 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Woman who can't even scratch off a lottery ticket properly is a whole lot richer thanks to the sharp-eyed and very honest son of her local mom-and-pop store   (ktla.com) divider line
35
    More: Misc, Lottery, Lea Rose Fiega, lottery ticket, Diamond Millions scratch, Abhi Shah, honesty of the owners of the store, lunch break, Lotteries in the United States  
•       •       •

1069 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 12:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'll be a son of a store
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the store gets a cut from the lottery organization. So it would be beneficial for them to point out a big winning ticket.

plus the chance that the winner might share their fortune.

I know I would.

"hey thanks for double checking my lotto ticket...here, go buy a Rolls Royce."
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1M vs 10k?

Good on them all.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those tickets cost $30?! WTF?!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see there are still some decent people out there.

Ordinarily, this headline would more like be "Son (or best friend, if families can't win) of store owner wins $1 million in lottery"
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spending $30 (or any amount, really) on a goddamn scratcher lottery ticket is already the sign of subpar intelligence, so it's hardly surprising she wasn't even smart enough to scratch the thing right. There's a reason why purchasing lottery tickets is sometimes referred to as "paying the idiot tax"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Glad to see there are still some decent people out there.

Ordinarily, this headline would more like be "Son (or best friend, if families can't win) of store owner wins $1 million in lottery"


Exactly...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I think the store gets a cut from the lottery organization. So it would be beneficial for them to point out a big winning ticket.

plus the chance that the winner might share their fortune.

I know I would.

"hey thanks for double checking my lotto ticket...here, go buy a Rolls Royce."


I believe they are also not allowed to collect prizes themselves, though I may be mistaken.  I'm sure it happens all the time with small prizes, but the easiest way to keep a store clerk from stealing a million dollar scratcher is to make them ineligible.  

Of course if such a store did find such a ticket, in such a situation, it would be to their advantage to find someone, anyone, who could claim the prize and give them their cut.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $30 scratch ticket?!.

CSB: once in the broke college years I was down to zippo money. The weekly dorm food plan was cashed and no gas. I had three bucks, which was going towards $1 in gas and a box of pasta and spaghetti sauce for $2. Went to pay for the gas when I noticed a prior customer left a dollar scratch off in the tray.  Turned out to be a $30 winner and you bet your ass I kept it.

/Lemme tell you sonnyjim that weekend was all titties and beer.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Those tickets cost $30?! WTF?!


And some people have such a severe gambling addiction / compulsive behavior that this is how they treat it:

"I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn't look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,"

It doesn't even seem like entertainment (like a vacation to a gambling town) at that point, it's basically the equivalent of a nicotine addiction.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Glad to see there are still some decent people out there.

Ordinarily, this headline would more like be "Son (or best friend, if families can't win) of store owner wins $1 million in lottery"


I don't know which is more impressive: the honesty of actually contacting the winner, or being able to remember who bought which tickets a week and a half after-the-fact...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's saving the rest for retirement.

Pulling out 6% each year means a $60k/year retirement. Not enough to exactly live like a king. A million bucks ain't what it used to be.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: A million bucks ain't what it used to be.


Yup. After taxes and whatnot. The wife and I did the math here if we won a million, we both would still have to work  just to keep our health benefits. Sure we could pay off the house and our current cars, pay off any credit card debt, etc....

it goes quickly that's for sure.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Kalyco Jack: Those tickets cost $30?! WTF?!

And some people have such a severe gambling addiction / compulsive behavior that this is how they treat it:

"I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn't look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,"

It doesn't even seem like entertainment (like a vacation to a gambling town) at that point, it's basically the equivalent of a nicotine addiction.


I've known people who buy the tickets and don't even scratch them. They just have the clerk scan them to see if they won. That's lunacy to me. The best part of the scratcher tickets is the scratching.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NINEv2: A $30 scratch ticket?!.

CSB: once in the broke college years I was down to zippo money. The weekly dorm food plan was cashed and no gas. I had three bucks, which was going towards $1 in gas and a box of pasta and spaghetti sauce for $2. Went to pay for the gas when I noticed a prior customer left a dollar scratch off in the tray.  Turned out to be a $30 winner and you bet your ass I kept it.

/Lemme tell you sonnyjim that weekend was all titties and beer.


Beer I understand, but titties? The cheapest breast augmentation surgery would run you at least $3k.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Spending $30 (or any amount, really) on a goddamn scratcher lottery ticket is already the sign of subpar intelligence, so it's hardly surprising she wasn't even smart enough to scratch the thing right. There's a reason why purchasing lottery tickets is sometimes referred to as "paying the idiot tax"


Part of me agrees but then I think about the cash I've spent on concerts, movies, games etc  over the years and consider its not really my place to judge where people are pointing their entertainment budget.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: She's saving the rest for retirement.

Pulling out 6% each year means a $60k/year retirement. Not enough to exactly live like a king. A million bucks ain't what it used to be.


No but if you're investing it and gaining 6% a year then when you retire in 20 years, it's going to be worth over $3 million.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fiega said she gave the family an additional reward.

I would hope so. You'd have to be a real hard case to stiff the people who handed you a million bucks.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: She's saving the rest for retirement.

Pulling out 6% each year means a $60k/year retirement. Not enough to exactly live like a king. A million bucks ain't what it used to be.


Subtract taxes and your looking at 600k.  If she is in her 40s and invests it in an index fund that should double 2x by the time she retires.  6% of that per year on top of any current and future retirement savings and SS she should be able to retire early and secure..

Most people would just buy a house out of their bracket and lose it to taxes in the few years
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Spending $30 (or any amount, really) on a goddamn scratcher lottery ticket is already the sign of subpar intelligence, so it's hardly surprising she wasn't even smart enough to scratch the thing right. There's a reason why purchasing lottery tickets is sometimes referred to as "paying the idiot tax"


I have played just for daydreaming and have won in the 10s of thousands several times.  Still play to daydream.
Not a big player just lucky I guess.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My uncle had a severe gambling problem, mainly focused on scratchers.

He estimated he's won about $250K over the years (including 2 Harleys), but spent somewhere around $600K

He quit cold turkey on the same day he quit smoking. He was a miserable SOB for a few weeks, but has never looked back at all (except for 1 Cuban cigar every birthday).
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Cyberluddite: Spending $30 (or any amount, really) on a goddamn scratcher lottery ticket is already the sign of subpar intelligence, so it's hardly surprising she wasn't even smart enough to scratch the thing right. There's a reason why purchasing lottery tickets is sometimes referred to as "paying the idiot tax"

Part of me agrees but then I think about the cash I've spent on concerts, movies, games etc  over the years and consider its not really my place to judge where people are pointing their entertainment budget.


That's what I'm thinking. I rarely play the lottery, but if the jackpot is so high and I've happen to be at a store or counter that sells them, and I happen to have an extra 3-5 bucks of cash in the wallet, I might buy one or two. It's the whole fantasy aspect of it. "What would I do with the winnings!!"....I know it's bullshiat entertainment and not a retirement plan. I justify it by knowing that at least some of it goes to education in our state. We need all the education here that we can get.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: They just have the clerk scan them to see if they won


Yeah, and I get stuck behind these idiots when waiting to buy something.

"Gimme a dozen Quick Pick and.........three of the Mega Millions and...................two Lucky Draw and.....(let's see....how much is that?).........(counts bills in hand)........uhhh..........(tries to do math in head)..........."

Love it. Makes my day, when all I wanted is a quart of milk or a Coke.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Algebrat: NINEv2: A $30 scratch ticket?!.

CSB: once in the broke college years I was down to zippo money. The weekly dorm food plan was cashed and no gas. I had three bucks, which was going towards $1 in gas and a box of pasta and spaghetti sauce for $2. Went to pay for the gas when I noticed a prior customer left a dollar scratch off in the tray.  Turned out to be a $30 winner and you bet your ass I kept it.

/Lemme tell you sonnyjim that weekend was all titties and beer.

Beer I understand, but titties? The cheapest breast augmentation surgery would run you at least $3k.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You've got to squeeze every penny.

/You fat cats didn't finish your plankton
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: shut_it_down: They just have the clerk scan them to see if they won

Yeah, and I get stuck behind these idiots when waiting to buy something.

"Gimme a dozen Quick Pick and.........three of the Mega Millions and...................two Lucky Draw and.....(let's see....how much is that?).........(counts bills in hand)........uhhh..........(tries to do math in head)..........."

Love it. Makes my day, when all I wanted is a quart of milk or a Coke.


You know you're in for a good time when you're behind a person carrying a folder full of slips and a schedule.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would have been on a plane to Mexico before you could say "Finders keepers! Stay fresh, cheese bags!"
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: She's saving the rest for retirement.

Pulling out 6% each year means a $60k/year retirement. Not enough to exactly live like a king. A million bucks ain't what it used to be.


She's got an office job; she's probably got at least a 401(k) if not a corporate pension, plus this, plus social security... she'll be okay.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Cyberluddite: Spending $30 (or any amount, really) on a goddamn scratcher lottery ticket is already the sign of subpar intelligence, so it's hardly surprising she wasn't even smart enough to scratch the thing right. There's a reason why purchasing lottery tickets is sometimes referred to as "paying the idiot tax"

Part of me agrees but then I think about the cash I've spent on concerts, movies, games etc  over the years and consider its not really my place to judge where people are pointing their entertainment budget.


Though my exposure to the target demographic is generally limited to waiting to buy a beverage at the gas station mini-mart while some moron holds up the line analyzing which combination of 200 different kinds of scratchers they should waste their money on to go along with the pack of off-brand smokes and 6-pack of Natty Ice they're buying, the problem is that for many of these folks it seems to be less of an exercise of "entertainment" than one of "financial planning."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbirchall: UltimaCS: She's saving the rest for retirement.

Pulling out 6% each year means a $60k/year retirement. Not enough to exactly live like a king. A million bucks ain't what it used to be.

She's got an office job; she's probably got at least a 401(k) if not a corporate pension, plus this, plus social security... she'll be okay.


Mugshot checks out. Pensions haven't been a thing for awhile, and 401(k) matching is now only the first 5%, if you're lucky.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: shut_it_down: They just have the clerk scan them to see if they won

Yeah, and I get stuck behind these idiots when waiting to buy something.

"Gimme a dozen Quick Pick and.........three of the Mega Millions and...................two Lucky Draw and.....(let's see....how much is that?).........(counts bills in hand)........uhhh..........(tries to do math in head)..........."

Love it. Makes my day, when all I wanted is a quart of milk or a Coke.


If I were Satan, I'd stucture Hell thusly:

Level 1: Murderers
Level 2: Child Molesters
Level 3: Rian Johnson
Level 4: People who set their car lock indicator to beep the horn
Level 5: People who have "figured out the secret to cheap air travel" by abusing the overhead storage bins on airplanes
Level 6: People who immediately stop after they pass through a narrow door
Level 7: People who wait until 5:15 PM on a weekday to check their 600 lottery tickets at the supermarket express check-out
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Algebrat: NINEv2: A $30 scratch ticket?!.

CSB: once in the broke college years I was down to zippo money. The weekly dorm food plan was cashed and no gas. I had three bucks, which was going towards $1 in gas and a box of pasta and spaghetti sauce for $2. Went to pay for the gas when I noticed a prior customer left a dollar scratch off in the tray.  Turned out to be a $30 winner and you bet your ass I kept it.

/Lemme tell you sonnyjim that weekend was all titties and beer.

Beer I understand, but titties? The cheapest breast augmentation surgery would run you at least $3k.


The girls in our social group weren't very shy, and most had great racks. I often joked with my best friend that I knew more about her anatomy than most girls I'd actually slept with.

Undergrad was pretty farking cool.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't play all that often, but I'll damn sure use the app to confirm my winning and losing tickets before I cash them in/trash them.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abbarach: OldRod: Glad to see there are still some decent people out there.

Ordinarily, this headline would more like be "Son (or best friend, if families can't win) of store owner wins $1 million in lottery"

I don't know which is more impressive: the honesty of actually contacting the winner, or being able to remember who bought which tickets a week and a half after-the-fact...


Well, it said she's a regular, and a couple minutes of Googling indicates someone with her name works about 3 doors down from the convenience store, and it's not a very big town.  If she's in there every day buying scratchers, I could see this.  Definitely good kid, though.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Fiega said she gave the family an additional reward.

I would hope so. You'd have to be a real hard case to stiff the people who handed you a million bucks.



I'm thinking she gave them a crisp high-five.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I've known people who buy the tickets and don't even scratch them. They just have the clerk scan them to see if they won. That's lunacy to me. The best part of the scratcher tickets is the scratching.


I once saw a bundle of scratchers in the output slot of a vending machine. I picked them up and saw that they were unscratched. I started looking around, thinking this was some kind of hidden camera honesty thing.

On closer inspection, I saw that the barcodes had all been exposed (the vending machine has a scanner to tell you if you're a winner).
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.