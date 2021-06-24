 Skip to content
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original:
imgix.cosmicjs.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"Mom, guess what? I just used the poop deck!!!"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"i love being white!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bleaahhhghhaugh!!!

NO NO, JOHNNY!  Over the other railing into the ocean!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aye.... you're a fancy penny you are!  We'll be gettin' good coin for you in Nassau! Teach will be pleased!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Deck hand is watching you masticate.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Enough with the f*ckin saran wrap, Mom!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MILF Ahoy!
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boat owner awkwardly says hello to the deck hand as a signal that her husband is right there.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Do you have any Grey Poupon?"
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks for the cleavage, mom!

You're welcome.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Excuse me.  Do you happen to have any Grey Poupon?  Oh.  Just yellow crap?  Well, aren't we just pure Baltic Avenue?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Hey, mom? Joe Don Baker and Martin Balsam are here! They say they wanna rip off the last scene from Key Largo, can I watch...?"
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Alright, this is the big scene where the teen age boys, the pizza delivery guy, and the old guy in a clown mask capture the ship and have their way with the only person on board..!"
 
