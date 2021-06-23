 Skip to content
 
(Today)   One might expect someone to learn how to administer CPR while watching Grey's Anatomy but not from watching The Office   (today.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Take a CPR course annually.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I remember that episode correctly, Dwight cut the face off the CPR dummy and wore it as a mask. I hope this guy didn't think that was part of it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd rather people get medical advice from The Office. Anyone who goes to Grey's hospital seems to die horrifically.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: If I remember that episode correctly, Dwight cut the face off the CPR dummy and wore it as a mask. I hope this guy didn't think that was part of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just happened to have that saved to my phone. I use it as a "are you kidding me" response

Have you signed up for a CPR class yet?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not the first time this has happened
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: If I remember that episode correctly, Dwight cut the face off the CPR dummy and wore it as a mask. I hope this guy didn't think that was part of it.


This is why we have the training. Now, Dwight knows not to cut the face off a real person
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How MythBusters Saved a Woman's Life
Youtube Vs7E6nM9g5w
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'How deep is your love, how deep is your love?  I really need to know.  'Cause we're lovin' in a world of fools...'
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She still has her face. Guess he didn't have a knife.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At first he was afraid
He was petrified
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: wet drum sandwich: If I remember that episode correctly, Dwight cut the face off the CPR dummy and wore it as a mask. I hope this guy didn't think that was part of it.

[Fark user image 425x286]

Just happened to have that saved to my phone. I use it as a "are you kidding me" response

Have you signed up for a CPR class yet?


Funny, but also Hannibal Lecter level of disturbing
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something similar happened with a little boy who saved someone's life because he saw CPR in an episode of SpongeBob. Hey, whatever works.
 
firefly212
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class​/​cpr

I strongly encourage anyone reading this to take a CPR class... they're cheap, especially if you're just looking to learn, but don't need certifications for any particular work reasons... they're fun... and they put you in a much better position to help save someone's life in a pinch.

Buying someone those extra couple minutes until the ambulance arrives is so incredibly critical...  normal people don't *expect* to need CPR skills on any given day, but every day, lots of ordinary people just like you end up having to perform CPR because of unexpected events.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I first learned CPR from Punky Brewster. Also learned to not hide in an old fridge from that same episode.

A lot of companies offer CPR training. Insurance companies should probably promote this by offering better rates to businesses that train employees in fist aid and CPR.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'd rather people get medical advice from The Office. Anyone who goes to Grey's hospital seems to die horrifically.


CPR in medical shows is always horrible.  Fortunately I've never actually had to do it after getting the first responder cert, but basically the RN teaching it said if you do it on an adult you'll probably break ribs/cartilage and you'll be dripping sweat by the time you're finished.  It's like a 2" compression straight down into the chest almost twice a second.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: 'How deep is your love, how deep is your love?  I really need to know.  'Cause we're lovin' in a world of fools...'


The Simpsons - How deep is your love?
Youtube vsmR0Ff_dv8
/this time, with feeling (and a link)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At our work First Aid/CPR class run by Cintas they actually played the scene from "The Office" (including the face removal scene) to show us how to do CPR.
 
