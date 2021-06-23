 Skip to content
(Guardian)   AI helps return Rembrandt's The Night Watch to original size. Your job's still a joke, love life DOA   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Rembrandt, Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, left side of the painting, new aspects, computer learning of Rembrandt, Night Watch, use of artificial intelligence, Amsterdam  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Crimson - The Night Watch (OFFICIAL)
Youtube WwFYy_Th7BA


The burghers good and true
Still living through the painter's hands
Request you all to understand
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know, phrasing, but nobody's ever done black quite like Rembrandt.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So this is what inspired Pratchett.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I keep reading "ay eye" as the name Al (damn fonts) and the first thing that popped into my head was "I'll Repair for You".
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So you have to see the shiatty AI sections when looking at the painting now?  Way to ruin the experience.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Rembrandts- I'll be there for you (official video)
Youtube q-9kPks0IfE
 
The Envoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The One With The Headline Of The Year.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WwFYy_Th​7BA?start=50]

The burghers good and true
Still living through the painter's hands
Request you all to understand


Love that song.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably the best painting ever done until Dogs Playing Poker was completed...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rijksmuseum reproduces Dutch master's work in all its glory, 300 years after it was cut to fit between doors
by Daniel Boffey in Brussels

Why would Daniel Boffey do such a thing?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CLAPCLAPCLAPCLAP
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So you can't get within 30 feet of the painting. Considering how many times it's been vandalized, not surprising.
 
Burra
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should've given it to Hex
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice one subby, had to pause for a second on that one, but just a second.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: [Fark user image 620x372]

So you can't get within 30 feet of the painting. Considering how many times it's been vandalized, not surprising.


It also looks like it has a some type of system that seals it and moves it down to a 'secured location' if there's a theorist threat.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I too remember his brush strokes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
