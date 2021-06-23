 Skip to content
 
Australian pizza, NASA projects, Coast Guard rescues, and breakfast cereal are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 6-12 Online Shopping Edition
9
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1072
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So when my folks had their latest addition to their house built, they ran out of money before they could put in gutters. They finally have enough to start the project, so I got volunteered for it. Since no one ships 10' gutter sections, I decided to order online and get a neighbor to drive me in his pickup rather than having him wait while I hunted everything down. After I made my order online, I waited, and waited, and waited, until I finally got a call the next day saying they couldn't fill my order because they had zero brown gutter sections in stock, even though their inventory showed over 100.

Not wanting to substitute white gutters, I cancelled the order and went to the competing home improvement store's website, where I soon learned that not every company is Amazon when it comes to easy online shopping. Keywords didn't fit the search functions, SKU and even barcode IDs weren't searchable and I finally had to go item-by-item to find everything.

So after I finally submitted the order, I got an email saying *one* of my orders was ready to pick up - in Portland, Maine. That's a bit of a drive for me (more than 1200 miles), so I had to call the store to discover that somehow one item was set for pickup there instead of my local store. Which meant that I had to cancel that order and somehow find that one item on the website (where search functions don't work) and re-order it for local pickup.

Anyway, once the rest of the fittings come in from Amazon (where they were easy to find and far cheaper), I'll reflect on the fact that neither Marvin Ellison nor Arthur Blank are headed to outer space as I install the new gutters.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your experience with shopping online from stores that made their market share via brick-and-mortar.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WalMart: you start a pickup order. Pick your store and put stuff in your cart. Then go to check out. Sorry, you can't check out. Why? I dunno. So go through all your items; oh, some just went out of stock. Remove them and check out again. Sorry, you can't check out. Why? I dunno. So go through all your items. Hey, here is one that is set for pick up at another store! Here is another. How did that happen and why would anyone want to add them to a pick up at a different store? I dunno.  Remove them, Now only half your order is still left. Abandon cart.
Target: Start a food order for pickup. Get all done. Check out. Sorry you can't check out, we ran out of freezer space. Do you want to save your order? OK. Entire order goes into your shopping list even non perishables and there is nothing left. Uh, so now what? I dunno. When will there be "freezer space". I dunno.
/csb
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, that was fun, but I don't understand how Titan is not the biggest moon of Jupiter.

/whatever.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ski9600: Well, that was fun, but I don't understand how Titan is not the biggest moon of Jupiter.

/whatever.


Google it.
 
