(News9 Oklahoma)   If you leave personal items at a gravesite in a cemetery, just know that someone may need to mow the lawn   (news9.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a cemetery that doesn't have signs prohibiting placing items on graves, or planting flowers, or stuff like that? I get it that they didn't want their stuff tossed in a heap, but just inquire about mowing times.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they're personal and sentimental, why leave them outside in the elements?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: If they're personal and sentimental, why leave them outside in the elements?


Look... some people really can't cope with life and death or pretty much everything.

It's best to just nod your head and move on.

Usually safer too.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's standard operating procedure at cemeteries, and they'll tell you that when setting up the burial. They'll leave it out for a few days, maybe a week, but eventually they have remove the items. If they didn't the place would look like hell pretty quick.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Sentiment be damned, we've gotta keep this grass under an inch or it'll hurt sales."
...
"Dang, how come new generations always disrespect the older ones?"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone should warn her about mixing bleach and ammonia.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just ask your mom's poltergeist to fix the issue.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why do I picture this woman envisioning the groundskeeper as a cackling, red-clad maniac with horns careening over the plots and laughing maniacally every time he shreds a poor family's sentimental goodbyes?

Reality? A poor groundskeeper had to stop, and unfortunately remove each one. Almost guaranteed that the cemetery sign has a note about whether flowers should be left, etc.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cremation. Why involve a cemetery at all?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well what did they think happened to it, that it went up to heaven to be with their loved one? And if you are leaving plastic plants/flowers at a grave that seems tacky. Leave them and let them decay.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why do I picture this woman envisioning the groundskeeper as a cackling, red-clad maniac with horns careening over the plots and laughing maniacally every time he shreds a poor family's sentimental goodbyes?

Reality? A poor groundskeeper had to stop, and unfortunately remove each one. Almost guaranteed that the cemetery sign has a note about whether flowers should be left, etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
rest assured, your deceased loved one's spirit has returned to their grave and taken the spirit of the items you laid there, then returned to the spirit realm with those spirit items and placed them on their spirit shelf because they miss you too and can't wait until you're dead and everyone can be together again, just like before.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Cremation. Why involve a cemetery at all?



Exactly.

I found one that's even better depending on your health. You can sign up for this service, when you die they collect your body from the hospital/wherever, they strip it like a stolen car and take anything of value, cremate whatever is left, and ship your ashes to whoever/wherever you want. Best part? It's FREE.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You gotta pick a cemetery where maintenance is not quite as thorough. My parents were upset when they found a beer can in the bush over my brother's grave.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
also, i'm thinking about some sort of golf/cemetery mash up.
why should all the best areas in the neighborhood only be available to the dead?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sorry you're sad, losing a loved one is something we all have to deal with at one time or another, but that doesn't give you license to leave any junk you want anywhere you want that you don't own and no one can ever clean it up.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Cremation. Why involve a cemetery at all?


My mother was cremated and a cemetery is still involved because it's the law here.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We live in a capitalist society, if they don't like the service they should bring a shovel and take their business elsewhere.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: beezeltown: Cremation. Why involve a cemetery at all?


Exactly.

I found one that's even better depending on your health. You can sign up for this service, when you die they collect your body from the hospital/wherever, they strip it like a stolen car and take anything of value, cremate whatever is left, and ship your ashes to whoever/wherever you want. Best part? It's FREE.


Yep, that's the route my wife and I are planning. Hopefully not very soon...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ok boomin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Woman Upset After Disposal Of Personal Items From Mother's Gravesite"

Headline is 8 words too long
 
