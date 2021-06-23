 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Irish Times)   Irish couple lose High Court appeal over their repossessed home. Maybe not making a mortgage payment since late 2007 might be the reason   (irishtimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Appeal, Court, Joseph Mooney, High Court appeal, mortgage lender, Lawyer, United States, Real estate  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 9:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the bank, give them the house
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: fark the bank, give them the house


Do you ever have anything worthwhile to say, or is your life dedicated to being an sad little troll in every thread.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
initial interest rate of 10.9 per cent

Oh wow. Don't they have usury laws in Ireland?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slight nuance there, they had a letter (with a typo) from the lender saying the mortgage was done in 2007. They were hoping this would give them the legal cover to avoid having to pay the whole thing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Irish couple

Leo & Molly?

/he asked me would I yes to say yes my mountain flower and first I put my arms around him yes and drew him down to me so he could feel my breasts all perfume yes and his heart was going like mad and yes I said yes I will Yes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nytmare: moothemagiccow: fark the bank, give them the house

Do you ever have anything worthwhile to say, or is your life dedicated to being an sad little troll in every thread.


let me guess you 1) work at a farking bank or 2) are a farking landlord
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: initial interest rate of 10.9 per cent

Oh wow. Don't they have usury laws in Ireland?


Their mortgage interest rates are some of the highest in the EU, the global financial crisis hit them like a ton of bricks, and now in Ireland as a bank you have way the hell higher capitalization requirements than most other places - which means less loan capability overall thus higher rates.  Not pretty, but the alternative was pretty much to let them keep playing 80's American-style banking games and watch the cycle of boom/bust continue to eat everyone's face.

/not Irish, that's as explained to me by someone that is
//so could well be dead wrong or whatnot
///placeholder
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: initial interest rate of 10.9 per cent

Oh wow. Don't they have usury laws in Ireland?


The mortgage was contracted in 1992, when Irish Interest rates were much higher than they are today.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: initial interest rate of 10.9 per cent

Oh wow. Don't they have usury laws in Ireland?


do we have them here? getting something from rent a center or a payday loan is like 400% APR
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: We Ate the Necco Wafers: initial interest rate of 10.9 per cent

Oh wow. Don't they have usury laws in Ireland?

Their mortgage interest rates are some of the highest in the EU, the global financial crisis hit them like a ton of bricks, and now in Ireland as a bank you have way the hell higher capitalization requirements than most other places - which means less loan capability overall thus higher rates.  Not pretty, but the alternative was pretty much to let them keep playing 80's American-style banking games and watch the cycle of boom/bust continue to eat everyone's face.

/not Irish, that's as explained to me by someone that is
//so could well be dead wrong or whatnot
///placeholder


It doesn't eat everyone's face.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Slight nuance there, they had a letter (with a typo) from the lender saying the mortgage was done in 2007. They were hoping this would give them the legal cover to avoid having to pay the whole thing.


Unlike the game of Monopoly, when a bank makes an error in your favor, they will unmake it. But be assured, an error against you will take lawyers to settle.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: initial interest rate of 10.9 per cent

Oh wow. Don't they have usury laws in Ireland?


In 1992 the Irish interest rate was 13.99%.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are a couple of idiots. Seriously, if you ever take out a loan or mortgage and at some point suddenly think that you no longer have to pay anything back due to an error you had best consult with financial experts.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Mechanicum: Slight nuance there, they had a letter (with a typo) from the lender saying the mortgage was done in 2007. They were hoping this would give them the legal cover to avoid having to pay the whole thing.

Unlike the game of Monopoly, when a bank makes an error in your favor, they will unmake it. But be assured, an error against you will take lawyers to settle.


FTFA, it got settled between their lawyers and the banks' in 2006, which the court noted and used as the primary reason that there was no defense to their belief that the loan had been paid off by 2007.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: initial interest rate of 10.9 per cent

Oh wow. Don't they have usury laws in Ireland?


You're cute, kids these days.

Interest rates were high everywhere around that time. My mortgage rate in 1990 was 12.9%, renegotiated to 2.45% in late 1993.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.