(Fox News)   153 Houston Methodist Hospital employees have either quit or were fired over COVID-19 vaccination mandate. That sure showed somebody   (foxnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there was that religious guy who told us the vax issue would clear out the stupid
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing is about to happen where I work.  These are people that have been "mandated" to have flu shots, TB tests, etc once a year for a long while but suddenly this is a bridge too far for them?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those same 153 employees were part of a class action lawsuit they realized they didn't have a chance in hell of winning.

The hospital wasted no time telling them get the vaccine, quit or be fired after it was dismissed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Same thing is about to happen where I work.  These are people that have been "mandated" to have flu shots, TB tests, etc once a year for a long while but suddenly this is a bridge too far for them?


There is a technicality at play. TECHNICALLY the covid vaccine is not "approved". It was an emergency measure.

It's stupid, but it's the fig leaf the antivaxxers use to sound SLIGHTLY less stupid.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh calm down.  It's not like they work in a Florida IT department.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Those same 153 employees were part of a class action lawsuit they realized they didn't have a chance in hell of winning.

The hospital wasted no time telling them get the vaccine, quit or be fired after it was dismissed.


Also it's in a "rIgHt To WoRk" State.  Too bad.  So sad.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a great opportunity for someone who wants to get into the health care industry. Open positions anybody?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stigginat to the Libs by not getting stiggened? That don't make no sense.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston has the largest med center in the world so this is a tiny amount to discuss.

Still its amazing that 150 people would willingly lose their jobs just to suck Trumps lumpy cock.

I think its hee-haw-larious that these yokels keep punching themselves in the face to please their master while he lounges in his mansion and doesnt even notice them.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's an easy screening for competency...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I think its hee-haw-larious that these yokels keep punching themselves in the face to please their master while he lounges in his mansion and doesnt even notice them.


Fark user imageView Full Size



"come on back ya'll"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Sounds like a great opportunity for someone who wants to get into the health care industry. Open positions anybody?


That's like seeing all the help wanted signs at a restaurant. You start to wonder why there is never a glut of applications.

But Houston does pay more than nowhere Wisconsin clinic, so I may be wrong about this particular hospital.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll find jobs quickly. There's always some poorly run nursing home somewhere willing to take a hospital's nurse rejects.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a place that's hiring if anyone needs a job in that line of work and is vaccinated.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildsnowllama: Also it's in a "rIgHt To WoRk" State.  Too bad.  So sad.


I can only hope that, at some point during this, they realized the leopards had eaten their faces.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that people in the healthcare industry, with access to the most up-to-date and accurate information, are refusing to get vaccinated.

Viruses don't care how you vote.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take that, libby libs!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pull their farking licenses
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This kind of thing might be the ONLY ray of hope today, given the UN climate report leak. I mean ... what are we at in terms of percentages? A good 20-30% who just outright refuse to get vaccinated? Maybe the delta variant wipes 'em all out and the rest of us will have an easier time doing what needs to be done.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is unfortunate in that the medical system seems to be constantly understaffed. Hopefully these are the same staff who unplug ventilators to charge their iPhone.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that people in the healthcare industry, with access to the most up-to-date and accurate information, are refusing to get vaccinated.

Viruses don't care how you vote.


RainDawg: Take that, libby libs!



Ill get the lights.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In the words of the people that used my tanking powers on a few MMOS...

KTHXBYE
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
[finding out intensifies...]
 
Resin33
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The comment section is all just "this is bad because the vaccine is experimental". So that must be the Fox News talking point as of late.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HallsOfMandos: Same thing is about to happen where I work.  These are people that have been "mandated" to have flu shots, TB tests, etc once a year for a long while but suddenly this is a bridge too far for them?

There is a technicality at play. TECHNICALLY the covid vaccine is not "approved". It was an emergency measure.

It's stupid, but it's the fig leaf the antivaxxers use to sound SLIGHTLY less stupid.


I went ahead and got it as soon as I was able to.  An mRNA vaccine's unintended consequences, and the long-term COVID fallout, are both unknowns.  But I'd rather take my chances with the mRNA than the COVID.

And considering we aren't testing for long-haul covid and children can't get the mRNA vaccines, there's no way hospital staff should be getting away with refusing the vaccine.  Go do something else for a living.
 
Resin33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: That sounds like a place that's hiring if anyone needs a job in that line of work and is vaccinated.


The article said they have 25,000 employees. When your workforce is that large, you are ALWAYS hiring.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This kind of thing might be the ONLY ray of hope today, given the UN climate report leak. I mean ... what are we at in terms of percentages? A good 20-30% who just outright refuse to get vaccinated? Maybe the delta variant wipes 'em all out and the rest of us will have an easier time doing what needs to be done.


the % vaccinated number is going to go up

one way or another
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that people in the healthcare industry, with access to the most up-to-date and accurate information, are refusing to get vaccinated.

Viruses don't care how you vote.


I know more than a few Trump haters that refuse to get vaccinated.  Sure, it's most Trump folks that are against the vaccine but stupidity is far from limited to Team Red.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that people in the healthcare industry, with access to the most up-to-date and accurate information, are refusing to get vaccinated.

Viruses don't care how you vote.


I can promise you it was not 150 doctors.  Techs and nurses use their facebook accounts to help each other dodge the system and feel superior, so they seem like an elite group.  The critical thinking skills required for big decision making during heart surgery, for example, are not there.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HallsOfMandos: Same thing is about to happen where I work.  These are people that have been "mandated" to have flu shots, TB tests, etc once a year for a long while but suddenly this is a bridge too far for them?

There is a technicality at play. TECHNICALLY the covid vaccine is not "approved". It was an emergency measure.

It's stupid, but it's the fig leaf the antivaxxers use to sound SLIGHTLY less stupid.


You mean the fig leaf they use to try to sound less stupid, yeah?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: hardinparamedic: Those same 153 employees were part of a class action lawsuit they realized they didn't have a chance in hell of winning.

The hospital wasted no time telling them get the vaccine, quit or be fired after it was dismissed.

Also it's in a "rIgHt To WoRk" State.  Too bad.  So sad.


If they had a union they could have bargained with the employer lmao.  Conservatives are so fark kking  dumb
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beakerxf: They'll find jobs quickly. There's always some poorly run nursing home somewhere willing to take a hospital's nurse rejects.


and not to mention all those new "urgent care" places that have been opening up like weeds on the side of the road...
 
beakerxf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that people in the healthcare industry, with access to the most up-to-date and accurate information, are refusing to get vaccinated.

Viruses don't care how you vote.


Not all systems require continuing medical education. Even if they do require it, there's shoddy continuing medical education companies that will give you an hour's credit for spending 5 minutes reading a lame ass article.

I worked for a large physician group and some were better at keeping up on their education. The owners would weed out the lazy, intellectually incurious doctors, but with one year contracts it'd take a while. Plus, sometimes a warm body is needed to fill a hospital shift....
 
dustman81
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To the 153 hospital employees who put their own selfish asses over their patients' health and safety
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This kind of thing might be the ONLY ray of hope today, given the UN climate report leak. I mean ... what are we at in terms of percentages? A good 20-30% who just outright refuse to get vaccinated? Maybe the delta variant wipes 'em all out and the rest of us will have an easier time doing what needs to be done.


That's a 20-30% reduction in carbon emissions!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HallsOfMandos: Same thing is about to happen where I work.  These are people that have been "mandated" to have flu shots, TB tests, etc once a year for a long while but suddenly this is a bridge too far for them?

There is a technicality at play. TECHNICALLY the covid vaccine is not "approved". It was an emergency measure.

It's stupid, but it's the fig leaf the antivaxxers use to sound SLIGHTLY less stupid.


If only they could have voted in their own self interest for legislators who would do something about at will employment laws.

But that's ok. I'm sure they can feed their families on the stigginit platform they did vote for.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Catholic hospital will hire them.
 
coscausticevil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston has the largest med center in the world so this is a tiny amount to discuss.

Still its amazing that 150 people would willingly lose their jobs just to suck Trumps lumpy cock.

I think its hee-haw-larious that these yokels keep punching themselves in the face to please their master while he lounges in his mansion and doesnt even notice them.


25,000. They have 25,000 employees. They just lost less than 1% of their workforce. That's nothing, and if anything I'm betting they rest of em are glad they expose themselves and got the fark out of there.
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resin33: Farkenhostile: That sounds like a place that's hiring if anyone needs a job in that line of work and is vaccinated.

The article said they have 25,000 employees. When your workforce is that large, you are ALWAYS hiring.


Mainland China factories had an ongoing 30% employee turnover rate (and it approached 50% immediately following every Chinese New Year) when I was there a few years ago...and that was pre-COVID. Those were the busiest HR departments I've ever seen in my life!
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the U.S. don't they get money if you fire them?   Wouldn't it be better to put them on a hiatus of some sort?
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Resin33: The comment section is all just "this is bad because the vaccine is experimental". So that must be the Fox News talking point as of late.


It's been a fairly popular talking point for several months.  However, until recently there were more popular talking points that consistently overshadowed it.

I guess the whole "shedding spike proteins" talking point didn't work out as well as they'd hoped.
 
dustman81
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nanim: In the U.S. don't they get money if you fire them?   Wouldn't it be better to put them on a hiatus of some sort?


Nope. Employers are not required to give severance. They can just show you the door.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I know more than a few Trump haters that refuse to get vaccinated.  Sure, it's most Trump folks that are against the vaccine but stupidity is far from limited to Team Red.


I never specified a particular political affiliation in my post.
 
cardex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that people in the healthcare industry, with access to the most up-to-date and accurate information, are refusing to get vaccinated.

Viruses don't care how you vote.


It's mostly CNA and support staff.  One of the other articles mentioned that less then 5% of those in the initial suspension were RN or DR.

Someone I know was fired as check in clerk at a chemotherapy center for refusing to keep her mask on back in November.
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: kmgenesis23: This kind of thing might be the ONLY ray of hope today, given the UN climate report leak. I mean ... what are we at in terms of percentages? A good 20-30% who just outright refuse to get vaccinated? Maybe the delta variant wipes 'em all out and the rest of us will have an easier time doing what needs to be done.

That's a 20-30% reduction in carbon emissions!


Eventually, yes, but you may have a short-term increase in carbon emissions as you dispose of the bodies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: kmgenesis23: This kind of thing might be the ONLY ray of hope today, given the UN climate report leak. I mean ... what are we at in terms of percentages? A good 20-30% who just outright refuse to get vaccinated? Maybe the delta variant wipes 'em all out and the rest of us will have an easier time doing what needs to be done.

That's a 20-30% reduction in carbon emissions!


These are the same people who "roll coal" so the percentage is higher
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Patron Saint of Methodists

famousbirthdays.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Sounds like a great opportunity for someone who wants to get into the health care industry. Open positions anybody?


As we get more folks vax'd I'm sure hospitals will become less (fewer?) busy. Administrators will have no problems reverting back to their pre covid under staffing ways.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nanim: In the U.S. don't they get money if you fire them?   Wouldn't it be better to put them on a hiatus of some sort?


You don't get paid when you get fired
 
