000 you get a stern telling off and get told to pay it back plus a small fine, but if you steal 2 T-shirts worth $10 you get 20 years in jail....oh wait, one of those guys was old and white. I see now.


Bakker has spent eight years in prison already. Granted, it was supposed to be 45, but being a white Christian male has to mean something, right??
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well duh.  The real solution is copper, right Jerry?  Right Brett?
assets-cms.thescore.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Oh...right. So um, oblig?:

[YouTube video: Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) [Gabry Ponte Ice Pop Mix] (Original Video with subtitles)]

/not even a little bit sorry


Blue (Da Ba Dee) - LITERAL VIDEO VERSION
Youtube dcGtNItxT7g
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As far as I understand, silver even copper and gold have antimicrobial properties.  It's that human bodies can't process these minerals in a healthy way in proportion to what you would have to take in order for the antimicrobial benefits.  So you're basically poisoning yourself.

/still want a pure copper bath tub though
 
hlehmann
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So evangelical Christians one sees on TV are actually charlatans?  I'm shocked!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xai: So let me get this straight, if you defraud people out of $90,000 you get a stern telling off and get told to pay it back plus a small fine, but if you steal 2 T-shirts worth $10 you get 20 years in jail....oh wait, one of those guys was old and white. I see now.


knowing nothing of the T Shirt Bandit; it is obvious that person does not have an extensive arrest record, there is no way they have walked a criminal path most of their life. no way. not possible. it was a straight 2 T shirt theft = 20 years in jail. PS: jail is local, county, short time. 20 years is prison.

what's the farking point of blathering when you are talking out your ass
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He only deals with silver in 30 piece increments.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tobias unimpressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jed000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Xai: So let me get this straight, if you defraud people out of $90,000 you get a stern telling off and get told to pay it back plus a small fine, but if you steal 2 T-shirts worth $10 you get 20 years in jail....oh wait, one of those guys was old and white. I see now.

knowing nothing of the T Shirt Bandit; it is obvious that person does not have an extensive arrest record, there is no way they have walked a criminal path most of their life. no way. not possible. it was a straight 2 T shirt theft = 20 years in jail. PS: jail is local, county, short time. 20 years is prison.

what's the farking point of blathering when you are talking out your ass


The Hell are you talking bout?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There have been people recommending bleach up the urethra. Don't do that.


How would you even get coronavirus up there?

You know what? I don't want to know.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bakker's attorney, former Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, had previously claimed that Bakker was being unfairly targeted "by those who want to crush his ministry and force his Christian television program off the air."

I think doing that is completely fair.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who sold colloidal silver back in the 90s.  Banner ads drove traffic to his site, orders were forwarded to the supplier, supplier drop-shipped to customers.  Once it was set up, all he had to do was sit around watching TV and smoking weed.  Check in once in a while to pay the supplier and deal with CC disputes.  Maybe tweak the ads.  So jealous.
 
rdxdave
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Xai: So let me get this straight, if you defraud people out of $90,000 you get a stern telling off and get told to pay it back plus a small fine, but if you steal 2 T-shirts worth $10 you get 20 years in jail....oh wait, one of those guys was old and white. I see now.

knowing nothing of the T Shirt Bandit; it is obvious that person does not have an extensive arrest record, there is no way they have walked a criminal path most of their life. no way. not possible. it was a straight 2 T shirt theft = 20 years in jail. PS: jail is local, county, short time. 20 years is prison.

what's the farking point of blathering when you are talking out your ass


Maybe if the defrauder wasn't already a convicted felon you might have a point. You wouldn't, but at least it would be a possibility.
 
