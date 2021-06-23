 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "O for a Muse of fire, that would ascend / The brightest heaven of invention" -Shakespeare, Henry V. I dunno about a muse, but it's getting hot outside. This is your Fark writer's thread, sweltering inventions edition   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: CSB, Porsche 911 GT3, 2006 Spa 24 Hours, Iraq War, Porsche 911, Henry V, Beastie Boys, Business, Invention  
•       •       •

16 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Jun 2021 at 4:30 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so maybe it gets a lot hotter in other places around the world, but up here in the Seattle area we're looking at a 100 degree weekend coming up and I'm pretty sure my cats are already wilting. I do have the heavenly invention of A/C by way of a heat pump, but the poor thing can't really keep up when it gets to a certain temperature outside. This could be bad.

The worst part is that this upcoming week is the one I scheduled off from work to do a bunch of writing. As soon as I put that PTO in, everything went to hell, and of course everyone wants to schedule things on that week.  That replacement oven for the one that started channeling elder gods? Yeah, of course the delivery was rescheduled for that week.  Work already assigning me stuff due on the day I come back? Get ready to get disappointed, 'cus you're net getting anything else from me! I fully expect the universe itself to conspire to prevent me from accomplishing anything, which arguably is kind of overkill, considering how little it takes to keep me from getting my writing done in normal times.

Regardless, next week I lock the doors, hose down the cats whenever they start to smoke, and take a writing vacation. Unlike Harry, I may not assume the port of Mars, but hopefully I can get something done.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're getting closer to the deadline for submissions for this year.  Remember, submissions close on July 31, so get those stories in soon!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I read that in Derek Jacobi's voice...
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.