(The Smoking Gun)   Here's why the meth you bought has that penis-y taste
48
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaft Bang Adams

( ° ʖ °)

Adams, an Orlando resident, was familiar with the lockup owing to his 20-plus prior convictions for offenses like domestic assault; battery; possession of a controlled substance; delivery of cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; false imprisonment; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No wonder dude has red eyes. Apparently he has no time to sleep.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessa Reed - Meth Pee - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube VcMIeyjggbM
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methodic meth o' dick.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaft Bang Adams..

His parents must've had a crystal (meth) ball when naming him.

Fark user image
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pipe included.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please... anyone doing meth isn't bothered by a little wang.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was uncircumcised then.
Another benefit: drug hiding place.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the word you're looking for is smegma.


What a gross word...
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuck.

I only do drugs smuggled in people's assholes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered shrimp flavor...?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just need to store in your ass to cover the penis taste.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told my son that smoking cigarettes was bad. His response was reasonable.

Fark user image
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last crank ( meth is a noob term ) I saw was when I was leaving Minnesota in 1990. Dudebro friend offered me a big rock of crank or a smaller rock of cocaine for a going away gift. I took the coke, duh! Pretty sweet drive, I covered half of Minnesota, all of North Dakota and half of Montana before I stopped. I even stopped at a monastery of Catholic monks who made wine in North Dakota (?), got a few free bottles because Mom had connections. They had a room for me to stay but FARK man it's barely noon and I'm full of cocaine thanks for the wine I bet I can make Idaho hey how do you make wine here anyway I'm from California oops that reminds me I gotta go VROOOOM!

/ Crank would've been a bad idea when I encountered the suicide rabbits of Idaho.
// One HELL of a road trip, beyond anything ever, except my train trip that involved copious alcohol, shrooms and pissing of non-smokers on the very last train EVER to allow smoking.
/// Weird life for the three.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
introducing contraband into a penal institution

Enough has been uttered.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's meth, not crack you dumbass..
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How in the fark is someone like that ever released from prison?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it says "Welcome to prison, have a nice day!"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's gonna be that kinda party I'ma stick my dick in the methamphetamine.

or

Fark user image
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

that's the Gonzo lifestyle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
good behavior and the prison needed the cell for a convicted pot dealer who sold a joint to an undercover cop.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But that's where I keep my change!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a cool motha...

Shut your mouth!

But I'm talking about Shaft!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day as young adults, my GF would keep a loose joint in her bra.

Those, I liked to smoke. She always wore nice smelling perfume.

and it was fun retrieving it too.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Considering the searing pain up the nose indicated its potency back in the biker crank days, no. Oh no. No no no.

/ I tried, I hated it, made me fark up songs and made me fark up games -- not a good drug at all.
// Cannabis and I, well, different gig man.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crystals could have been body fluids. And they only tested positive, because he's a drug user. I love how the pigs assume. They are just idiots with brains smaller than their penises
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never would have guessed jail contraband searches would have gone as far as foreskin inspection. That's ...fromunda cheese territory. Gross
the Bar-Kays - Son of shaft
Youtube XVsdCuMZeeQ
Just because it's the funkiest thing you will hear today
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

speedballs
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Problem is I can't write like Thompson. If I could I'd be in the running for insane situations I've found myself involved. Now I never met a President ... but I did talk to one ( Bill ) on the phone. But I've seen and done everything from living in Mexico as a baseball player's kid to watching said baseball player streef in the front room. Poor bastard. Went quick though.

/ Fark kindly memorialized him so that was a thing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methheads wouldn't notice a few pubes on their drugs.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah.  The dude must've had a fiveskin.

That's the first time I've ever heard of a penile penal prison pocket.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's soul finger by the bar-kays...

They must be having trouble getting gigs
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this time, I've been paying EXTRA for that taint taint!  You mean to tell me that other people have been getting that for free?!  Excuse me.  I'm off to write a strongly-worded letter to my dealer!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bad mental picture of a pretty lady walking past a guy standing there, and then the the sounds of coins falling out of his trouser legs and bouncing off the pavement.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's meth review comes to you from 21st and MLK where this reviewer locked the doors, ignored the whores, and was treated to something really special, thanks to meth master Shaft Bang Williams. His secret? Storing the rocks in his penis skin.

$25 for a gram of this delightfully pungent, yet non-effusive, high-school sweetheart of a buzz was well worth this reviewer's trip. The prominent top notes of ripened grapefruit, sweat and cannabis are allowed to soar to euphoric heights thanks to a little sidecar of ricotta along for the ride for added balance.

4.2 stars out of 5.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now if he would have had a pipe and a lighter hidden there too I'd really be impressed.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

you could always become an attorney.

/Gonzo on!
//well, until you are physically incapable of maintaining that level of inebriation
///or have kids
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back when I was a teen, finding pot was always a chore. The one kid in the neighborhood that I could get some form, told me that he had to run to his dealer and get some and he would bring it back...ok...so I waited.

and waited.

and waited

and waited some more.

My friend finally comes back and he gets out of his car, stands up and reaches down the front of his pants and pulls out an Oz.

I just shook my head no.

He says..."calm down man, its still wrapped up in this plastic baggy and I am wearing underwear today. Relax dude!"
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Prison wallet + prison pocket... nice combination to have if you need it.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This guy takes the penal in penal system really seriously.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smegma flavored
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

That's where I keep my wallet.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's where I keep the fate of the Universe.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark user image
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If your name is Shaft Bang Adams and you deal meth where would you store it?  Come on!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

If my name was Shaft Bang Adams, that's where I'd keep my ammunition.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One more reason to circumcise boys, so they don't smuggle drugs in their dick skins. Which is probably how you get super aids.

Or... super something.
 
