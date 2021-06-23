 Skip to content
 
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Garbageman saves mother and child after their car crashes into a ditch. Gets a bonus of $100. With awkward pic of the garbageman and his earnings   (nbc-2.com) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Although, at least they didn't fire him for violating company policy, so he's got that going for him.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty sure you don't "pull someone from the car" unless there is imminent danger. Assist yes, carry the baby in his car seat yes, pull no.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
$100 for saving a kid is an insult to the kid.
 
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They don't even say WHO gave him the reward!

Was that such a difficult got-damn question to ask?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Waste Pro subby , Waste Pro ..
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is caption contest material. Degree of difficulty: Ray Stevens sanitation worker cosplay. Don't look Ethel
nbc-2.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One half hillbilly and one half punk.

/Do you understand?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Adam and Eve SHOP NOW

It's on the page
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

berylman: This is caption contest material. Degree of difficulty: Ray Stevens sanitation worker cosplay. Don't look Ethel
[nbc-2.com image 750x375]


"The crystal's on me tonight boys!"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Geez subby, Detritus Removal Expert, use the proper terminology!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

talkertopc: $100 for saving a kid is an insult to the kid.


Maybe the kid was really mediocre?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a solid $65 after taxes.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in New Mexico, USA:

Garbage truck fire spreads to home in Las Cruces; family picking up pieces | KFOX
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Geez subby, Detritus Removal Expert, use the proper terminology!


Sanitation engineer.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkertopc: $100 for saving a kid is an insult to the kid.


It's possible that the kid is an asshole.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Waste Pro Road tech: I'm here to save you!
Mother and daughter in burning car: Uh, we'll wait for the fire department.
 
HFK
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: One half hillbilly and one half punk.

/Do you understand?


I'm your garbage man.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
