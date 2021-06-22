 Skip to content
(NPR)   It's been four months since New Zealand had any community transmission of COVID-19. But then they started letting in Australians   (npr.org) divider line
    New Zealand, health authorities, New South Wales, New Zealanders, Te Papa museum, Australia  
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Franz Ferdinand ok?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.


If we never had a plague ship come back to the port, I would consider it a blessing.

/cruise shippers don't spend anything anyway
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but their teams went 23-2 against Australian ones in this year's Super Rugby, so that's probably worth it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The country's response has been among the most effective in the world and the nation of 5 million people has recorded just 26 coronavirus deaths.

Stateside, people are still screaming about 1984 because they have to wear a mask in Costco.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't let Trumpers anywhere around me, so I'm still healthy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, the country that bans Australian citizens from coming home has no issue sending their disease vectors abroad.

The very definition of "not my problem".

/yes, I realize almost every country has a 1 way ban, because it looks bad to restrict your own citizens movement
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.


We aren't as lucky as that here, we have had a few days with no deaths and they have been under ten a day for a while but then all the resort towns opened up and they are packed.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.


You had months to prepare the torpedo launchers and offshore bombardments to keep the cruise ships away...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving once again that anything in Australia is perfectly capable of killing you.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.


No cruise ships here. The river is still blocked with a downed tree but the rafters and canoeists get out and climb around it. It's probably a good thing we can't get a ship in as no one is wearing masks any more.

I'm going to put an idea out there for some Farker entrepreneur: they make all sorts of cute inflatables for floating the rivers--my sister is very proud of her unicorn--I suggest a two-seater that looks like a little cruise ship.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathbymeteor: Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.

You had months to prepare the torpedo launchers and offshore bombardments to keep the cruise ships away...


We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing-grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.


Most major cruise lines require all passengers and crew be vaccinated, except those leaving from Florida.

If you live in Florida, then you have bigger problems anyway.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was a Sydney-sider. - reads TFA - . Yep.

Where I am in Adelaide no COVID, hasn't been a community infection in a while, although a couple of people in the same household as a security guard working a quarantine hotel picked it up some weeks back. It's all from returning travellers and then the occasional escape from them, but everything is well traced and people going about their daily business aren't at much risk.

I'm finally booked in for my first vaccination in a couple of weeks. That's the dumb bit. We're way behind the rest of the world on vaccinations due to availability.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Trudeau, are you watching this?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lol, the country that bans Australian citizens from coming home has no issue sending their disease vectors abroad.

The very definition of "not my problem".

/yes, I realize almost every country has a 1 way ban, because it looks bad to restrict your own citizens movement


It's still illegal to leave Australia without a Very Very Good Reason unless you're going to NZ, with whom we have (had?) a two-way travel bubble.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They gotta step up their vaccination campaign before they can safely open up to the world.  Now they don't seem to be in any hurry to do that, but New Zealand is a pretty nice place to live.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The country's response has been among the most effective in the world and the nation of 5 million people has recorded just 26 coronavirus deaths.

Stateside, people are still screaming about 1984 because they have to wear a mask in Costco.


shiat New Zealand was actually able to do effective exposure tracking and isolate those people.  Far and away the best response on earth.  The island thing helps a lot too though.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought they kept the ban on travel from Europe?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what I fear in our community.  We haven't had a case for months.  For the entire pandemic, we've had 12 cases, no hospitalizations.

And then they let cruise ships come in.  Stupid motherf*ckers.


Seems to me the ones allowing this crap should hang. It would save lives and tons of money.
 
Scaley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Zealand has to let the occasional person in. If they wall themselves off completely they'll become an island of human/sheep hybrids.
Probably still beat everyone at Rugby though.
 
