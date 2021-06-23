 Skip to content
(Central Maine)   15 balloons. You may release 15 balloons and no more   (centralmaine.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Release, 78-year-old balloon salesman, Fine, old man, intentional release, Legislature, Rep. Genevieve McDonald, curmudgeonly Carl Fredricksen  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"When balloons are released, they almost always find their way back down," she said in a prepared statement.


"What goes up must come down." - Isaac Newton.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Awesome! Now make it a Federal law.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Awesome! Now make it a Federal law.


In my state, littering is punishable by a $500 fine.

Anyone who intentionally releases balloons like that should be subject to a $500 fine for each balloon they release.
 
ColSanders
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Amateurs."
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maine tries to keep itself beautiful. First, we banned all billboards. Now there is this balloon law. Next we need to tackle the problem of Massachusetts visitors...
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Maine tries to keep itself beautiful. First, we banned all billboards. Now there is this balloon law. Next we need to tackle the problem of Massachusetts visitors...


The no billboard rule is great. Vermont is the same. Love coming back to the state and not seeing giant horrible signs everywhere
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nena unavailable for comment.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But I don't want to go to Toronto
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
grrrr
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColSanders: [Fark user image 320x180]

"Amateurs."


Balloons - The Postmarks - Yo Gabba Gabba!
Youtube iPOnLhTtZzs
 
GodComplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Maine tries to keep itself beautiful. First, we banned all billboards. Now there is this balloon law. Next we need to tackle the problem of Massachusetts visitors...


But, without billboards how do you know if that Jesus fellow loves you or not?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cleveland scoffs at your rules.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, they did until the depicted day in 1986. Maybe not afterward.

/can't believe I'm the first to bring this up
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there a limit on the number of Luftballons that may be released at one time?
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 356x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thanks.

Now I have "White Woman's Instagram" on repeat in my head...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Amateurs.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You would think that since Helium is a non-renewable resource and supply is low, floating balloons would be outlawed.

Or maybe not?

https://physicstoday.scitation.org/do​/​10.1063/PT.6.2.20200605a/full/
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColSanders: [Fark user image 320x180]

"Amateurs."


TIL: Nena (Gabriele Susanne Kerner) is 61.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pfighting Polish: Cleveland scoffs at your rules.

[Fark user image 368x600]

Well, they did until the depicted day in 1986. Maybe not afterward.

/can't believe I'm the first to bring this up


"Because of the damage caused, Guinness no longer measures environmentally unsound events like balloon releases."

lol. 2 dead, injured horses, multiple car accidents, and god knows how much garbage.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kitty2.0: Awesome! Now make it a Federal law.


States rights!!!
 
Prime
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doesn't apply to meteorological or scientific balloons, eh?
Time to start selling little gopro/gps beacon kits. Call it a science project to disprove flat earth. People get to feel like they're sticking it to the man by exploiting a loophole, they get to feel superior to flat earthers, I get to make some cash off it and I get to feel superior to at least two levels of stupid people, like a little schadenfreude MLM.
 
