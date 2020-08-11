 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   McAfee runs self-uninstaller   (bbc.com) divider line
152
2509 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 23 Jun 2021 at 3:54 PM (50 minutes ago)



152 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, wasn't expecting that.

Though he was looking at 30 years so his life was effectively over. He was going to die in prison one way or the other
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe there's something to this Epstein business....
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McAfee was probably the most uninstalled program of my life. Seemed like every computer my family got came pre-loaded with that shiat. First task was uninstalling it and getting them on Avast.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or maybe he was just farked

On April 30, 2012, McAfee's property in Orange Walk Town, Belize, was raided by the Gang Suppression Unit of the Belize Police Department. At that time, McAfee was in bed with a girlfriend. A GSU press release stated that McAfee was arrested for unlicensed drug manufacturing and possession of an unlicensed weapon.[23][69][70][71] He was released without charge.[72] In 2012, Belize police spokesman, Raphael Martinez, confirmed that McAfee was neither convicted nor charged, only suspected.[73]
In January 2014, McAfee claimed that when the Belizean government raided his property, it seized his assets, and that his house later burned down under suspicious circumstances.[74]
On November 12, 2012, Belize police started a search for McAfee as a "person of interest" in connection to the murder of American expatriate Gregory Viant Faull. Faull was found dead of a gunshot wound on November 11, 2012, at his home on the island of Ambergris Caye, the largest island in Belize.[75][76] Faull was a neighbor of McAfee's.[77] In a November 2012 interview with Wired,[78] McAfee said that he has always been afraid police would kill him, and thus refused their routine questions; he has since evaded the Belizean authorities.[77] Belize's prime minister, Dean Barrow, called McAfee "extremely paranoid, even bonkers."[79] McAfee fled Belize when he was sought for questioning concerning the murder.[80][81][82]
The magazine Vice accidentally gave away McAfee's location at a Guatemalan resort in early December 2012, when a photo taken by one of its journalists accompanying McAfee was posted with the EXIF geolocation metadata still attached.[83] While in Guatemala, McAfee asked Chad Essley, an American cartoonist and animator, to set up a blog so that McAfee could write about his experience while on the run.[84] McAfee then appeared publicly in Guatemala City, where he attempted to seek political asylum.
On December 5, 2012, McAfee was arrested for illegally entering Guatemala. Shortly afterward, he was placed under arrest, and a board to review McAfee's plea for asylum was formed. The committee denied his asylum, so he was taken from his holding facility to a detention center in order to await deportation to Belize.[85]
On December 6, 2012, Reuters and ABC News reported that McAfee had two minor heart attacks in a Guatemalan detention center and was hospitalized.[86][87] McAfee's lawyer stated that his client had not suffered heart attacks, but had instead suffered from high blood pressure and anxiety attacks.[88][89][90]
McAfee later said he had faked the heart attacks while being held in Guatemala, to buy time for his attorney to file a series of appeals that ultimately prevented his deportation to Belize, thus hastening the government's decision to send him back to the United States.[91] On December 12, 2012, McAfee was released from detention in Guatemala, and deported to the United States.[92]
On August 2, 2015, McAfee was arrested in Henderson County, Tennessee, on charges of: one count of driving under the influence, and one count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.[93]
On November 14, 2018, the Circuit Court in Orlando, Florida refused to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit against McAfee for Faull's death.[94][95]
In January 2019, McAfee announced that he was on the run from U.S. authorities, and living internationally on a boat following the convening of a Grand Jury to indict him, his wife, and four of his 2020 Presidential campaign workers on tax-related charges.[96] The IRS has not independently confirmed the existence of these charges.[96]
In July 2019, McAfee and members of his entourage were arrested while his yacht was docked at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on suspicion of carrying high-caliber weapons and ammunition. They were held for four days before being released.[97]
On August 11, 2020, McAfee fabricated a hoax[98] that he was arrested in Norway during the COVID-19 pandemic, after refusing to replace a lace thong with a more effective face mask. McAfee later posted a picture of himself to Twitter with a bruised eye, claiming that it occurred during this arrest.[99] However, the photo of the alleged arrest shows an officer with the German word for "police" on their uniform, so it could not have been an arrest in Norway. The Augsburg Police later confirmed McAfee unsuccessfully attempted to enter Germany on that day, but was not arrested.[100]
On October 5, 2020, McAfee was arrested in Spain at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice for tax evasion. The indictment alleges he earned millions of dollars from 2014-18, but has failed to file income tax returns.[101]
On October 6, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint[102] alleging that McAfee had fraudulently promoted certain ICOs. According to the SEC, McAfee presented himself as an impartial investor when he promoted the ICOs, despite the fact that he was allegedly paid $23 million in digital assets in exchange for the promotions.
On March 5, 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced that they had formally indicted McAfee and an executive adviser for allegedly fraudulently promoting certain cryptocurrencies and performing pump and dump schemes. McAfee is currently incarcerated in Spain, pending extradition to the United States.[103][104]
On June 22, 2021 the Spanish High Court authorized the extradition of McAffee to the United States where he will face tax evasion charges.[105]
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: McAfee was probably the most uninstalled program of my life. Seemed like every computer my family got came pre-loaded with that shiat. First task was uninstalling it and getting them on Avast.


I have always been of the mindset that the only reason terrible software exists still is because way back when, the government used it, made requirements that the software always met, and therefore they've never "needed" anything better and since it's the government, the licensing alone has kept the company going
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'elections have consequences"?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully My Pillow guy, Fartuliani and the whole Trump family (minus "The Expert" and niece) are next once they know the law has finally caught up with them.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all for a little bit of money.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... and nothing of value was lost
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

make me some tea: And all for a little bit of money.


An old boss of mine fled to Thailand after trying to steal from a charity.

Listening to the travails of living on the run with McAfee and, from what I can pick up abt my old boss, it just seems like so.much.work.

The rush of excitement has to be the payoff.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So he will not be eating his own dick, I guess.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know, had McAfee surrendered to US Authorities while Trump was President, he probably would've gotten a pardon.

Then again, that's probably why he offed himself: he asked Trump before he left and Trump said "Nope."

make me some tea: And all for a little bit of money.


From what cretinbob posted earlier, tax evasion might've been the tip of the iceberg for him.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not sure five years of tax evasion and a pump and dump was for a "little bit of money".  The wife and I would owe about $40K if we didn't pay taxes for five years and I assume we make a wee bit less than he did for those years, especially if he could afford to try and break every law known to man in every Caribbean nation concurrently.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"comitted"
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: "comitted"


"conthpirathy"
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone should check on Fred Norton
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wonder if he caught some kind of virus?
 
T-Boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His free trial must have ended.
 
semiotix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There aren't that many breaking news alerts that make me say, "better check Fark to learn more about this," but this is one of them.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image 542x448]


Yeah, I'm sure that's going to be the conspiracy theory here, but I doubt it seriously.  McAfee didn't have the dirt on powerful people that Epstein did in any case.  Plus, this happening in Spain rather than the US makes it doubly unlikely.  You'd wait until he got back to the US if you were going to whack him.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
McAfee gave my computer autism.
 
drxym
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let that be a lesson to anyone who doesn't choose to extend their 30 day trial.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

somedude210: Huh, wasn't expecting that.

Though he was looking at 30 years so his life was effectively over. He was going to die in prison one way or the other


I wasn't aware he was even in prison
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So... what kind are we talking, Epstein, David Carradine, or Robin Williams?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ÚLTIMA HORA

My time has come.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know why the software kept his name while he ran around the world acting nuts.
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ok, this was better than my headline
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This *just* happened - most of the search results are from ~1 hour ago when Spain agreed to extradite him to the U.S.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OldRod: ... and nothing of value was lost


I disagree. That guy was wildly entertaining. Even the sick stuff.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image 542x448]


mcafee was in competition for world's largest ego and he was paranoid.  The paranoia wasn't helped by the fact that he likely ordered the hit of Gregory Faull.  IMO, he saw the writing on the wall and wanted to go out on his terms and all the better for his ego if he made some people think he was murdered.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wejash: make me some tea: And all for a little bit of money.

An old boss of mine fled to Thailand after trying to steal from a charity.

Listening to the travails of living on the run with McAfee and, from what I can pick up abt my old boss, it just seems like so.much.work.

The rush of excitement has to be the payoff.


Had an old boss flee to africa for a few years during the backdating options scandals.  He came back a few years later and paid a fine less than he stole so for him it was well worth it.
It's amazing how many people with so much money steal
 
lincoln65
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Epstein strikes again!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope some lab gets a chance to examine his brain.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guarantee he was psychotic as fark. This was just his decision it was time to leave the simulation and return to base reality.

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2016/​0​9/the-obscure-legal-drug-that-fuels-jo​hn-mcafee.html
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abox: Someone should check on Fred Norton


Or Guiseppe Bitdefender.
 
thisispete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: or maybe he was just farked


I look forward to the inevitable Netflix series.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
! McAfee Didn't Kill Himself !

/s
 
houstondragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

gregotto: Spanish media reporting that John McAfee comitted suicide in a spanish jail cell after he was cleared to be extradited to the U.S. https://t.co/FF1XYKWrb2


Guess his license agreement expired
 
drxym
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope Assange is taking notes.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wejash: make me some tea: And all for a little bit of money.

An old boss of mine fled to Thailand after trying to steal from a charity.

Listening to the travails of living on the run with McAfee and, from what I can pick up abt my old boss, it just seems like so.much.work.

The rush of excitement has to be the payoff.


Hope it was worth it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

parasol: 'elections have consequences"?


TRUUUUUUMP
 
drewsclues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


here's the one I got.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And now his watch scan has ended...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I used to work for McAfee, so I'm getting a kick.....

/after he was no longer part of the company

We spent more money on uninstaller tools than actually making products NOT suck.
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't worry. In a couple months he'll be back again somehow.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clinton got another one!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's with all these rich white guys with dubious backgrounds committing suicide while nobody is watching?

I'm shocked McAfee lived as long as he did perpetuating his absolute insane nonsense ideas.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image image 542x448]


Pretty pointless theory, since he was "whackd" in Spanish prison.
 
