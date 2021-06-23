 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Futurism)   UN climate report leaked. TL;DR: Planet's boned   (futurism.com) divider line
67
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

950 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 23 Jun 2021 at 3:58 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked melting face.

"In the end, the world was destoyed. But for a brief moment we provided some real shareholder value."
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a shame we couldn't come to a bipartisan agreement to address the crisis and therefore can't do anything about this.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's just a shame we couldn't come to a bipartisan agreement to address the crisis and therefore can't do anything about this.


Does this bot have an off switch?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, I'm sure it'll be fine... year after year of record high temperatures, the glaciers are melting...

Soon we'll be wondering where the East and West coasts have gone...  They were just there last year!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: It's just a shame we couldn't come to a bipartisan agreement to address the crisis and therefore can't do anything about this.

Does this bot have an off switch?


If it did many farkers would have bloody stumps from pressing it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: It's just a shame we couldn't come to a bipartisan agreement to address the crisis and therefore can't do anything about this.

Does this bot have an off switch?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yup
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But we have to keep growing and expanding the economy and keep birthing new people to serve the economy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Planet's boned

The planet? No. Itll be fine.
Itll be different but fine.

We, however, are dead. Which is also fine.
In 400 years youll never even know we existed.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems," the report says. "Humans cannot."

Sure they can. Make human-robots hybrids powered by solar energy.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You plebs don't understand the vast amounts of mineral wealth that'll be opened up in Antarctica, to say nothing of the cheap shipping between the Atlantic and East Asia via the Arctic Ocean
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. Humans serve no purpose outside of making more humans.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We won't do anything about it because we cannot possibly be bothered and CHINA and further.

/ we may not be able to do shiat about China, but we can definitely do something different here
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aren't these the same folks who 26 years ago said that East Coast beaches would be done in 25 years?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: You plebs don't understand the vast amounts of mineral wealth that'll be opened up in Antarctica, to say nothing of the cheap shipping between the Atlantic and East Asia via the Arctic Ocean


The Elder Things might even get thawed and be restored as overlords of all...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: But we have to keep growing and expanding the economy and keep birthing new people to serve the economy.


Sacrifice to the Bull God to make the line go up!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not happening fast enough for the boneheads to realize it's happening, and too fast for anyone to do anything about.

So, yeah.

Boned.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We've been "DOOMED!" since at least the early 70's. Some people just love hysterics.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, because a 4-billion year old planet that has experienced thousands of cycles of earthquakes, droughts, floods, ice ages, volcanos, asteroid impacts, sun flares, tectonic plate shifts, glaciers, magnetic reversal of the poles, forest fires, and cosmic rays is simply going to fall apart because of the humans that have lived on the surface and have been using fossil fuels and plastics for 0.00005% of its life span.

[eyeroll.gif]

Get real, subby.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good. Humans serve no purpose outside of making more humans.


Can be said for every living thing
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Come on scientists! I need a timeline.

Should I keep saving for retirement or jump straight "Death by hookers and blow"?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We still have time to round up the republican baby boomers and practice unspeakable acts of torture on them.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 450x334]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Come on scientists! I need a timeline.

Should I keep saving for retirement or jump straight "Death by hookers and blow"?


Can't go wrong with hookers and blow
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Aren't these the same folks who 26 years ago said that East Coast beaches would be done in 25 years?


No
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good. Humans serve no purpose outside of making more humans.


So like 75% of life on the planet? Because 75% of life on the planet is classified as parasitic.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Yeah, because a 4-billion year old planet that has experienced thousands of cycles of earthquakes, droughts, floods, ice ages, volcanos, asteroid impacts, sun flares, tectonic plate shifts, glaciers, magnetic reversal of the poles, forest fires, and cosmic rays is simply going to fall apart because of the humans that have lived on the surface and have been using fossil fuels and plastics for 0.00005% of its life span.

[eyeroll.gif]

Get real, subby.


The planet itself will still be here alright.
But unless you're into weeds and jellyfish you're not going to want to live here.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine having young kids and trying to plan around this?

Do you teach them accounting? Or survival skills and combat?

Maybe a solid trade that can be practiced wherever you may go like carpentry, medicine, beer making etc.?

When the SHTF will my 401K simply vanish?
Will paper money become more valuable in small bills as toilet paper?

How many zombies will there be and how hard will they be to kill?
I hope they're not the smart & fast kind. Those are the worst.


I need answers!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: We still have time to round up the republican baby boomers and practice unspeakable acts of torture on them.


We are going to need those for soup stock.
They are fatty and full of gristle but if you cook em long enough you can get the job done.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Saving the Planet
Youtube 7W33HRc1A6c


"The planet is fine!  The people are f*cked, but the planet is fine!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Humanity has two choices : deal with the climate change deniers/scumbags ruining it all in a very very aggressive way or let humanity die.

What this world needs is a good dictatorship willing to send tens of millions of assholes six feet under for the good of humanity.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Yeah, because a 4-billion year old planet that has experienced thousands of cycles of earthquakes, droughts, floods, ice ages, volcanos, asteroid impacts, sun flares, tectonic plate shifts, glaciers, magnetic reversal of the poles, forest fires, and cosmic rays is simply going to fall apart because of the humans that have lived on the surface and have been using fossil fuels and plastics for 0.00005% of its life span.

[eyeroll.gif]

Get real, subby.


99.9% of all living species that existed during that time are extinct

Humans won't go extinct- we're very adaptable, although life is going to get real uncomfortable for many.  For those people, they're going to try and move to places that are more comfortable, so I hope you're ready for a *lot* of immigration in the next 100 years.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems," the report says. "Humans cannot."

Sure they can. Make human-robots hybrids powered by solar energy.


Billions of humans will die, but not every single one.  The survivors will evolve into a new species better adapted to life on the new world.

Think about it, the entire planet isn't going to melt into a fireball.  Sure it might be 99% uninhabitable, but you can bet there will be some crafty humans living in that 1%.  We already have extremeophile humans living in deserts, so imagine of few of them just keep moving North as the weaker humans die off and end up living in Norway instead of the Sahara.  That's how evolution works, the edge cases hang on in the good times and thrive when the system changes to favor them.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And boomer parents wonder why they're not gonna have grandkids.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: The planet itself will still be here alright.
But unless you're into weeds and jellyfish you're not going to want to live here.



dothemath: The planet? No. Itll be fine.
Itll be different but fine.
We, however, are dead.



Gosh it's just so helpful when this gets pointed out 20 times on each of these threads.


It's up there with "What if we are just brains in jars or a simulation?"
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we personally sue Republicans yet? Because I'm pretty sure "destroying my child's future" harms me.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems," the report says. "Humans cannot."

Sure they can. Make human-robots hybrids powered by solar energy.


They absolutely can, have, and do. It's why we inhabit everywhere like the parasites we are.

This is what I've seen coming for years and years now. Thankfully it'll be a nice slow painful elimination of life as we currently enjoy it. Many will die, more will suffer, and few will look down upon us peasants as we gnaw for scraps off the bones of our fallen friends.

Maybe I'll see it in my lifetime, maybe ill be dead tomorrow. Either way it's coming and nothing's going to stop it at this point outside of a infinity gauntlet situation blasting away half of human life on earth in an instant.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImOscar: And boomer parents wonder why they're not gonna have grandkids.


I can't imagine deciding to bring kids in to this mess. The event horizon will clearly be within their life times.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Aren't these the same folks who 26 years ago said that East Coast beaches would be done in 25 years?


Yep. They've made hundreds - if not thousands - of dire hysterical predictions of end-times environmental collapse, and none of them have come true.

Safe to ignore this latest ridiculous prediction as well.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
go green.
buy green.
spend green.
vote green (meaning vote D).
eat green.
drink green.
pee green.
poo green.

and erect massive solar/wind/tidal powered industrial fans directed towards china.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 522x389] [View Full Size image _x_]

We've been "DOOMED!" since at least the early 70's. Some people just love hysterics.



i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good. Humans serve no purpose outside of making more humans.


This is true of all forms of life. Congratulations for making a tautological statement.

We have 1 particular, peculiar superpower however; we can propagate information across generational boundaries. Otherwise, yeah, we're not any different from any other form of life, aside from the information snowball we've built over the last 10,000 years.
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The kids are into LOTR... they'd be up for a plan on living in a half-underground hobbit house to beat the heat.
Maybe I should put that bug in their ear now.
Maybe not happy about it, but it would make sense. Plan on being off grid and collecting rainwater. A smart drainage plan around the home where runoff waters the shade trees.
I think these types of small communities would fair well, not having to rely too much on a major population center.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Catsaregreen: Aren't these the same folks who 26 years ago said that East Coast beaches would be done in 25 years?

Yep. They've made hundreds - if not thousands - of dire hysterical predictions of end-times environmental collapse, and none of them have come true.

Safe to ignore this latest ridiculous prediction as well.


Yes, because when I want to discuss science I go to a libertarian think tank that is the real world version of the guy in the left in that comic.
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems," the report says. "Humans cannot."

Oh, yeah? I'm inventing an air conditioning unit that can take ambient atmospheric energy and transfer it directly to cool running air. It's cutting-edge tech and I plan to sell the patent to the government. No batteries, no plug for the unit. Energy comes from the universe. I personally have Nikola Tesla's stolen papers and got this idea from them. All I need now is a collage degree of some kind, some investment money, and a technical plan so I can actually GET the patent. Then we'll see who can "adapt", infidel.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Catsaregreen: Aren't these the same folks who 26 years ago said that East Coast beaches would be done in 25 years?

Yep. They've made hundreds - if not thousands - of dire hysterical predictions of end-times environmental collapse, and none of them have come true.

Safe to ignore this latest ridiculous prediction as well.


"Stupid scientists...with their education and data.Why can't they just embrace willful ignorance, like me?"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Joan Baez 'Rejoice in the Sun' - Silent Running
Youtube NkF05D-NJMU
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.