(Independent)   Netflix dropping the most disturbing reality show yet and the rapture can't come quickly enough   (independent.co.uk) divider line
63
    More: Creepy, Mask, new Netflix dating show, Sexy Beasts, Catastrophe star Rob Delaney, new reality series, first trailer, Masked Singer, elaborate prosthetic make-up  
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 23 Jun 2021 at 1:54 PM



63 Comments     (+0 »)
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cocaine making a comeback in production circles, eh?
What else could make this a good idea?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whilst I'm starved for entertainment I'm not THAT desperate.
I'll read a book instead - or have a staring contest with the cat.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So ... effectively, a dating show for furries.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, that's horrifying.

On the other hand, Netflix really dropped the ball by not calling it The Masked Swinger.
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see this greened just to see where this thread goes when the Fark furry contingent gets here.

/this post is not a bookmark
 
Kazaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck using the word "drop" to mean "release" for exactly this reason.

Judging from this title, I'm assuming Netflix realized the show was terrible and removed it from their lineup.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the thread the other day about this was probably enough.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we can't have more Mindhunters though.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: I want to see this greened just to see where this thread goes when the Fark furry contingent gets here.

/this post is not a bookmark


There's enough to constitute a contingent?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only two face holes to fark as opposed to the usual three. What a ripoff.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image 850x635]


Who is tonight's Guest Star?

/Not Rex Hamilton
 
Hence the Name... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zardoz Does the Star Wars Bar Scene
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up.... Naked and Afraid Dating In the Dark Pansexual Furries Celebrity Shark Tank Surviver.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme set the premise:

Group of douches/douchettes let loose to spread their awfulness and STDs while producers manipulate the outcome?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x225]


HOT HOT HOT!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh, we're getting closer!!!!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Ooooh, we're getting closer!!!!

[media-amazon.com image 850x1235]


I feel this is closer to the book than the movie.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Only two face holes to fark as opposed to the usual three. What a ripoff.


if you can fit inside an ear canal you may not want to brag at the bar
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazaa: F*ck using the word "drop" to mean "release" for exactly this reason.

Judging from this title, I'm assuming Netflix realized the show was terrible and removed it from their lineup.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ds_4815
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: Next up.... Naked and Afraid Dating In the Dark Pansexual Furries Celebrity Shark Tank Surviver.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: swankywanky: Ooooh, we're getting closer!!!!

[media-amazon.com image 850x1235]

I feel this is closer to the book than the movie.


Back in college (in the early 90's -- old) a roommate of mine saw this trend coming and used to say "Each year, we get one step closer to The Running Man becoming a reality"

//"I'd buy that for a dollar" might be the better comparison
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Ooooh, we're getting closer!!!!

[media-amazon.com image 850x1235]


I'm looking forward to Climbing for Dollars and Captain Freedom's Workout:

Captain Freedom's Workout Commercial
Youtube LazUZz3K6IY
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"...based on a 2014 BBC Three series also called Sexy Beasts"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Furries have taken over netflix.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: "WTF did I just watch!?" tweeted one confused viewer, while another added: "Is this furreal?"


I'm not ashamed to say I LOL'ed.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And as bad as that is, it has to be better than that yay awful dog grooming show that's hosted by that annoying  chubby blonde Australian woman.
 
zimbach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Furries have taken over netflix.


Yes, and?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zimbach: lolmao500: Furries have taken over netflix.

Yes, and?


And Netflix needs to bring back GLOW!!!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zimbach: lolmao500: Furries have taken over netflix.

Yes, and?


Oh god, the Improv troupe is here!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zimbach: lolmao500: Furries have taken over netflix.

Yes, and?


Nothing. I like whatever is weird AF, thats why I like japanese movies and japanese culture in general.

I might watch this just for the wtf factor... but I bet it becomes meh after an episode or two.

I wish hollywood would do more crazy weird ass shiat instead of all the same crap year after year.
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't know if there's any correlation, but one of America's largest furry conventions happens every year (barring pandemics) at a convention center about ten miles from Netflix headquarters.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Only two face holes to fark as opposed to the usual three. What a ripoff.


Username checks out
 
lectos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No fat people?  Seems staged.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welcome to 'Historical Fark, Marry, or Kill'. Tonight's contestant, Jane, get to pick from Pol Pot, Hitler, and Genghis Khan.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you have the choice between dating this :
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or that :
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who do you date?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: zimbach: lolmao500: Furries have taken over netflix.

Yes, and?

Nothing. I like whatever is weird AF, thats why I like japanese movies and japanese culture in general.

I might watch this just for the wtf factor... but I bet it becomes meh after an episode or two.

I wish hollywood would do more crazy weird ass shiat instead of all the same crap year after year.


I have to agree with this. I hate reality TV but this is weird enough that I'll at least check it out.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you have the choice between dating this :
[Fark user image image 614x547]
Or that :
[Fark user image image 391x423]

Who do you date?


I'm straight, so I guess the beaver?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool, new season of Grimm? And they're bringing back the eisbiber?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you have the choice between dating this :
[Fark user image image 614x547]
Or that :
[Fark user image image 391x423]

Who do you date?


My hand.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you have the choice between dating this :
[Fark user image 614x547]
Or that :
[Fark user image 391x423]

Who do you date?


Go home alone and start adopting cats?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Whilst I'm starved for entertainment I'm not THAT desperate.
I'll read a book instead - or have a staring contest with the cat.


With the internet, you can watch just about every movie or show ever made. Listen to every song ever published. Watch live streaming of video games, sex, or zillions of other things. Watch billions of old videos that people have made. Mostly free (especially if you don't care about legality). Play most any video game ever made, some of which people still have thousands and thousands of hours in. How can you be starved for entertainment?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That was one of those "close the laptop and back away" articles.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: oldfarthenry: Whilst I'm starved for entertainment I'm not THAT desperate.
I'll read a book instead - or have a staring contest with the cat.

With the internet, you can watch just about every movie or show ever made. Listen to every song ever published. Watch live streaming of video games, sex, or zillions of other things. Watch billions of old videos that people have made. Mostly free (especially if you don't care about legality). Play most any video game ever made, some of which people still have thousands and thousands of hours in. How can you be starved for entertainment?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: But we can't have more Mindhunters though.


^^^^^THIS^^^^^
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: But we can't have more Mindhunters though.


I hadn't hear season three was put on hold indefinitely.

Don't know why I am surprised, really, it is exactly what Netflix has always done. :(
 
