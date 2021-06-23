 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   A quick explanation of how you, too, can blame your lunch burrito for your failed drug test. "It's a substance everyone knows not to take on purpose anymore"   (slate.com) divider line
46
    More: Followup, Carne asada, Nandrolone, David Epstein, False positive paradox, Vivian Solon, That that is is that that is not is not is that it it is, female athlete, Shelby Houlihan  
•       •       •

1895 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 23 Jun 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are poppy seeds in burritos now?
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn...I might have to cut back on my margarrito intake at lunch now.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me that athlete's steroid tests should be compared with a random sampling of the general populace that probably has no reason to be using any steroids; just to get some idea how frequently false positives should really be seen.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the line of heroin I snorted just before my drug test.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess I'm going to have to start supplementing my workouts with burritos.

I'm not Olympic caliber so I should be fine.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lies, damn lies, and "I had a burrito from a truck."
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a Sinaloa or an El Chapo burrito?
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.


O_o

We're you trying to express that in the creepiest way possible?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: Well, I guess I'm going to have to start supplementing my workouts with burritos.

I'm not Olympic caliber so I should be fine.


Maybe if you ate more burritos, the steroids in them would make you Olympic caliber!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Lies, damn lies, and "I had a burrito from a truck."


Well not only that, but what's the purpose of adding steroids into a normal burrito?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll add it to my list of things people know they shouldn'tb eat and banned substances found in in burritos:

salt
sugar
fat
vegetable oil
cotton
white flour
tofu or soyabean byproducts
corn syrup
bananas
Nadralone

I thought about adding beef, pork, fish and chicken but what are the odds?
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.


sharpkneesnotfarkstandards.jpg

Not enough stored energy in reserve ala curves.

Probably cranky all the time because of hunger but makes up for it by getting paid to do what they love.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Illegal Lunch Burrito is my Rancid cover band name.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Lies, damn lies, and "I had a burrito from a truck."

Well not only that, but what's the purpose of adding steroids into a normal burrito?


Spitballing here.
Maybe a farmer figured they could get more weight on their livestock, and thus more money, by administering a steroid.
I have no idea what the cost/benefit ratio would work out to be, and I'm not saying that's what happened. But since grocery store packaging loves to announce that it's hormone free, it stands to reason that some livestock wouldn't be free of artificially-administered hormones.
Was that the same hormone that they caught in that horse at the Kentucky Derby?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I'll add it to my list of things people know they shouldn'tb eat and banned substances found in in burritos:

salt
sugar
fat
vegetable oil
cotton
white flour
tofu or soyabean byproducts
corn syrup
bananas
Nadralone

I thought about adding beef, pork, fish and chicken but what are the odds?


You forgot clostridium.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This could be a real thing. I recall some years ago various sports leagues warning their players to watch what they eat when on vacation because players were testing positive for some weird shiat when coming back from Mexico.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JesseL: sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.

O_o

We're you trying to express that in the creepiest way possible?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Maybe a farmer figured they could get more weight on their livestock, and thus more money, by administering a steroid.


oh so it's worse then expected? The steroids are second hand, already in the meat and not added when making the burrito?

reason 393746447603 why I don't eat them.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In other news, Chipotle swears that the burning in your anus is from the drugs.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: JesseL: sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.

O_o

We're you trying to express that in the creepiest way possible?

[Fark user image 850x283]


Damnit!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JesseL: Seems to me that athlete's steroid tests should be compared with a random sampling of the general populace that probably has no reason to be using any steroids; just to get some idea how frequently false positives should really be seen.


Yeah, it sounds like they're mostly disregarding positive tests for this stuff because "false" positives are so common, and you'd have to be dumb to use it, because the testing for it is so effective.  At that point, with most positives being disregarded, does it become kind of smart to take it again?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rolladuck: steklo: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Lies, damn lies, and "I had a burrito from a truck."

Well not only that, but what's the purpose of adding steroids into a normal burrito?

Spitballing here.
Maybe a farmer figured they could get more weight on their livestock, and thus more money, by administering a steroid.
I have no idea what the cost/benefit ratio would work out to be, and I'm not saying that's what happened. But since grocery store packaging loves to announce that it's hormone free, it stands to reason that some livestock wouldn't be free of artificially-administered hormones.
Was that the same hormone that they caught in that horse at the Kentucky Derby?


It occurs naturally in some pork.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bet she thinks Trump won the election, too.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.

O_o

We're you trying to express that in the creepiest way possible?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why Shelby Houlihan Blamed a Burrito for Her Positive Doping Test

Was the burrito too spicy? Did it leave her with hot lips?
 
brizbon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lol, yeah a burrito sure thing. Golfers, cyclists, old fat baseball pitchers get popped. I'm sure she's just a precious innocent snowflake whose never come across performance enhancing drugs before. Nothing about this is surprising other than athletes continuing to deny reality once they finally get caught
 
Laptopia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Naido: JesseL: Seems to me that athlete's steroid tests should be compared with a random sampling of the general populace that probably has no reason to be using any steroids; just to get some idea how frequently false positives should really be seen.

Yeah, it sounds like they're mostly disregarding positive tests for this stuff because "false" positives are so common, and you'd have to be dumb to use it, because the testing for it is so effective.  At that point, with most positives being disregarded, does it become kind of smart to take it again?


Well...  no.

It stays in your system for months, and if you orally ingested it and got it second hand from food (as can actually happen), it will be gone more quickly.  She had negative tests shortly before and after her positive test.

That doesn't mean she's clean, but it is a suspicious enough test based on what is public that a 4 year ban is probably unjustified.  There could be more to the story though.  They talk about the "biologic passport" that the USADA appeals court might have access to.  That might show a strong doping signature that negates most of her defense.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meth-Filled Burritos Confiscated by Authorities at Mexican Border - Eater


It can totally happen.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: Well not only that, but what's the purpose of adding steroids into a normal burrito?


The beef was supposedly injected with the steroid to promote muscle growth. In the article, they talk about how steroids are introduced to livestock for the same reason that athletes take them: more muscle.
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: Seems to me that athlete's steroid tests should be compared with a random sampling of the general populace that probably has no reason to be using any steroids; just to get some idea how frequently false positives should really be seen.


if the substance is in their body, is it really a "false positive?"

Also, I would have submitted this with a "porked" joke.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Was it a Sinaloa or an El Chapo burrito?



♬ Pass the Old El Chapo ♬
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL.

Called it when the original thread launched. She took that steroid knowing she would try to blame it on some poor food truck owner and their wares.

Watched her training partners smoke the competition at the trials. Would not be surprised if Shelby is the only one that got caught.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: oh so it's worse then expected? The steroids are second hand, already in the meat and not added when making the burrito?

reason 393746447603 why I don't eat them.


hobnail: It occurs naturally in some pork.


Thanks, you learn something new every day. I guess I shouldn't be surprised that some hormones from other animals could get ingested/processed by a human as its own.
And I wasn't thinking that the steroids would be added by the burrito maker, but more likely that somehow it was in the animal while it was alive. I hadn't considered the possibility that it would be manufactured by the organism as part of its natural processes.
Would the Anti-Doping Agency need to start policing people's diets? If it's really so easy to confuse cheating with a normal diet, maybe they should start listing approved food and beverage vendors.
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.

[Fark user image 850x467]


I read these articles in the same order. Well done.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wild9: Damn...I might have to cut back on my margarrito intake at lunch now.


I'll stick with bourbon. I know what's in it.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JesseL: Seems to me that athlete's steroid tests should be compared with a random sampling of the general populace that probably has no reason to be using any steroids; just to get some idea how frequently false positives should really be seen.


And she gets a 4 year ban for a global circus that people are slowly losing interest in.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.


Hay now!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Laptopia: Naido: JesseL: Seems to me that athlete's steroid tests should be compared with a random sampling of the general populace that probably has no reason to be using any steroids; just to get some idea how frequently false positives should really be seen.

Yeah, it sounds like they're mostly disregarding positive tests for this stuff because "false" positives are so common, and you'd have to be dumb to use it, because the testing for it is so effective.  At that point, with most positives being disregarded, does it become kind of smart to take it again?

Well...  no.

It stays in your system for months, and if you orally ingested it and got it second hand from food (as can actually happen), it will be gone more quickly.  She had negative tests shortly before and after her positive test.

That doesn't mean she's clean, but it is a suspicious enough test based on what is public that a 4 year ban is probably unjustified.  There could be more to the story though.  They talk about the "biologic passport" that the USADA appeals court might have access to.  That might show a strong doping signature that negates most of her defense.


Supposedly she provided them hair samples and those were clean.  If that's the case, then it's very unlikely she was taking it as a PED as it would show up readily there if she had actually taken enough to do any good.

On the other hand, big caveat: we're only hearing her side of the story in the media.  WADA doesn't comment on their decisions.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: wild9: Damn...I might have to cut back on my margarrito intake at lunch now.

I'll stick with bourbon. I know what's in it.


I mean, yeah, depending on who pours.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was it a Subway burrito? Cuz I want the Subway Burrito Defense to become a thing.

/dnrtfa
 
GatorHater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I love pics of female athletes. They are as beautiful as horses. Nature's finest.


Relevant...women not horses....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB7fP​w​_iBT8
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Was it a Subway burrito? Cuz I want the Subway Burrito Defense to become a thing.

/dnrtfa


Like a burrito you eat on an underground train?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
yeah this makes total sense cause Olympic athletes are totally know for their food truck diets.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.