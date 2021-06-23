 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Arrested last October, man pleads guilty to not knowing that pre-made pizza dough isn't a popular Halloween hand-out   (apnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Associated Press, AP RADIO, Maine man, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, Rockefeller Center, College football, Associated Press Television News  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 6:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wanna know who he planned to kill and use that to cover it up.

Adulterated food and medicine incidents have always been covers for larger crimes.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mug Shot:

media.pri.orgView Full Size
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He kneads the maximum sentence.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was Boboli's, they should release him immediately and give him a medal. That shiat is....unpalatable is being gracious.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have licked ice cream, like normal people.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Razor blades and bits of metal", ... Sounds kinda metal...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I wanna know who he planned to kill and use that to cover it up.

Adulterated food and medicine incidents have always been covers for larger crimes.


I remember the Tylenol tempering but never heard it was a cover for something larger, your link does not say otherwise.  (Might have missed it as I am not sober.)
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If it was Boboli's, they should release him immediately and give him a medal. That shiat is....unpalatable is being gracious.


Portland Pie Co.  Which is actually really very good.  We were worried they went out of business because it just disappeared silently from the shelves.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

talkertopc: hardinparamedic: I wanna know who he planned to kill and use that to cover it up.

Adulterated food and medicine incidents have always been covers for larger crimes.

I remember the Tylenol tempering but never heard it was a cover for something larger, your link does not say otherwise.  (Might have missed it as I am not sober.)


I never saw evidence, but often heard it discussed socially during the Tylenol killings that perhaps someone had killed the others to cover for the specific murder they were actually motivated about.

(They charged someone for extortion, but never did get the actual Tylenol killer as far as I know.)
 
casual disregard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maine Man? Maybe if we keep this up we can hit 13 Colonies Bingo by 4th of July.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Maine Man? Maybe if we keep this up we can hit 13 Colonies Bingo by 4th of July.


I'm sorry, I issued cards with x's already on every space.

Welcome to America.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You mess with pizza, you burn in a very special pizza oven of hell.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.